Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.28

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will increase its dividend on the 1st of October to US$0.28. The announced payment will take the dividend yield to 2.0%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Stock Yards Bancorp's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Prior to this announcement, Stock Yards Bancorp's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 6.9%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 44% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Stock Yards Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqGS:SYBT Historic Dividend September 6th 2021

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.48 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$1.12. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 8.8% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

We Could See Stock Yards Bancorp's Dividend Growing

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see Stock Yards Bancorp has been growing its earnings per share at 8.0% a year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

We'd also point out that Stock Yards Bancorp has issued stock equal to 17% of shares outstanding. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

Stock Yards Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 3 warning signs for Stock Yards Bancorp that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



