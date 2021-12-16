Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2021

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SYBT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.7% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $62.15, the dividend yield is 1.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SYBT was $62.15, representing a -7.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $67.40 and a 60.14% increase over the 52 week low of $38.81.

SYBT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). SYBT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.8. Zacks Investment Research reports SYBT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 38.22%, compared to an industry average of 26%.

