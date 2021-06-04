Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.27

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SYBT) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.27 per share on 1st of July. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 2.0%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Stock Yards Bancorp's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Before making this announcement, Stock Yards Bancorp was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 3.3%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 41%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Stock Yards Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqGS:SYBT Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from US$0.45 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.08. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.1% a year over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Stock Yards Bancorp has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 12% per annum. Stock Yards Bancorp definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

The company has also been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 17% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

Stock Yards Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Stock Yards Bancorp that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

