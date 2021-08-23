Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.28

The board of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has announced that the dividend on 1st of October will be increased to US$0.28, which will be 3.7% higher than last year. Based on the announced payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 2.1%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Stock Yards Bancorp's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Stock Yards Bancorp's earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 6.9%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 44% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Stock Yards Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqGS:SYBT Historic Dividend August 23rd 2021

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$0.48 to US$1.08. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 8.4% per annum over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Stock Yards Bancorp has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 8.0% per annum. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

We'd also point out that Stock Yards Bancorp has issued stock equal to 17% of shares outstanding. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

Stock Yards Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Stock Yards Bancorp that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



