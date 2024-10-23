Stock Yards Bancorp reports Q3 EPS $1.00, consensus 94c

Total assets increased $534 million, or 7%, year over year to $8.44 billion. Tangible common equity per share was $24.58 on September 30, 2024, compared to $23.22 on June 30, 2024, and $20.17 on September 30, 2023. “Stock Yards delivered the best third quarter in our history, highlighted by strong loan demand and production, solid contributions from our non-interest income revenue sources and linked quarter net interest margin expansion,” commented James Hillebrand, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Total loans increased $661 million, or 12%, over the last 12 months, with $207 million of growth generated during the third quarter. We experienced growth within all loan categories and across all markets. Deposit balances expanded $323 million, or 5%, over the past 12 months, with balances growing $157 million, or 2%, during the third quarter. Deposit growth was also spread across all markets, enhanced by strategic time deposit marketing efforts. We continue to focus on organic growth, while avoiding brokered deposits and improving our funding position, which is contributing meaningfully to our net interest margin expansion.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SYBT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.