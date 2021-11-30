Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.28

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SYBT) dividend will be increasing to US$0.28 on 31st of December. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.8% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Stock Yards Bancorp's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, Stock Yards Bancorp's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 6.9%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 44% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Stock Yards Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqGS:SYBT Historic Dividend November 30th 2021

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$0.48 to US$1.12. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 8.8% over that duration. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

We Could See Stock Yards Bancorp's Dividend Growing

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Stock Yards Bancorp has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 7.2% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Stock Yards Bancorp's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

The company has also been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 17% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

Stock Yards Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Stock Yards Bancorp that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.