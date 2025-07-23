Stocks
SYBT

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings of $34 Million for Second Quarter 2025

July 23, 2025 — 07:43 am EDT

Stock Yards Bancorp reported $34.0 million in Q2 2025 earnings, driven by strong loan growth and increased net interest income.

Quiver AI Summary

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. reported record earnings of $34.0 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, up from $27.6 million and $0.94 per share in the same quarter of 2024. This growth was driven by robust loan and deposit expansion, with total loans increasing by 13% year-over-year, particularly in commercial real estate and other categories. The bank's net interest margin improved to 3.53%, reflecting higher yields on earning assets alongside reduced funding costs. Additionally, non-interest income rose slightly, bolstered by strong performance in treasury management and brokerage services. Stock Yards also experienced significant growth in its deposit base and maintained strong credit quality metrics. Overall, the company remains well-capitalized and is optimistic about continued growth while managing new regulatory and economic challenges ahead.

Potential Positives

  • Reported record second quarter earnings of $34.0 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, representing a significant increase from $27.6 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, in the same quarter of the previous year.
  • Achieved a 13% year-over-year increase in total loans, with strong performance across nearly all loan categories and markets contributing to this growth.
  • Expanded net interest margin by 27 basis points year-over-year to 3.53%, driven by strong loan growth and higher yields on interest-earning assets.
  • Recognized for strong performance by receiving the 2024 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup, awarded to the top 10% of community banks in the U.S. based on profitability, operational efficiency, and balance sheet strength.

Potential Negatives

  • Provision for credit losses increased significantly to $2.2 million from $1.3 million year-over-year, indicating potential concerns regarding future loan performance and credit quality.

  • Non-interest expenses rose by $3.6 million, or 7%, compared to the second quarter of 2024, suggesting rising operational costs that could impact profitability moving forward.

  • Wealth Management & Trust (WM&T) income declined by $312,000, or 3%, compared to the previous year, which could indicate challenges in retaining business in that segment.

FAQ

What were Stock Yards Bancorp's Q2 2025 earnings?

Stock Yards Bancorp reported earnings of $34.0 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, for Q2 2025.

How much did total loans increase year-over-year?

Total loans increased by $779 million, or 13%, compared to the previous year.

What factors contributed to profitability in Q2 2025?

Strong loan growth and net interest margin expansion primarily fueled profitability in Q2 2025.

What is the current status of Stock Yards Bancorp's asset quality?

As of June 30, 2025, non-performing loans totaled $18.0 million, representing 0.26% of total loans.

What dividend was declared by Stock Yards Bancorp in 2025?

The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per common share, paid on July 1, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$SYBT Insider Trading Activity

$SYBT insiders have traded $SYBT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYBT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • LAURA L WELLS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $389,000.
  • DAVID P HEINTZMAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $372,419.
  • MICHAEL CROCE (Executive Vice President) sold 4,100 shares for an estimated $315,954
  • WILLIAM DISHMAN (Executive Vice President) sold 2,802 shares for an estimated $218,836

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SYBT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $SYBT stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SYBT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SYBT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SYBT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Kelly Motta from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $80.0 on 04/24/2025
  • Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a target price of $81.0 on 04/24/2025
  • Terry McEvoy from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $80.0 on 04/24/2025

Full Release



LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in Louisville, central, eastern and northern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets, today reported earnings of $34.0 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. This compares to net income of $27.6 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. Strong loan and deposit growth contributed to record second quarter 2025 operating results.




(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

2Q25

1Q25

2Q24

Net income
$
34,024

$
33,271

$
27,598

Net income per share, diluted

1.15


1.13


0.94





Net interest income
$
73,473

$
70,552

$
62,022

Provision for credit losses

(


1


)

2,175


900


1,300

Non-interest income

24,348


22,996


23,655

Non-interest expenses

52,700


51,027


49,109





Net interest margin

3.53
%

3.46
%

3.26
%

Efficiency ratio

(


2


)

53.83
%

54.50
%

57.26
%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

(


3


)

8.86
%

8.72
%

8.42
%

Annualized return on average assets

(


4


)

1.52
%

1.52
%

1.35
%

Annualized return on average equity

(


4


)

13.91
%

14.14
%

12.64
%








“We concluded the first half of 2025 with strong momentum, delivering record second quarter earnings that reflect continued exceptional profitability, fueled in large part by robust loan growth and net interest margin expansion,” commented James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “A key highlight of the quarter was the $779 million, or 13%, year-over-year increase in total loans, with $204 million of that growth occurring in the second quarter. This expansion was broad-based, with nearly every loan category and all markets contributing to the overall growth. Although we initially projected moderate loan growth in light of persistent global economic uncertainties, the second quarter reflected a more resilient environment. Loan production and demand remained steady, and credit quality metrics continued to be strong. In addition to our noteworthy loan growth, net interest margin expanded by 27 basis points year-over-year and 7 basis points from the prior quarter, as we continue to see expanding yields on our earning assets as well as better-than-expected funding costs. This was a powerful combination that drove profitability for the period.”



“Non-interest revenue was a strong contributor to our solid operating results in the second quarter of 2025,” Hillebrand continued. “Treasury management fees benefited from increased fees and a growing customer base, while mortgage, brokerage, and card income all made meaningful contributions. Although Wealth Management & Trust (WM&T) income declined compared to the prior quarter, assets under management increased at quarter end following three consecutive quarters of decline. Looking ahead, we are encouraged by the traction in net new business and the strength of the teams we have put in place. Recent key hires are already contributing to production, and we are optimistic about the continued momentum in our WM&T group as these individuals further establish themselves and drive new opportunities.”



“We continue to successfully expand our deposit base, which grew $938 million, or 14% over the past 12 months, driven in large part by a successful time deposit campaign earlier in the year. We are particularly encouraged with the performance of our non-interest bearing deposits, which continue to represent over 20% of total deposits. Our focus remains on organic growth while strengthening our overall funding position. We expect our net interest margin to remain steady as we anticipate deposit competition to be stronger in the second half of the year,” said Hillebrand.



As of June 30, 2025, the Company had $9.21 billion in assets, $6.85 billion in loans and $7.51 billion in total deposits. The Company’s combined enterprise, which encompasses 73 branch offices across three contiguous states, will continue to benefit from a diversified geographic and economic footprint, including the new Center Grove location that was opened in the Indianapolis metropolitan market at the end of March. Two additional locations are also slated to be opened in 2025, which will expand the Company’s footprint into Bardstown, Kentucky and Liberty Township, Ohio, a suburb of Cincinnati.



Key factors contributing to the second quarter of 2025 results included:




  • Total loans increased $779 million, or 13%, over the last 12 months, while growing $204 million, or 3%, on the linked quarter. Broad based loan growth during the quarter included increases in all markets for the fifth consecutive quarter and was well spread amongst categories. Commercial real estate loan growth of $405 million led all categories, with C&I, residential real estate and C&D lending segments also contributing to year over year growth. The yield earned on total loans ended at 6.13% for the second quarter of 2025, with yield expansion and strong average balance growth driving a 7-basis point increase compared to the same period in 2024.


  • Deposit balances expanded $938 million, or 14%, over the last 12 months, with the deposit mix continuing to shift from non-interest bearing and low interest-bearing deposits into higher cost deposits. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts increased $32 million, or 2%, while interest-bearing deposits grew $905 million, or 18%, led in large part by time deposit growth. On the linked quarter, total deposits expanded $213 million, or 3%. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts increased $16 million, or 1%, while total interest-bearing deposit accounts increased $197 million, or 3%, led by time deposit growth.


  • Net interest income increased $11.5 million, or 18%, for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter a year ago. Net interest margin expanded 27 basis points to 3.53% for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter a year ago, driven by strong earning asset growth and yield expansion that was coupled with a decline in the cost of funds. On the linked quarter, net interest income increased $2.9 million, or 4%, while net interest margin expanded 7 basis points, boosted by continued loan growth and higher yields on interest earning assets, which outpaced a moderate increase in the cost of funds.


  • Provision for credit loss expense

    (1)

    of $2.2 million was recorded for the second quarter of 2025, primarily attributed to strong loan growth, a slightly deteriorating economic forecast and increased specific reserves. Traditional credit quality statistics remained strong at quarter-end.


  • Non-interest income increased $693,000 over the second quarter of 2024. Other non-interest income increased $677,000, driven mainly by $557,000 of swap fees, while treasury management fees grew $180,000, or 6%, over the last 12 months to a record $3.0 million and brokerage income grew $180,000, or 23%. This activity more than offset a $312,000, or 3%, decline in WM&T income. Further, a $74,000 gain on the sale of premises and equipment was recorded during the quarter related mainly to the sale of a property owned by the Bank as a result of a prior acquisition.


  • Total non-interest expenses increased $3.6 million, or 7%, during the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024, and increased $1.7 million, or 3%, on the linked quarter.


  • Tangible common equity per share

    (3)

    was $27.06 on June 30, 2025, compared to $26.01 on March 31, 2025, and $23.22 on June 30, 2024.







Hillebrand concluded, “In June 2025, we were honored to once again be named a recipient of the 2024 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup—an award that recognizes the top 10% of community banks nationwide based on key measures such as profitability, operational efficiency, and balance sheet strength. This distinction was awarded from a pool of all U.S.-based, exchange-traded banks with assets between $500 million and $10 billion as of December 31, 2024. This achievement highlights not only Stock Yards' strong performance but also our continued commitment to delivering exceptional service to the communities we proudly serve.” Stock Yards Bancorp has been awarded the Raymond James Community Bankers Cup a total of 10 times.





Results of Operations – Second Quarter 2025, Compared with Second Quarter 2024




Net interest income, the Company’s largest source of revenue, increased by $11.5 million, or 18%, to $73.5 million. Significant average earning asset balance growth and improved yields led to strong interest income expansion.




  • Total interest income increased by $14.7 million, or 15%, to $115 million.


    • Interest income and fees on loans increased $13.0 million, or 14%, over the prior year quarter. Driven by the $773 million, or 13%, increase in average loans and interest rate expansion, the average quarterly yield earned on loans increased 7 basis points over the past 12 months to 6.13%.


    • Interest income on securities increased $936,000, or 12%, compared to the second quarter of 2024. While average securities balances declined $154 million, or 10%, over the past 12 months, the rate earned on securities improved 52 basis points to 2.57%, as a portion of lower-yielding investment maturities were reinvested at higher short-term rates for balance sheet management strategies. Over the past 12 months, cash flows from investment portfolio maturities and amortization have been primarily utilized to fund loan growth and provide liquidity.


    • Average overnight funds increased $91 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period of the prior year, driving a $573,000, or 27%, increase in corresponding interest income despite rate reductions enacted by the Federal Reserve in late 2024.






  • Total interest expense increased $3.2 million, or 8%, to $41.5 million, but the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 10 basis points to 2.65%.


    • Interest expense on deposits increased $5.9 million, or 19% over the past 12 months, attributed almost entirely to the time deposit category and consistent with the successful CD promotion that ran through mid-April. Despite ending the promotions early in the second quarter and lowering time deposit rates, the Company continued to experience solid time deposit growth through the end of the quarter. The overall cost of interest-bearing deposits increased to 2.59% for the second quarter of 2025 from 2.56% for the second quarter of 2024.


    • As a result of strong interest-bearing deposit growth over the past 12 months, average FHLB advance balances declined $138 million, or 31%, resulting in a $2.4 million, or 45%, decrease in the corresponding FHLB expense compared to the second quarter of 2024, with the related cost of funds declining 92 basis points to 3.85% over the same period.









The Company recorded provision for credit losses on loans expense of $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2025, consistent with strong loan growth, a slightly deteriorating economic forecast, increased specific reserves, and net charge offs of $342,000. Additionally, the Company recorded a $75,000 credit to expense for off balance sheet exposures for the second quarter of 2025 due to increased utilization trends. For the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded $1.1 million in provision for credit losses on loans and $225,000 in provision for credit losses on off balance sheet exposures associated with increased availability related to Construction & Land Development and Commercial & Industrial (C&I) lines of credit.



Non-interest income increased $693,000, or 3%, to $24.3 million compared to the second quarter of 2024.




  • WM&T income ended the second quarter of 2025 at $10.5 million, a decrease of $312,000, or 3%, over the second quarter of 2024. Assets under management contracted $286 million, or 4%, compared to the second quarter of 2024.


  • Compared to the second quarter of 2024, treasury management fees increased $180,000, or 6%, to a record $3.0 million. Consistent treasury management growth has been driven by fee increases, strong organic growth and new product sales.


  • Brokerage income grew $180,000, or 23%, to $980,000, attributed to the addition of a new broker and the benefit of portfolios shifting to more profitable wrap fee-based business.







Non-interest expenses increased by $3.6 million, or 7%, to $52.7 million, compared to the second quarter of 2024.




  • Compensation expense increased $2.6 million, or 11%, compared to the second quarter of 2024, consistent with higher bonus accrual levels tied to strong year-to-date results, annual merit-based increases and full-time equivalent employee expansion. Employee benefits increased $244,000, or 5%, compared to the second quarter of 2024, as increases in 401(k) matching expense and payroll tax expenses more than offset lower health insurance expense.


  • Net occupancy and equipment expenses increased $206,000, or 5%, over the second quarter of 2024, as the current period included expenses related to increased rent and depreciation expense.


  • Marketing and business development expense increased $355,000, or 22%, compared to the second quarter of 2024. The quarter over prior year quarter increase relates to elevated advertising expense tied primarily to time deposit product promotions in addition to increased customer entertainment and sponsorships.


  • Other non-interest expenses increased $210,000, or 9%, compared to the second quarter of 2024, primarily attributed to higher credit card rewards and to a lesser extent, increased insurance costs.









Financial Condition – June 30, 2025, Compared with June 30, 2024




Total assets increased $894 million, or 11%, year over year to $9.21 billion.



Total loans increased $779 million, or 13%, to $6.85 billion, with growth spread across categories and markets. Total line of credit usage ended at 48% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 41% as of June 30, 2024. C&I line of credit usage expanded to 37% as of period end, representing the highest level of utilization since 2020, however still well below pre-pandemic levels.



Total investment securities decreased $121 million, or 9%, year over year. Over the past 12 months, cash flows from the investment portfolio have been primarily utilized to fund loan growth and provide liquidity, while a portion of lower-yielding maturities have been reinvested at higher short-term rates for balance sheet management strategies.



Total deposits increased $938 million, or 14%, over the past 12 months, with the deposit mix continuing to shift from non-interest bearing and low interest-bearing deposits into higher cost deposits. Total interest-bearing deposits grew $905 million, or 18%, led primarily by time deposit growth, and average total interest-bearing deposit accounts increased $849 million, or 17% over the past 12 months. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts increased $32 million, or 2%, however, average non-interest bearing demand accounts declined $27 million, or 2%.



Non-performing loans totaled $18.0 million, or 0.26% of total loans outstanding on June 30, 2025, compared to $17.6 million, or 0.29% of total loans outstanding on June 30, 2024. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans ended at 1.32% on June 30, 2025, compared to 1.35% on June 30, 2024.



As of June 30, 2025, the Company continued to be “well-capitalized,” the highest regulatory capital rating for financial institutions, with all capital ratios experiencing meaningful growth. Total equity to assets

(


3


)

was 10.92% and the tangible common equity ratio

(


3


)

was 8.86% on June 30, 2025, compared to 10.76% and 8.42% on June 30, 2024, respectively.



In May 2025, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per common share. The dividend was paid July 1, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 16, 2025.



On July 15, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors adopted a share repurchase plan under which the Company may purchase up to 1 million shares of the Company’s common stock. The share repurchase plan expires in two years and replaces the Company’s prior repurchase plan, which expired in May 2025. The Company last repurchased shares in 2019.



“Having an active share repurchase authorization in place allows us the flexibility to buy back stock when it aligns with our capital allocation strategy,” said Hillebrand.





Results of Operations – Second Quarter 2025, Compared with First Quarter 2025




Net interest margin expanded 7 basis points on the linked quarter to 3.53%, boosted by strong loan growth and higher interest earning asset yields, which more than offset a moderate increase in cost of funds.



Net interest income increased $2.9 million, or 4%, over the prior quarter to $73.5 million.




  • Total interest income increased $3.8 million, or 3%.


    • Interest income on loans, including fees, increased $3.4 million, or 3%. Average loans increased $150 million, or 2%, and the corresponding yield earned remained flat at 6.13%. However, non-accrual payoff activity provided approximately 4 basis points of benefit to loan yields for the first quarter of 2025.




  • Total interest expense increased $913,000, or 2%.


    • Interest expense on deposits increased $2.9 million, or 8%, led by $265 million, or 20%, of growth in average time deposit balances, which was driven in large part by the success of promotions that ran through mid-April. While the promotions ended early in the second quarter and time deposit rates were cut, the Bank’s time deposit offerings remained competitive and continued to see growth through the end of the period, albeit at a slower pace compared to the linked quarter.









During the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded $2.3 million in provision for credit losses on loans

(1)

and a $75,000 credit to expense for off balance sheet exposures. During the first quarter of 2025, the Company recorded $900,000 in provision for credit losses on loans and no provision for credit losses on off balance sheet exposures.



Non-interest income increased $1.4 million, or 6%, on the linked quarter, to $24.3 million. Other non-interest income increased $637,000, driven mainly by $557,000 of swap fees collected, while treasury management fees grew $332,000, or 12%, and card income grew $329,000, or 7%. This activity more than offset a $164,000, or 2%, decline in WM&T income. Further, a $74,000 gain on the sale of premises and equipment was recorded during the quarter related mainly to the sale of a property owned by the Bank as a result of a prior acquisition.



Non-interest expenses increased $1.7 million, or 3% on the linked quarter to $52.7 million, due to increases in compensation expense and marketing and business development expenses.





Financial Condition – June 30, 2025, Compared with March 31, 2025




Total assets increased $212 million, or 2%, on the linked quarter to $9.21 billion.



Total loans expanded $204 million, or 3%, on the linked quarter, with every market contributing to the growth. The CRE segment was the primary driver of growth for the quarter, increasing $126 million, or 4%, on the linked quarter. The residential real estate segment grew $47 million, or 4%, and C&I loans increased $27 million, or 2%, on the linked quarter. Total line of credit usage increased to 48% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 46% as of March 31, 2025. C&I line of credit usage increased to 37% as of June 30, 2025, from 34% at March 31, 2025.



Total deposits increased $213 million, or 3%, on the linked quarter. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts increased $16 million, or 1%, while total interest-bearing deposit accounts increased $197 million, or 3%.





About the Company




Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $9.21 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.”




This report contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company’s management believes the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of these assumptions could be inaccurate. Therefore, there can be no assurance the forward-looking statements included herein will prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: economic conditions both generally and more specifically in the markets in which the Company and its banking subsidiary operates; competition for the Company’s customers from other providers of financial services; changes in, or forecasts of, future political and economic conditions, inflation and efforts to control it; government legislation and regulation, which change and over which the Company has no control; changes in interest rates; material unforeseen changes in liquidity, results of operations, or financial condition of the Company’s customers; and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Refer to Stock Yards’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as its other filings with the SEC for a more detailed discussion of risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.












Contact:
T. Clay Stinnett


Executive Vice President,


Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer


(502) 625-0890


































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)


Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release


(In thousands unless otherwise noted)




Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended





June 30,


June 30,



Income Statement Data


2025


2024


2025


2024













Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (5)

$
73,560

$
62,113

$
144,196

$
122,279


Interest income:










Loans

$
103,009

$
90,018

$
202,609

$
175,858


Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks

2,730

2,157

4,731

4,253


Mortgage loans held for sale

78

74

155

105


Federal Home Loan Bank stock

662

470

1,194

938


Investment securities

8,521

7,585

17,477

15,695


Total interest income

115,000

100,304

226,166

196,849


Interest expense:










Deposits

37,511

31,623

72,092

63,489


Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

625

771

1,439

1,702


Federal funds purchased

72

139

142

275


Federal Home Loan Bank advances

2,908

5,263

7,649

8,260


Subordinated debentures

411

486

819

1,031


Total interest expense

41,527

38,282

82,141

74,757


Net interest income

73,473

62,022

144,025

122,092


Provision for credit losses (1)

2,175

1,300

3,075

2,725


Net interest income after provision for credit losses

71,298

60,722

140,950

119,367


Non-interest income:










Wealth management and trust services

10,483

10,795

21,130

21,566


Deposit service charges

2,069

2,180

4,148

4,316


Debit and credit card income

4,837

4,923

9,345

9,605


Treasury management fees

3,005

2,825

5,678

5,450


Mortgage banking income

1,094

1,017

2,011

1,965


Net investment product sales commissions and fees

980

800

1,990

1,665


Bank owned life insurance

629

595

1,251

1,183


Gain on sale of premises and equipment

74

20

74

20


Other

1,177

500

1,717

1,156


Total non-interest income

24,348

23,655

47,344

46,926


Non-interest expenses:










Compensation

27,279

24,634

53,211

48,855


Employee benefits

5,330

5,086

11,115

10,962


Net occupancy and equipment

4,025

3,819

8,148

7,489


Technology and communication

4,773

4,894

9,601

9,963


Debit and credit card processing

1,908

1,811

3,727

3,557


Marketing and business development

1,951

1,596

3,466

2,671


Postage, printing and supplies

937

913

1,906

1,839


Legal and professional

1,088

1,185

1,995

2,300


FDIC insurance

1,260

1,161

2,483

2,273


Capital and deposit based taxes

738

673

1,438

1,303


Intangible amortization

915

1,051

1,829

2,103


Other

2,496

2,286

4,808

4,755


Total non-interest expenses

52,700

49,109

103,727

98,070


Income before income tax expense

42,946

35,268

84,567

68,223


Income tax expense

8,922

7,670

17,272

14,738


Net income

$
34,024

$
27,598

$
67,295

$
53,485













Net income per share - Basic

$
1.16

$
0.94

$
2.29

$
1.83


Net income per share - Diluted

1.15

0.94

2.28

1.82


Cash dividend declared per share

0.31

0.30

0.62

0.60













Weighted average shares - Basic

29,364

29,283

29,356

29,267


Weighted average shares - Diluted

29,505

29,383

29,503

29,372





















































































































































































































































June 30,



Balance Sheet Data






2025


2024













Investment securities





$
1,221,842

$
1,342,354


Loans





6,850,273

6,070,963


Allowance for credit losses on loans





90,722

82,155


Total assets





9,208,986

8,315,325


Non-interest bearing deposits





1,514,924

1,482,514


Interest bearing deposits





5,991,826

5,086,724


Federal Home Loan Bank advances





300,000

400,000


Accumulated other comprehensive loss





(75,311)

(94,980)


Stockholders' equity





1,005,704

894,535













Total shares outstanding





29,473

29,388


Book value per share (3)





$
34.12

$
30.44


Tangible common equity per share (3)





27.06

23.22


Market value per share





78.98

49.67



































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)


Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release














Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended




June 30,


June 30,


Average Balance Sheet Data


2025


2024


2025


2024











Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks

$
249,738

$
158,512

$
215,280

$
156,251

Mortgage loans held for sale

7,145

6,204

6,442

5,417

Investment securities

1,337,994

1,491,865

1,396,634

1,535,132

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

22,413

29,735

26,602

25,428

Loans

6,746,973

5,973,801

6,672,594

5,891,363

Total interest earning assets

8,364,263

7,660,117

8,317,552

7,613,591

Total assets

8,987,084

8,246,735

8,940,750

8,200,049

Non-interest bearing deposits

1,489,188

1,515,708

1,457,813

1,508,155

Interest bearing deposits

5,820,314

4,971,804

5,708,148

5,015,274

Total deposits

7,309,502

6,487,512

7,165,961

6,523,429

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

128,493

147,327

143,655

156,133

Federal funds purchased

6,610

10,127

6,562

10,144

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

303,297

441,484

384,530

357,967

Subordinated debentures

26,806

26,806

26,806

26,800

Total interest bearing liabilities

6,285,520

5,597,548

6,269,701

5,566,338

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(83,970)

(99,640)

(85,289)

(97,693)

Total stockholders' equity

980,803

878,233

967,495

869,616












Performance Ratios









Annualized return on average assets (4)

1.52%

1.35%

1.52%

1.31%

Annualized return on average equity (4)

13.91%

12.64%

14.03%

12.37%

Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent

3.53%

3.26%

3.50%

3.23%

Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent

24.87%

27.58%

24.72%

27.73%

Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (2)

53.83%

57.26%

54.15%

57.96%












Capital Ratios









Total stockholders' equity to total assets (3)





10.92%

10.76%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)





8.86%

8.42%

Average stockholders' equity to average assets





10.82%

10.61%

Total risk-based capital





12.91%

12.62%

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital





11.32%

11.07%

Tier 1 risk-based capital





11.66%

11.43%

Leverage





10.17%

9.95%












Loan Segmentation









Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied





$
1,989,982

$
1,652,614

Commercial real estate - owner occupied





1,010,692

943,013

Commercial and industrial





1,491,143

1,356,970

Residential real estate - owner occupied





851,284

749,870

Residential real estate - non-owner occupied





390,784

365,846

Construction and land development





671,011

586,820

Home equity lines of credit





263,826

223,304

Consumer





140,715

151,221

Leases





14,563

17,258

Credit cards





26,273

24,047

Total loans and leases





$
6,850,273

$
6,070,963












Deposit Segmentation









Interest bearing demand





$
2,520,405

$
2,422,828

Savings





424,985

429,095

Money market





1,385,845

1,177,995

Time deposits





1,660,591

1,056,806

Non-Interest bearing deposits





1,514,924

1,482,514

Total deposits





$
7,506,750

$
6,569,238












Asset Quality Data









Non-accrual loans





$
17,650

$
17,371

Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty





-

-

Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing





378

186

Total non-performing loans





18,028

17,557

Other real estate owned





10

10

Total non-performing assets





$
18,038

$
17,567

Non-performing loans to total loans





0.26%

0.29%

Non-performing assets to total assets





0.20%

0.21%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans





1.32%

1.35%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to average loans





1.34%

1.39%


Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans





503%

468%

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

$
(342)

$
183

$
629

$
531

Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (6)

-0.01%

0.00%

0.01%

0.01%
























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)


Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release

















Quarterly Comparison



Income Statement Data


6/30/25


3/31/25


12/31/24


9/30/24


6/30/24















Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (5)

$
73,560

$
70,636

$
70,057

$
65,064

$
62,113


Net interest income

$
73,473

$
70,552

$
69,969

$
64,979

$
62,022


Provision for credit losses (1)

2,175

900

2,675

4,325

1,300


Net interest income after provision for credit losses

71,298

69,652

67,294

60,654

60,722


Non-interest income:












Wealth management and trust services

10,483

10,647

10,346

10,931

10,795


Deposit service charges

2,069

2,079

2,276

2,314

2,180


Debit and credit card income

4,837

4,508

5,394

5,083

4,923


Treasury management fees

3,005

2,673

2,675

2,939

2,825


Mortgage banking income

1,094

917

781

1,112

1,017


Net investment product sales commissions and fees

980

1,010

991

915

800


Bank owned life insurance

629

622

626

634

595


Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment

74

-

(61)

(59)

20


Other

1,177

540

479

928

500


Total non-interest income

24,348

22,996

23,507

24,797

23,655


Non-interest expenses:












Compensation

27,279

25,932

26,453

25,534

24,634


Employee benefits

5,330

5,785

4,677

4,629

5,086


Net occupancy and equipment

4,025

4,123

3,929

3,775

3,819


Technology and communication

4,773

4,828

4,744

4,500

4,894


Debit and credit card processing

1,908

1,819

1,860

1,845

1,811


Marketing and business development

1,951

1,515

2,815

1,438

1,596


Postage, printing and supplies

937

969

905

901

913


Legal and professional

1,088

907

843

968

1,185


FDIC insurance

1,260

1,223

1,171

1,095

1,161


Capital and deposit based taxes

738

700

653

825

673


Intangible amortization

915

914

1,330

1,052

1,051


Other

2,496

2,312

2,277

1,890

2,286


Total non-interest expenses

52,700

51,027

51,657

48,452

49,109


Income before income tax expense

42,946

41,621

39,144

36,999

35,268


Income tax expense

8,922

8,350

7,450

7,639

7,670


Net income

$
34,024

$
33,271

$
31,694

$
29,360

$
27,598




























Net income per share - Basic

$
1.16

$
1.13

$
1.08

$
1.00

$
0.94


Net income per share - Diluted

1.15

1.13

1.07

1.00

0.94


Cash dividend declared per share

0.31

0.31

0.31

0.31

0.30















Weighted average shares - Basic

29,364

29,349

29,319

29,299

29,283


Weighted average shares - Diluted

29,505

29,501

29,493

29,445

29,383


















Quarterly Comparison



Balance Sheet Data


6/30/25


3/31/25


12/31/24


9/30/24


6/30/24















Cash and due from banks

$
97,606

$
110,156

$
78,925

$
108,825

$
85,441


Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks

353,806

293,580

212,095

144,241

118,910


Mortgage loans held for sale

5,014

7,797

6,286

4,822

6,438


Investment securities

1,221,842

1,246,690

1,360,285

1,236,744

1,342,354


Federal Home Loan Bank stock

22,839

29,315

21,603

29,419

31,462


Loans

6,850,273

6,646,360

6,520,402

6,278,133

6,070,963


Allowance for credit losses on loans

90,722

88,814

86,943

85,343

82,155


Goodwill

194,074

194,074

194,074

194,074

194,074


Total assets

9,208,986

8,997,478

8,863,419

8,437,280

8,315,325


Non-interest bearing deposits

1,514,924

1,499,383

1,456,138

1,508,203

1,482,514


Interest bearing deposits

5,991,826

5,794,583

5,710,263

5,217,870

5,086,724


Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

126,576

151,424

162,967

149,852

152,948


Federal funds purchased

6,709

6,540

6,525

6,442

10,029


Federal Home Loan Bank advances

300,000

300,000

300,000

325,000

400,000


Subordinated debentures

26,806

26,806

26,806

26,806

26,806


Accumulated other comprehensive income loss

(75,311)

(79,840)

(91,151)

(75,273)

(94,980)


Stockholders' equity

1,005,704

975,473

940,476

934,094

894,535















Total shares outstanding

29,473

29,469

29,431

29,414

29,388


Book value per share (3)

$
34.12

$
33.10

$
31.96

$
31.76

$
30.44


Tangible common equity per share (3)

27.06

26.01

24.82

24.58

23.22


Market value per share

78.98

69.09

71.61

61.99

49.67
















Capital Ratios












Total stockholders' equity to total assets (3)

10.92%

10.84%

10.61%

11.07%

10.76%


Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)

8.86%

8.72%

8.44%

8.79%

8.42%


Average stockholders' equity to average assets

10.91%

10.73%

10.76%

10.86%

10.65%


Total risk-based capital

12.91%

12.85%

12.73%

12.73%

12.62%


Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital

11.32%

11.25%

11.17%

11.16%

11.07%


Tier 1 risk-based capital

11.66%

11.60%

11.52%

11.52%

11.43%


Leverage

10.17%

9.98%

9.94%

10.05%

9.95%


















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)


Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release

















Quarterly Comparison



Average Balance Sheet Data


6/30/25


3/31/25


12/31/24


9/30/24


6/30/24















Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks

$
249,738

$
180,439

$
251,209

$
148,818

$
158,512


Mortgage loans held for sale

7,145

5,732

6,335

4,862

6,204


Investment securities

1,337,994

1,455,926

1,436,748

1,424,815

1,491,865


Federal Home Loan Bank stock

22,413

30,838

23,475

31,193

29,735


Loans

6,746,973

6,597,388

6,381,869

6,174,309

5,973,801


Total interest earning assets

8,364,263

8,270,323

8,099,636

7,783,997

7,660,117


Total assets

8,987,084

8,893,907

8,718,416

8,384,605

8,246,735


Non-interest bearing deposits

1,489,188

1,426,088

1,492,624

1,510,515

1,515,708


Interest bearing deposits

5,820,314

5,594,740

5,531,441

5,047,771

4,971,804


Total deposits

7,309,502

7,020,828

7,024,065

6,558,286

6,487,512


Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

128,493

158,985

148,414

156,865

147,327


Federal funds purchased

6,610

6,514

6,508

8,480

10,127


Federal Home Loan Bank advances

303,297

466,667

300,000

461,141

441,484


Subordinated debentures

26,806

26,806

26,806

26,806

26,806


Total interest bearing liabilities

6,285,520

6,253,712

6,013,169

5,701,063

5,597,548


Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(83,970)

(86,622)

(81,585)

(88,362)

(99,640)


Total stockholders' equity

980,803

954,040

937,782

910,274

878,233
















Performance Ratios












Annualized return on average assets (4)

1.52%

1.52%

1.45%

1.39%

1.35%


Annualized return on average equity (4)

13.91%

14.14%

13.45%

12.83%

12.64%


Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent

3.53%

3.46%

3.44%

3.33%

3.26%


Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent

24.87%

24.56%

25.12%

27.59%

27.58%


Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (2)

53.83%

54.50%

55.21%

53.92%

57.26%
















Loans Segmentation












Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied

$
1,989,982

$
1,870,352

$
1,835,935

$
1,686,448

$
1,652,614


Commercial real estate - owner occupied

1,010,692

1,004,774

1,002,853

949,538

943,013


Commercial and industrial

1,491,143

1,463,746

1,438,654

1,379,293

1,356,970


Residential real estate - owner occupied

851,284

813,823

805,080

783,337

749,870


Residential real estate - non-owner occupied

390,784

381,429

382,744

381,051

365,846


Construction and land development

671,011

679,345

623,005

674,918

586,820


Home equity lines of credit

263,826

252,125

247,433

236,819

223,304


Consumer

140,715

140,009

144,644

143,684

151,221


Leases

14,563

14,460

15,514

16,760

17,258


Credit cards

26,273

26,297

24,540

26,285

24,047


Total loans and leases

$
6,850,273

$
6,646,360

$
6,520,402

$
6,278,133

$
6,070,963
















Deposit Segmentation












Interest bearing demand

$
2,520,405

$
2,545,858

$
2,649,142

$
2,361,192

$
2,422,828


Savings

424,985

429,171

419,355

420,772

429,095


Money market

1,385,845

1,343,031

1,403,978

1,259,484

1,177,995


Time deposits

1,660,591

1,476,523

1,237,788

1,176,422

1,056,806


Non-Interest bearing deposits

1,514,924

1,499,383

1,456,138

1,508,203

1,482,514


Total deposits

$
7,506,750

$
7,293,966

$
7,166,401

$
6,726,073

$
6,569,238
















Asset Quality Data












Non-accrual loans

$
17,650

$
15,865

$
21,727

$
16,288

$
17,371


Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty

-

-

-

-

-


Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing

378

283

487

870

186


Total non-performing loans

18,028

16,148

22,214

17,158

17,557


Other real estate owned

10

85

10

10

10


Total non-performing assets

$
18,038

$
16,233

$
22,224

$
17,168

$
17,567


Non-performing loans to total loans

0.26%

0.24%

0.34%

0.27%

0.29%


Non-performing assets to total assets

0.20%

0.18%

0.25%

0.20%

0.21%


Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.32%

1.34%

1.33%

1.36%

1.35%


Allowance for credit losses on loans to average loans

1.34%

1.35%

1.36%

1.38%

1.38%


Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans

503%

550%

391%

497%

468%


Net (charge-offs) recoveries

$
(342)

$
971

$
(625)

$
(1,137)

$
183


Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (6)

-0.01%

0.01%

-0.01%

-0.02%

0.00%
















Other Information












Total WM&T assets under management (in millions)

$
7,193

$
6,804

$
7,066

$
7,317

$
7,479


Full-time equivalent employees

1,118

1,089

1,080

1,068

1,051






















(1) - Detail of Provision for credit losses follows:





Quarterly Comparison



(in thousands)


6/30/25


3/31/25


12/31/24


9/30/24


6/30/24


Provision for credit losses - loans

$
2,250

$
900

$
2,225

$
4,325

$
1,075


Provision for credit losses - off balance sheet exposures

(75)

-

450

-

225


Total provision for credit losses

$
2,175

$
900

$
2,675

$
4,325

$
1,300





























(2) - The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, equals total non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and non-interest income.





Quarterly Comparison



(Dollars in thousands)


6/30/25


3/31/25


12/31/24


9/30/24


6/30/24


Total non-interest expenses (a)

$
52,700

$
51,027

$
51,657

$
48,452

$
49,109















Total net interest income, fully tax equivalent

$
73,560

$
70,636

$
70,057

$
65,064

$
62,113


Total non-interest income

24,348

22,996

23,507

24,797

23,655


Total revenue - Non-GAAP (b)

97,908

93,632

93,564

89,861

85,768















Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (a/b)

53.83%

54.50%

55.21%

53.92%

57.26%





























(3) - The following table provides a reconciliation of total stockholders’ equity in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity, a non-GAAP disclosure. Bancorp provides the tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP measure, in addition to those defined by banking regulators, because of its widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy:


















Quarterly Comparison



(In thousands, except per share data)


6/30/25


3/31/25


12/31/24


9/30/24


6/30/24


Total stockholders' equity - GAAP (a)

$
1,005,704

$
975,473

$
940,476

$
934,094

$
894,535


Less: Goodwill

(194,074)

(194,074)

(194,074)

(194,074)

(194,074)


Less: Core deposit and other intangibles

(13,989)

(14,904)

(15,818)

(17,149)

(18,201)


Tangible common equity - Non-GAAP (c)

$
797,641

$
766,495

$
730,584

$
722,871

$
682,260















Total assets - GAAP (b)

$
9,208,986

$
8,997,478

$
8,863,419

$
8,437,280

$
8,315,325


Less: Goodwill

(194,074)

(194,074)

(194,074)

(194,074)

(194,074)


Less: Core deposit and other intangibles

(13,989)

(14,904)

(15,818)

(17,149)

(18,201)


Tangible assets - Non-GAAP (d)

$
9,000,923

$
8,788,500

$
8,653,527

$
8,226,057

$
8,103,050















Total stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP (a/b)

10.92%

10.84%

10.61%

11.07%

10.76%


Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (c/d)

8.86%

8.72%

8.44%

8.79%

8.42%















Total shares outstanding (e)

29,473

29,469

29,431

29,414

29,388















Book value per share - GAAP (a/e)

$
34.12

$
33.10

$
31.96

$
31.76

$
30.44


Tangible common equity per share - Non-GAAP (c/e)

27.06

26.01

24.82

24.58

23.22
















(4) - Return on average assets equals net income divided by total average assets, annualized to reflect a full year return on average assets. Similarly, return on average equity equals net income divided by total average equity, annualized to reflect a full year return on average equity.
















(5) - Interest income on a FTE basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if investments in certain tax-exempt interest earning assets had been made in assets subject to federal, state and local taxes yielding the same after-tax income. Interest income, yields and ratios on a FTE basis are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes net interest income on a FTE basis provides an insightful picture of the interest margin for comparison purposes. The FTE basis also allows management to assess the comparability of revenue arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources. The FTE basis assumes a federal corporate income tax rate of 21%.
















(6) - Quarterly net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans ratios are not annualized.






