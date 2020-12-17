Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2020

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SYBT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that SYBT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $41.69, the dividend yield is 2.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SYBT was $41.69, representing a -6.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.73 and a 81.42% increase over the 52 week low of $22.98.

SYBT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). SYBT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.55. Zacks Investment Research reports SYBT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -19.15%, compared to an industry average of -16%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SYBT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.