Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Declares $0.29 Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp said on May 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share ($1.16 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 20, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $44.21 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.62%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.45%, the lowest has been 1.48%, and the highest has been 4.36%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.54 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.32 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 354 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stock Yards Bancorp. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYBT is 0.16%, a decrease of 15.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.08% to 18,105K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.74% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stock Yards Bancorp is 56.92. The forecasts range from a low of 49.49 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 28.74% from its latest reported closing price of 44.21.

The projected annual revenue for Stock Yards Bancorp is 358MM, an increase of 9.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.00.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,617K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,645K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYBT by 59.72% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,517K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,535K shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYBT by 45.09% over the last quarter.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust holds 1,148K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,139K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYBT by 47,076.06% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 1,087K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,104K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYBT by 21.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 803K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 847K shares, representing a decrease of 5.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYBT by 16.40% over the last quarter.

Stock Yards Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $4.6 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904.

