Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 18, 2020

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SYBT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SYBT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $40.2, the dividend yield is 2.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SYBT was $40.2, representing a -10.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.73 and a 74.93% increase over the 52 week low of $22.98.

SYBT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). SYBT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.67. Zacks Investment Research reports SYBT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -11.3%, compared to an industry average of -24.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SYBT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SYBT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SYBT as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust (SMDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMDV with an increase of 6.19% over the last 100 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.