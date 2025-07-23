Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings of $34 Million for Second Quarter 2025

Stock Yards Bancorp reported $34.0 million in Q2 2025 earnings, driven by strong loan growth and increased net interest income.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. reported record earnings of $34.0 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, up from $27.6 million and $0.94 per share in the same quarter of 2024. This growth was driven by robust loan and deposit expansion, with total loans increasing by 13% year-over-year, particularly in commercial real estate and other categories. The bank's net interest margin improved to 3.53%, reflecting higher yields on earning assets alongside reduced funding costs. Additionally, non-interest income rose slightly, bolstered by strong performance in treasury management and brokerage services. Stock Yards also experienced significant growth in its deposit base and maintained strong credit quality metrics. Overall, the company remains well-capitalized and is optimistic about continued growth while managing new regulatory and economic challenges ahead.

Potential Positives

Reported record second quarter earnings of $34.0 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, representing a significant increase from $27.6 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Achieved a 13% year-over-year increase in total loans, with strong performance across nearly all loan categories and markets contributing to this growth.

Expanded net interest margin by 27 basis points year-over-year to 3.53%, driven by strong loan growth and higher yields on interest-earning assets.

Recognized for strong performance by receiving the 2024 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup, awarded to the top 10% of community banks in the U.S. based on profitability, operational efficiency, and balance sheet strength.

Potential Negatives

Provision for credit losses increased significantly to $2.2 million from $1.3 million year-over-year, indicating potential concerns regarding future loan performance and credit quality.



Non-interest expenses rose by $3.6 million, or 7%, compared to the second quarter of 2024, suggesting rising operational costs that could impact profitability moving forward.



Wealth Management & Trust (WM&T) income declined by $312,000, or 3%, compared to the previous year, which could indicate challenges in retaining business in that segment.

FAQ

What were Stock Yards Bancorp's Q2 2025 earnings?

Stock Yards Bancorp reported earnings of $34.0 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, for Q2 2025.

How much did total loans increase year-over-year?

Total loans increased by $779 million, or 13%, compared to the previous year.

What factors contributed to profitability in Q2 2025?

Strong loan growth and net interest margin expansion primarily fueled profitability in Q2 2025.

What is the current status of Stock Yards Bancorp's asset quality?

As of June 30, 2025, non-performing loans totaled $18.0 million, representing 0.26% of total loans.

What dividend was declared by Stock Yards Bancorp in 2025?

The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per common share, paid on July 1, 2025.

$SYBT Insider Trading Activity

$SYBT insiders have traded $SYBT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYBT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAURA L WELLS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $389,000 .

. DAVID P HEINTZMAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $372,419 .

. MICHAEL CROCE (Executive Vice President) sold 4,100 shares for an estimated $315,954

WILLIAM DISHMAN (Executive Vice President) sold 2,802 shares for an estimated $218,836

$SYBT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $SYBT stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SYBT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SYBT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SYBT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kelly Motta from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $80.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a target price of $81.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Terry McEvoy from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $80.0 on 04/24/2025

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in Louisville, central, eastern and northern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets, today reported earnings of $34.0 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. This compares to net income of $27.6 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. Strong loan and deposit growth contributed to record second quarter 2025 operating results.































(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)









2Q25









1Q25









2Q24











Net income





$





34,024









$





33,271









$





27,598













Net income per share, diluted









1.15













1.13













0.94

































Net interest income





$





73,473









$





70,552









$





62,022













Provision for credit losses



(





1





)











2,175













900













1,300













Non-interest income









24,348













22,996













23,655













Non-interest expenses









52,700













51,027













49,109

































Net interest margin









3.53





%









3.46





%









3.26





%









Efficiency ratio



(





2





)











53.83





%









54.50





%









57.26





%









Tangible common equity to tangible assets



(





3





)











8.86





%









8.72





%









8.42





%









Annualized return on average assets



(





4





)











1.52





%









1.52





%









1.35





%









Annualized return on average equity



(





4





)











13.91





%









14.14





%









12.64





%

































“We concluded the first half of 2025 with strong momentum, delivering record second quarter earnings that reflect continued exceptional profitability, fueled in large part by robust loan growth and net interest margin expansion,” commented James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “A key highlight of the quarter was the $779 million, or 13%, year-over-year increase in total loans, with $204 million of that growth occurring in the second quarter. This expansion was broad-based, with nearly every loan category and all markets contributing to the overall growth. Although we initially projected moderate loan growth in light of persistent global economic uncertainties, the second quarter reflected a more resilient environment. Loan production and demand remained steady, and credit quality metrics continued to be strong. In addition to our noteworthy loan growth, net interest margin expanded by 27 basis points year-over-year and 7 basis points from the prior quarter, as we continue to see expanding yields on our earning assets as well as better-than-expected funding costs. This was a powerful combination that drove profitability for the period.”





“Non-interest revenue was a strong contributor to our solid operating results in the second quarter of 2025,” Hillebrand continued. “Treasury management fees benefited from increased fees and a growing customer base, while mortgage, brokerage, and card income all made meaningful contributions. Although Wealth Management & Trust (WM&T) income declined compared to the prior quarter, assets under management increased at quarter end following three consecutive quarters of decline. Looking ahead, we are encouraged by the traction in net new business and the strength of the teams we have put in place. Recent key hires are already contributing to production, and we are optimistic about the continued momentum in our WM&T group as these individuals further establish themselves and drive new opportunities.”





“We continue to successfully expand our deposit base, which grew $938 million, or 14% over the past 12 months, driven in large part by a successful time deposit campaign earlier in the year. We are particularly encouraged with the performance of our non-interest bearing deposits, which continue to represent over 20% of total deposits. Our focus remains on organic growth while strengthening our overall funding position. We expect our net interest margin to remain steady as we anticipate deposit competition to be stronger in the second half of the year,” said Hillebrand.





As of June 30, 2025, the Company had $9.21 billion in assets, $6.85 billion in loans and $7.51 billion in total deposits. The Company’s combined enterprise, which encompasses 73 branch offices across three contiguous states, will continue to benefit from a diversified geographic and economic footprint, including the new Center Grove location that was opened in the Indianapolis metropolitan market at the end of March. Two additional locations are also slated to be opened in 2025, which will expand the Company’s footprint into Bardstown, Kentucky and Liberty Township, Ohio, a suburb of Cincinnati.





Key factors contributing to the second quarter of 2025 results included:







Total loans increased $779 million, or 13%, over the last 12 months, while growing $204 million, or 3%, on the linked quarter. Broad based loan growth during the quarter included increases in all markets for the fifth consecutive quarter and was well spread amongst categories. Commercial real estate loan growth of $405 million led all categories, with C&I, residential real estate and C&D lending segments also contributing to year over year growth. The yield earned on total loans ended at 6.13% for the second quarter of 2025, with yield expansion and strong average balance growth driving a 7-basis point increase compared to the same period in 2024.



Total loans increased $779 million, or 13%, over the last 12 months, while growing $204 million, or 3%, on the linked quarter. Broad based loan growth during the quarter included increases in all markets for the fifth consecutive quarter and was well spread amongst categories. Commercial real estate loan growth of $405 million led all categories, with C&I, residential real estate and C&D lending segments also contributing to year over year growth. The yield earned on total loans ended at 6.13% for the second quarter of 2025, with yield expansion and strong average balance growth driving a 7-basis point increase compared to the same period in 2024.



Deposit balances expanded $938 million, or 14%, over the last 12 months, with the deposit mix continuing to shift from non-interest bearing and low interest-bearing deposits into higher cost deposits. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts increased $32 million, or 2%, while interest-bearing deposits grew $905 million, or 18%, led in large part by time deposit growth. On the linked quarter, total deposits expanded $213 million, or 3%. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts increased $16 million, or 1%, while total interest-bearing deposit accounts increased $197 million, or 3%, led by time deposit growth.



Deposit balances expanded $938 million, or 14%, over the last 12 months, with the deposit mix continuing to shift from non-interest bearing and low interest-bearing deposits into higher cost deposits. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts increased $32 million, or 2%, while interest-bearing deposits grew $905 million, or 18%, led in large part by time deposit growth. On the linked quarter, total deposits expanded $213 million, or 3%. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts increased $16 million, or 1%, while total interest-bearing deposit accounts increased $197 million, or 3%, led by time deposit growth.



Net interest income increased $11.5 million, or 18%, for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter a year ago. Net interest margin expanded 27 basis points to 3.53% for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter a year ago, driven by strong earning asset growth and yield expansion that was coupled with a decline in the cost of funds. On the linked quarter, net interest income increased $2.9 million, or 4%, while net interest margin expanded 7 basis points, boosted by continued loan growth and higher yields on interest earning assets, which outpaced a moderate increase in the cost of funds.



Net interest income increased $11.5 million, or 18%, for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter a year ago. Net interest margin expanded 27 basis points to 3.53% for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter a year ago, driven by strong earning asset growth and yield expansion that was coupled with a decline in the cost of funds. On the linked quarter, net interest income increased $2.9 million, or 4%, while net interest margin expanded 7 basis points, boosted by continued loan growth and higher yields on interest earning assets, which outpaced a moderate increase in the cost of funds.



Provision for credit loss expense



(1)



of $2.2 million was recorded for the second quarter of 2025, primarily attributed to strong loan growth, a slightly deteriorating economic forecast and increased specific reserves. Traditional credit quality statistics remained strong at quarter-end.



Provision for credit loss expense of $2.2 million was recorded for the second quarter of 2025, primarily attributed to strong loan growth, a slightly deteriorating economic forecast and increased specific reserves. Traditional credit quality statistics remained strong at quarter-end.



Non-interest income increased $693,000 over the second quarter of 2024. Other non-interest income increased $677,000, driven mainly by $557,000 of swap fees, while treasury management fees grew $180,000, or 6%, over the last 12 months to a record $3.0 million and brokerage income grew $180,000, or 23%. This activity more than offset a $312,000, or 3%, decline in WM&T income. Further, a $74,000 gain on the sale of premises and equipment was recorded during the quarter related mainly to the sale of a property owned by the Bank as a result of a prior acquisition.



Non-interest income increased $693,000 over the second quarter of 2024. Other non-interest income increased $677,000, driven mainly by $557,000 of swap fees, while treasury management fees grew $180,000, or 6%, over the last 12 months to a record $3.0 million and brokerage income grew $180,000, or 23%. This activity more than offset a $312,000, or 3%, decline in WM&T income. Further, a $74,000 gain on the sale of premises and equipment was recorded during the quarter related mainly to the sale of a property owned by the Bank as a result of a prior acquisition.



Total non-interest expenses increased $3.6 million, or 7%, during the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024, and increased $1.7 million, or 3%, on the linked quarter.



Total non-interest expenses increased $3.6 million, or 7%, during the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024, and increased $1.7 million, or 3%, on the linked quarter.



Tangible common equity per share



(3)



was $27.06 on June 30, 2025, compared to $26.01 on March 31, 2025, and $23.22 on June 30, 2024.















Hillebrand concluded, “In June 2025, we were honored to once again be named a recipient of the 2024 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup—an award that recognizes the top 10% of community banks nationwide based on key measures such as profitability, operational efficiency, and balance sheet strength. This distinction was awarded from a pool of all U.S.-based, exchange-traded banks with assets between $500 million and $10 billion as of December 31, 2024. This achievement highlights not only Stock Yards' strong performance but also our continued commitment to delivering exceptional service to the communities we proudly serve.” Stock Yards Bancorp has been awarded the Raymond James Community Bankers Cup a total of 10 times.









Results of Operations – Second Quarter 2025, Compared with Second Quarter 2024









Net interest income, the Company’s largest source of revenue, increased by $11.5 million, or 18%, to $73.5 million. Significant average earning asset balance growth and improved yields led to strong interest income expansion.







Total interest income increased by $14.7 million, or 15%, to $115 million.





Interest income and fees on loans increased $13.0 million, or 14%, over the prior year quarter. Driven by the $773 million, or 13%, increase in average loans and interest rate expansion, the average quarterly yield earned on loans increased 7 basis points over the past 12 months to 6.13%.





Interest income on securities increased $936,000, or 12%, compared to the second quarter of 2024. While average securities balances declined $154 million, or 10%, over the past 12 months, the rate earned on securities improved 52 basis points to 2.57%, as a portion of lower-yielding investment maturities were reinvested at higher short-term rates for balance sheet management strategies. Over the past 12 months, cash flows from investment portfolio maturities and amortization have been primarily utilized to fund loan growth and provide liquidity.





Average overnight funds increased $91 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period of the prior year, driving a $573,000, or 27%, increase in corresponding interest income despite rate reductions enacted by the Federal Reserve in late 2024.







Total interest income increased by $14.7 million, or 15%, to $115 million.







Total interest expense increased $3.2 million, or 8%, to $41.5 million, but the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 10 basis points to 2.65%.





Interest expense on deposits increased $5.9 million, or 19% over the past 12 months, attributed almost entirely to the time deposit category and consistent with the successful CD promotion that ran through mid-April. Despite ending the promotions early in the second quarter and lowering time deposit rates, the Company continued to experience solid time deposit growth through the end of the quarter. The overall cost of interest-bearing deposits increased to 2.59% for the second quarter of 2025 from 2.56% for the second quarter of 2024.





As a result of strong interest-bearing deposit growth over the past 12 months, average FHLB advance balances declined $138 million, or 31%, resulting in a $2.4 million, or 45%, decrease in the corresponding FHLB expense compared to the second quarter of 2024, with the related cost of funds declining 92 basis points to 3.85% over the same period.















Total interest expense increased $3.2 million, or 8%, to $41.5 million, but the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 10 basis points to 2.65%.





The Company recorded provision for credit losses on loans expense of $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2025, consistent with strong loan growth, a slightly deteriorating economic forecast, increased specific reserves, and net charge offs of $342,000. Additionally, the Company recorded a $75,000 credit to expense for off balance sheet exposures for the second quarter of 2025 due to increased utilization trends. For the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded $1.1 million in provision for credit losses on loans and $225,000 in provision for credit losses on off balance sheet exposures associated with increased availability related to Construction & Land Development and Commercial & Industrial (C&I) lines of credit.





Non-interest income increased $693,000, or 3%, to $24.3 million compared to the second quarter of 2024.







WM&T income ended the second quarter of 2025 at $10.5 million, a decrease of $312,000, or 3%, over the second quarter of 2024. Assets under management contracted $286 million, or 4%, compared to the second quarter of 2024.



WM&T income ended the second quarter of 2025 at $10.5 million, a decrease of $312,000, or 3%, over the second quarter of 2024. Assets under management contracted $286 million, or 4%, compared to the second quarter of 2024.



Compared to the second quarter of 2024, treasury management fees increased $180,000, or 6%, to a record $3.0 million. Consistent treasury management growth has been driven by fee increases, strong organic growth and new product sales.



Compared to the second quarter of 2024, treasury management fees increased $180,000, or 6%, to a record $3.0 million. Consistent treasury management growth has been driven by fee increases, strong organic growth and new product sales.



Brokerage income grew $180,000, or 23%, to $980,000, attributed to the addition of a new broker and the benefit of portfolios shifting to more profitable wrap fee-based business.















Non-interest expenses increased by $3.6 million, or 7%, to $52.7 million, compared to the second quarter of 2024.







Compensation expense increased $2.6 million, or 11%, compared to the second quarter of 2024, consistent with higher bonus accrual levels tied to strong year-to-date results, annual merit-based increases and full-time equivalent employee expansion. Employee benefits increased $244,000, or 5%, compared to the second quarter of 2024, as increases in 401(k) matching expense and payroll tax expenses more than offset lower health insurance expense.



Compensation expense increased $2.6 million, or 11%, compared to the second quarter of 2024, consistent with higher bonus accrual levels tied to strong year-to-date results, annual merit-based increases and full-time equivalent employee expansion. Employee benefits increased $244,000, or 5%, compared to the second quarter of 2024, as increases in 401(k) matching expense and payroll tax expenses more than offset lower health insurance expense.



Net occupancy and equipment expenses increased $206,000, or 5%, over the second quarter of 2024, as the current period included expenses related to increased rent and depreciation expense.



Net occupancy and equipment expenses increased $206,000, or 5%, over the second quarter of 2024, as the current period included expenses related to increased rent and depreciation expense.



Marketing and business development expense increased $355,000, or 22%, compared to the second quarter of 2024. The quarter over prior year quarter increase relates to elevated advertising expense tied primarily to time deposit product promotions in addition to increased customer entertainment and sponsorships.



Marketing and business development expense increased $355,000, or 22%, compared to the second quarter of 2024. The quarter over prior year quarter increase relates to elevated advertising expense tied primarily to time deposit product promotions in addition to increased customer entertainment and sponsorships.



Other non-interest expenses increased $210,000, or 9%, compared to the second quarter of 2024, primarily attributed to higher credit card rewards and to a lesser extent, increased insurance costs.



















Financial Condition – June 30, 2025, Compared with June 30, 2024









Total assets increased $894 million, or 11%, year over year to $9.21 billion.





Total loans increased $779 million, or 13%, to $6.85 billion, with growth spread across categories and markets. Total line of credit usage ended at 48% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 41% as of June 30, 2024. C&I line of credit usage expanded to 37% as of period end, representing the highest level of utilization since 2020, however still well below pre-pandemic levels.





Total investment securities decreased $121 million, or 9%, year over year. Over the past 12 months, cash flows from the investment portfolio have been primarily utilized to fund loan growth and provide liquidity, while a portion of lower-yielding maturities have been reinvested at higher short-term rates for balance sheet management strategies.





Total deposits increased $938 million, or 14%, over the past 12 months, with the deposit mix continuing to shift from non-interest bearing and low interest-bearing deposits into higher cost deposits. Total interest-bearing deposits grew $905 million, or 18%, led primarily by time deposit growth, and average total interest-bearing deposit accounts increased $849 million, or 17% over the past 12 months. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts increased $32 million, or 2%, however, average non-interest bearing demand accounts declined $27 million, or 2%.





Non-performing loans totaled $18.0 million, or 0.26% of total loans outstanding on June 30, 2025, compared to $17.6 million, or 0.29% of total loans outstanding on June 30, 2024. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans ended at 1.32% on June 30, 2025, compared to 1.35% on June 30, 2024.





As of June 30, 2025, the Company continued to be “well-capitalized,” the highest regulatory capital rating for financial institutions, with all capital ratios experiencing meaningful growth. Total equity to assets



(





3





)



was 10.92% and the tangible common equity ratio



(





3





)



was 8.86% on June 30, 2025, compared to 10.76% and 8.42% on June 30, 2024, respectively.





In May 2025, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per common share. The dividend was paid July 1, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 16, 2025.





On July 15, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors adopted a share repurchase plan under which the Company may purchase up to 1 million shares of the Company’s common stock. The share repurchase plan expires in two years and replaces the Company’s prior repurchase plan, which expired in May 2025. The Company last repurchased shares in 2019.





“Having an active share repurchase authorization in place allows us the flexibility to buy back stock when it aligns with our capital allocation strategy,” said Hillebrand.









Results of Operations – Second Quarter 2025, Compared with First Quarter 2025









Net interest margin expanded 7 basis points on the linked quarter to 3.53%, boosted by strong loan growth and higher interest earning asset yields, which more than offset a moderate increase in cost of funds.





Net interest income increased $2.9 million, or 4%, over the prior quarter to $73.5 million.







Total interest income increased $3.8 million, or 3%.





Interest income on loans, including fees, increased $3.4 million, or 3%. Average loans increased $150 million, or 2%, and the corresponding yield earned remained flat at 6.13%. However, non-accrual payoff activity provided approximately 4 basis points of benefit to loan yields for the first quarter of 2025.







Total interest income increased $3.8 million, or 3%.



Total interest expense increased $913,000, or 2%.





Interest expense on deposits increased $2.9 million, or 8%, led by $265 million, or 20%, of growth in average time deposit balances, which was driven in large part by the success of promotions that ran through mid-April. While the promotions ended early in the second quarter and time deposit rates were cut, the Bank’s time deposit offerings remained competitive and continued to see growth through the end of the period, albeit at a slower pace compared to the linked quarter.















Total interest expense increased $913,000, or 2%.





During the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded $2.3 million in provision for credit losses on loans



(1)



and a $75,000 credit to expense for off balance sheet exposures. During the first quarter of 2025, the Company recorded $900,000 in provision for credit losses on loans and no provision for credit losses on off balance sheet exposures.





Non-interest income increased $1.4 million, or 6%, on the linked quarter, to $24.3 million. Other non-interest income increased $637,000, driven mainly by $557,000 of swap fees collected, while treasury management fees grew $332,000, or 12%, and card income grew $329,000, or 7%. This activity more than offset a $164,000, or 2%, decline in WM&T income. Further, a $74,000 gain on the sale of premises and equipment was recorded during the quarter related mainly to the sale of a property owned by the Bank as a result of a prior acquisition.





Non-interest expenses increased $1.7 million, or 3% on the linked quarter to $52.7 million, due to increases in compensation expense and marketing and business development expenses.









Financial Condition – June 30, 2025, Compared with March 31, 2025









Total assets increased $212 million, or 2%, on the linked quarter to $9.21 billion.





Total loans expanded $204 million, or 3%, on the linked quarter, with every market contributing to the growth. The CRE segment was the primary driver of growth for the quarter, increasing $126 million, or 4%, on the linked quarter. The residential real estate segment grew $47 million, or 4%, and C&I loans increased $27 million, or 2%, on the linked quarter. Total line of credit usage increased to 48% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 46% as of March 31, 2025. C&I line of credit usage increased to 37% as of June 30, 2025, from 34% at March 31, 2025.





Total deposits increased $213 million, or 3%, on the linked quarter. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts increased $16 million, or 1%, while total interest-bearing deposit accounts increased $197 million, or 3%.









About the Company









Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $9.21 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.”







This report contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company’s management believes the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of these assumptions could be inaccurate. Therefore, there can be no assurance the forward-looking statements included herein will prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: economic conditions both generally and more specifically in the markets in which the Company and its banking subsidiary operates; competition for the Company’s customers from other providers of financial services; changes in, or forecasts of, future political and economic conditions, inflation and efforts to control it; government legislation and regulation, which change and over which the Company has no control; changes in interest rates; material unforeseen changes in liquidity, results of operations, or financial condition of the Company’s customers; and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Refer to Stock Yards’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as its other filings with the SEC for a more detailed discussion of risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.











Contact:





T. Clay Stinnett





Executive Vice President,





Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer





(502) 625-0890







































Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)













Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release













(In thousands unless otherwise noted)





















Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended





























June 30,













June 30,





















Income Statement Data













2025













2024













2025













2024



































































Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (5)









$





73,560









$





62,113









$





144,196









$





122,279

















Interest income:

















































Loans









$





103,009









$





90,018









$





202,609









$





175,858

















Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks









2,730









2,157









4,731









4,253

















Mortgage loans held for sale









78









74









155









105

















Federal Home Loan Bank stock









662









470









1,194









938

















Investment securities









8,521









7,585









17,477









15,695

















Total interest income









115,000









100,304









226,166









196,849

















Interest expense:

















































Deposits









37,511









31,623









72,092









63,489

















Securities sold under agreements to repurchase









625









771









1,439









1,702

















Federal funds purchased









72









139









142









275

















Federal Home Loan Bank advances









2,908









5,263









7,649









8,260

















Subordinated debentures









411









486









819









1,031

















Total interest expense









41,527









38,282









82,141









74,757

















Net interest income









73,473









62,022









144,025









122,092

















Provision for credit losses (1)









2,175









1,300









3,075









2,725

















Net interest income after provision for credit losses









71,298









60,722









140,950









119,367

















Non-interest income:

















































Wealth management and trust services









10,483









10,795









21,130









21,566

















Deposit service charges









2,069









2,180









4,148









4,316

















Debit and credit card income









4,837









4,923









9,345









9,605

















Treasury management fees









3,005









2,825









5,678









5,450

















Mortgage banking income









1,094









1,017









2,011









1,965

















Net investment product sales commissions and fees









980









800









1,990









1,665

















Bank owned life insurance









629









595









1,251









1,183

















Gain on sale of premises and equipment









74









20









74









20

















Other









1,177









500









1,717









1,156

















Total non-interest income









24,348









23,655









47,344









46,926

















Non-interest expenses:

















































Compensation









27,279









24,634









53,211









48,855

















Employee benefits









5,330









5,086









11,115









10,962

















Net occupancy and equipment









4,025









3,819









8,148









7,489

















Technology and communication









4,773









4,894









9,601









9,963

















Debit and credit card processing









1,908









1,811









3,727









3,557

















Marketing and business development









1,951









1,596









3,466









2,671

















Postage, printing and supplies









937









913









1,906









1,839

















Legal and professional









1,088









1,185









1,995









2,300

















FDIC insurance









1,260









1,161









2,483









2,273

















Capital and deposit based taxes









738









673









1,438









1,303

















Intangible amortization









915









1,051









1,829









2,103

















Other









2,496









2,286









4,808









4,755

















Total non-interest expenses









52,700









49,109









103,727









98,070

















Income before income tax expense









42,946









35,268









84,567









68,223

















Income tax expense









8,922









7,670









17,272









14,738

















Net income









$





34,024









$





27,598









$





67,295









$





53,485

































































Net income per share - Basic









$





1.16









$





0.94









$





2.29









$





1.83

















Net income per share - Diluted









1.15









0.94









2.28









1.82

















Cash dividend declared per share









0.31









0.30









0.62









0.60

































































Weighted average shares - Basic









29,364









29,283









29,356









29,267

















Weighted average shares - Diluted









29,505









29,383









29,503









29,372











































June 30,





















Balance Sheet Data





























2025













2024



































































Investment securities

























$





1,221,842









$





1,342,354

















Loans

























6,850,273









6,070,963

















Allowance for credit losses on loans

























90,722









82,155

















Total assets

























9,208,986









8,315,325

















Non-interest bearing deposits

























1,514,924









1,482,514

















Interest bearing deposits

























5,991,826









5,086,724

















Federal Home Loan Bank advances

























300,000









400,000

















Accumulated other comprehensive loss

























(75,311)









(94,980)

















Stockholders' equity

























1,005,704









894,535

































































Total shares outstanding

























29,473









29,388

















Book value per share (3)

























$





34.12









$





30.44

















Tangible common equity per share (3)

























27.06









23.22

















Market value per share

























78.98









49.67































































































































Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)













Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release

































































Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

























June 30,













June 30,

















Average Balance Sheet Data













2025













2024













2025













2024



























































Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks









$





249,738









$





158,512









$





215,280









$





156,251













Mortgage loans held for sale









7,145









6,204









6,442









5,417













Investment securities









1,337,994









1,491,865









1,396,634









1,535,132













Federal Home Loan Bank stock









22,413









29,735









26,602









25,428













Loans









6,746,973









5,973,801









6,672,594









5,891,363













Total interest earning assets









8,364,263









7,660,117









8,317,552









7,613,591













Total assets









8,987,084









8,246,735









8,940,750









8,200,049













Non-interest bearing deposits









1,489,188









1,515,708









1,457,813









1,508,155













Interest bearing deposits









5,820,314









4,971,804









5,708,148









5,015,274













Total deposits









7,309,502









6,487,512









7,165,961









6,523,429













Securities sold under agreements to repurchase









128,493









147,327









143,655









156,133













Federal funds purchased









6,610









10,127









6,562









10,144













Federal Home Loan Bank advances









303,297









441,484









384,530









357,967













Subordinated debentures









26,806









26,806









26,806









26,800













Total interest bearing liabilities









6,285,520









5,597,548









6,269,701









5,566,338













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(83,970)









(99,640)









(85,289)









(97,693)













Total stockholders' equity









980,803









878,233









967,495









869,616



























































Performance Ratios















































Annualized return on average assets (4)









1.52%









1.35%









1.52%









1.31%













Annualized return on average equity (4)









13.91%









12.64%









14.03%









12.37%













Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent









3.53%









3.26%









3.50%









3.23%













Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent









24.87%









27.58%









24.72%









27.73%













Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (2)









53.83%









57.26%









54.15%









57.96%



























































Capital Ratios















































Total stockholders' equity to total assets (3)

























10.92%









10.76%













Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)

























8.86%









8.42%













Average stockholders' equity to average assets

























10.82%









10.61%













Total risk-based capital

























12.91%









12.62%













Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital

























11.32%









11.07%













Tier 1 risk-based capital

























11.66%









11.43%













Leverage

























10.17%









9.95%



























































Loan Segmentation















































Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied

























$





1,989,982









$





1,652,614













Commercial real estate - owner occupied

























1,010,692









943,013













Commercial and industrial

























1,491,143









1,356,970













Residential real estate - owner occupied

























851,284









749,870













Residential real estate - non-owner occupied

























390,784









365,846













Construction and land development

























671,011









586,820













Home equity lines of credit

























263,826









223,304













Consumer

























140,715









151,221













Leases

























14,563









17,258













Credit cards

























26,273









24,047













Total loans and leases

























$





6,850,273









$





6,070,963



























































Deposit Segmentation















































Interest bearing demand

























$





2,520,405









$





2,422,828













Savings

























424,985









429,095













Money market

























1,385,845









1,177,995













Time deposits

























1,660,591









1,056,806













Non-Interest bearing deposits

























1,514,924









1,482,514













Total deposits

























$





7,506,750









$





6,569,238



























































Asset Quality Data















































Non-accrual loans

























$





17,650









$





17,371













Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty

























-









-













Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing

























378









186













Total non-performing loans

























18,028









17,557













Other real estate owned

























10









10













Total non-performing assets

























$





18,038









$





17,567













Non-performing loans to total loans

























0.26%









0.29%













Non-performing assets to total assets

























0.20%









0.21%













Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

























1.32%









1.35%













Allowance for credit losses on loans to average loans

























1.34%









1.39%

















Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans

























503%









468%













Net (charge-offs) recoveries









$





(342)









$





183









$





629









$





531













Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (6)









-0.01%









0.00%









0.01%









0.01%











































































Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)













Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release













































































Quarterly Comparison





















Income Statement Data













6/30/25













3/31/25













12/31/24













9/30/24













6/30/24











































































Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (5)









$





73,560









$





70,636









$





70,057









$





65,064









$





62,113

















Net interest income









$





73,473









$





70,552









$





69,969









$





64,979









$





62,022

















Provision for credit losses (1)









2,175









900









2,675









4,325









1,300

















Net interest income after provision for credit losses









71,298









69,652









67,294









60,654









60,722

















Non-interest income:

























































Wealth management and trust services









10,483









10,647









10,346









10,931









10,795

















Deposit service charges









2,069









2,079









2,276









2,314









2,180

















Debit and credit card income









4,837









4,508









5,394









5,083









4,923

















Treasury management fees









3,005









2,673









2,675









2,939









2,825

















Mortgage banking income









1,094









917









781









1,112









1,017

















Net investment product sales commissions and fees









980









1,010









991









915









800

















Bank owned life insurance









629









622









626









634









595

















Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment









74









-









(61)









(59)









20

















Other









1,177









540









479









928









500

















Total non-interest income









24,348









22,996









23,507









24,797









23,655

















Non-interest expenses:

























































Compensation









27,279









25,932









26,453









25,534









24,634

















Employee benefits









5,330









5,785









4,677









4,629









5,086

















Net occupancy and equipment









4,025









4,123









3,929









3,775









3,819

















Technology and communication









4,773









4,828









4,744









4,500









4,894

















Debit and credit card processing









1,908









1,819









1,860









1,845









1,811

















Marketing and business development









1,951









1,515









2,815









1,438









1,596

















Postage, printing and supplies









937









969









905









901









913

















Legal and professional









1,088









907









843









968









1,185

















FDIC insurance









1,260









1,223









1,171









1,095









1,161

















Capital and deposit based taxes









738









700









653









825









673

















Intangible amortization









915









914









1,330









1,052









1,051

















Other









2,496









2,312









2,277









1,890









2,286

















Total non-interest expenses









52,700









51,027









51,657









48,452









49,109

















Income before income tax expense









42,946









41,621









39,144









36,999









35,268

















Income tax expense









8,922









8,350









7,450









7,639









7,670

















Net income









$





34,024









$





33,271









$





31,694









$





29,360









$





27,598

































































































































Net income per share - Basic









$





1.16









$





1.13









$





1.08









$





1.00









$





0.94

















Net income per share - Diluted









1.15









1.13









1.07









1.00









0.94

















Cash dividend declared per share









0.31









0.31









0.31









0.31









0.30









































































Weighted average shares - Basic









29,364









29,349









29,319









29,299









29,283

















Weighted average shares - Diluted









29,505









29,501









29,493









29,445









29,383



















































































Quarterly Comparison





















Balance Sheet Data













6/30/25













3/31/25













12/31/24













9/30/24













6/30/24











































































Cash and due from banks









$





97,606









$





110,156









$





78,925









$





108,825









$





85,441

















Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks









353,806









293,580









212,095









144,241









118,910

















Mortgage loans held for sale









5,014









7,797









6,286









4,822









6,438

















Investment securities









1,221,842









1,246,690









1,360,285









1,236,744









1,342,354

















Federal Home Loan Bank stock









22,839









29,315









21,603









29,419









31,462

















Loans









6,850,273









6,646,360









6,520,402









6,278,133









6,070,963

















Allowance for credit losses on loans









90,722









88,814









86,943









85,343









82,155

















Goodwill









194,074









194,074









194,074









194,074









194,074

















Total assets









9,208,986









8,997,478









8,863,419









8,437,280









8,315,325

















Non-interest bearing deposits









1,514,924









1,499,383









1,456,138









1,508,203









1,482,514

















Interest bearing deposits









5,991,826









5,794,583









5,710,263









5,217,870









5,086,724

















Securities sold under agreements to repurchase









126,576









151,424









162,967









149,852









152,948

















Federal funds purchased









6,709









6,540









6,525









6,442









10,029

















Federal Home Loan Bank advances









300,000









300,000









300,000









325,000









400,000

















Subordinated debentures









26,806









26,806









26,806









26,806









26,806

















Accumulated other comprehensive income loss









(75,311)









(79,840)









(91,151)









(75,273)









(94,980)

















Stockholders' equity









1,005,704









975,473









940,476









934,094









894,535









































































Total shares outstanding









29,473









29,469









29,431









29,414









29,388

















Book value per share (3)









$





34.12









$





33.10









$





31.96









$





31.76









$





30.44

















Tangible common equity per share (3)









27.06









26.01









24.82









24.58









23.22

















Market value per share









78.98









69.09









71.61









61.99









49.67











































































Capital Ratios



























































Total stockholders' equity to total assets (3)









10.92%









10.84%









10.61%









11.07%









10.76%

















Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)









8.86%









8.72%









8.44%









8.79%









8.42%

















Average stockholders' equity to average assets









10.91%









10.73%









10.76%









10.86%









10.65%

















Total risk-based capital









12.91%









12.85%









12.73%









12.73%









12.62%

















Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital









11.32%









11.25%









11.17%









11.16%









11.07%

















Tier 1 risk-based capital









11.66%









11.60%









11.52%









11.52%









11.43%

















Leverage









10.17%









9.98%









9.94%









10.05%









9.95%



























































































Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)













Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release













































































Quarterly Comparison





















Average Balance Sheet Data













6/30/25













3/31/25













12/31/24













9/30/24













6/30/24











































































Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks









$





249,738









$





180,439









$





251,209









$





148,818









$





158,512

















Mortgage loans held for sale









7,145









5,732









6,335









4,862









6,204

















Investment securities









1,337,994









1,455,926









1,436,748









1,424,815









1,491,865

















Federal Home Loan Bank stock









22,413









30,838









23,475









31,193









29,735

















Loans









6,746,973









6,597,388









6,381,869









6,174,309









5,973,801

















Total interest earning assets









8,364,263









8,270,323









8,099,636









7,783,997









7,660,117

















Total assets









8,987,084









8,893,907









8,718,416









8,384,605









8,246,735

















Non-interest bearing deposits









1,489,188









1,426,088









1,492,624









1,510,515









1,515,708

















Interest bearing deposits









5,820,314









5,594,740









5,531,441









5,047,771









4,971,804

















Total deposits









7,309,502









7,020,828









7,024,065









6,558,286









6,487,512

















Securities sold under agreement to repurchase









128,493









158,985









148,414









156,865









147,327

















Federal funds purchased









6,610









6,514









6,508









8,480









10,127

















Federal Home Loan Bank advances









303,297









466,667









300,000









461,141









441,484

















Subordinated debentures









26,806









26,806









26,806









26,806









26,806

















Total interest bearing liabilities









6,285,520









6,253,712









6,013,169









5,701,063









5,597,548

















Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(83,970)









(86,622)









(81,585)









(88,362)









(99,640)

















Total stockholders' equity









980,803









954,040









937,782









910,274









878,233











































































Performance Ratios



























































Annualized return on average assets (4)









1.52%









1.52%









1.45%









1.39%









1.35%

















Annualized return on average equity (4)









13.91%









14.14%









13.45%









12.83%









12.64%

















Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent









3.53%









3.46%









3.44%









3.33%









3.26%

















Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent









24.87%









24.56%









25.12%









27.59%









27.58%

















Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (2)









53.83%









54.50%









55.21%









53.92%









57.26%











































































Loans Segmentation



























































Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied









$





1,989,982









$





1,870,352









$





1,835,935









$





1,686,448









$





1,652,614

















Commercial real estate - owner occupied









1,010,692









1,004,774









1,002,853









949,538









943,013

















Commercial and industrial









1,491,143









1,463,746









1,438,654









1,379,293









1,356,970

















Residential real estate - owner occupied









851,284









813,823









805,080









783,337









749,870

















Residential real estate - non-owner occupied









390,784









381,429









382,744









381,051









365,846

















Construction and land development









671,011









679,345









623,005









674,918









586,820

















Home equity lines of credit









263,826









252,125









247,433









236,819









223,304

















Consumer









140,715









140,009









144,644









143,684









151,221

















Leases









14,563









14,460









15,514









16,760









17,258

















Credit cards









26,273









26,297









24,540









26,285









24,047

















Total loans and leases









$





6,850,273









$





6,646,360









$





6,520,402









$





6,278,133









$





6,070,963











































































Deposit Segmentation



























































Interest bearing demand









$





2,520,405









$





2,545,858









$





2,649,142









$





2,361,192









$





2,422,828

















Savings









424,985









429,171









419,355









420,772









429,095

















Money market









1,385,845









1,343,031









1,403,978









1,259,484









1,177,995

















Time deposits









1,660,591









1,476,523









1,237,788









1,176,422









1,056,806

















Non-Interest bearing deposits









1,514,924









1,499,383









1,456,138









1,508,203









1,482,514

















Total deposits









$





7,506,750









$





7,293,966









$





7,166,401









$





6,726,073









$





6,569,238











































































Asset Quality Data



























































Non-accrual loans









$





17,650









$





15,865









$





21,727









$





16,288









$





17,371

















Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty









-









-









-









-









-

















Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing









378









283









487









870









186

















Total non-performing loans









18,028









16,148









22,214









17,158









17,557

















Other real estate owned









10









85









10









10









10

















Total non-performing assets









$





18,038









$





16,233









$





22,224









$





17,168









$





17,567

















Non-performing loans to total loans









0.26%









0.24%









0.34%









0.27%









0.29%

















Non-performing assets to total assets









0.20%









0.18%









0.25%









0.20%









0.21%

















Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans









1.32%









1.34%









1.33%









1.36%









1.35%

















Allowance for credit losses on loans to average loans









1.34%









1.35%









1.36%









1.38%









1.38%

















Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans









503%









550%









391%









497%









468%

















Net (charge-offs) recoveries









$





(342)









$





971









$





(625)









$





(1,137)









$





183

















Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (6)









-0.01%









0.01%









-0.01%









-0.02%









0.00%











































































Other Information



























































Total WM&T assets under management (in millions)









$





7,193









$





6,804









$





7,066









$





7,317









$





7,479

















Full-time equivalent employees









1,118









1,089









1,080









1,068









1,051











































































































(1) - Detail of Provision for credit losses follows:





























Quarterly Comparison





















(in thousands)













6/30/25













3/31/25













12/31/24













9/30/24













6/30/24



















Provision for credit losses - loans









$





2,250









$





900









$





2,225









$





4,325









$





1,075

















Provision for credit losses - off balance sheet exposures









(75)









-









450









-









225

















Total provision for credit losses









$





2,175









$





900









$





2,675









$





4,325









$





1,300



































































































































(2) - The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, equals total non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and non-interest income.





























Quarterly Comparison





















(Dollars in thousands)













6/30/25













3/31/25













12/31/24













9/30/24













6/30/24



















Total non-interest expenses (a)









$





52,700









$





51,027









$





51,657









$





48,452









$





49,109









































































Total net interest income, fully tax equivalent









$





73,560









$





70,636









$





70,057









$





65,064









$





62,113

















Total non-interest income









24,348









22,996









23,507









24,797









23,655

















Total revenue - Non-GAAP (b)









97,908









93,632









93,564









89,861









85,768









































































Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (a/b)









53.83%









54.50%









55.21%









53.92%









57.26%



































































































































(3) - The following table provides a reconciliation of total stockholders’ equity in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity, a non-GAAP disclosure. Bancorp provides the tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP measure, in addition to those defined by banking regulators, because of its widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy:





















































































Quarterly Comparison





















(In thousands, except per share data)













6/30/25













3/31/25













12/31/24













9/30/24













6/30/24



















Total stockholders' equity - GAAP (a)









$





1,005,704









$





975,473









$





940,476









$





934,094









$





894,535

















Less: Goodwill









(194,074)









(194,074)









(194,074)









(194,074)









(194,074)

















Less: Core deposit and other intangibles









(13,989)









(14,904)









(15,818)









(17,149)









(18,201)

















Tangible common equity - Non-GAAP (c)









$





797,641









$





766,495









$





730,584









$





722,871









$





682,260









































































Total assets - GAAP (b)









$





9,208,986









$





8,997,478









$





8,863,419









$





8,437,280









$





8,315,325

















Less: Goodwill









(194,074)









(194,074)









(194,074)









(194,074)









(194,074)

















Less: Core deposit and other intangibles









(13,989)









(14,904)









(15,818)









(17,149)









(18,201)

















Tangible assets - Non-GAAP (d)









$





9,000,923









$





8,788,500









$





8,653,527









$





8,226,057









$





8,103,050









































































Total stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP (a/b)









10.92%









10.84%









10.61%









11.07%









10.76%

















Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (c/d)









8.86%









8.72%









8.44%









8.79%









8.42%









































































Total shares outstanding (e)









29,473









29,469









29,431









29,414









29,388









































































Book value per share - GAAP (a/e)









$





34.12









$





33.10









$





31.96









$





31.76









$





30.44

















Tangible common equity per share - Non-GAAP (c/e)









27.06









26.01









24.82









24.58









23.22











































































(4) - Return on average assets equals net income divided by total average assets, annualized to reflect a full year return on average assets. Similarly, return on average equity equals net income divided by total average equity, annualized to reflect a full year return on average equity.













































































(5) - Interest income on a FTE basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if investments in certain tax-exempt interest earning assets had been made in assets subject to federal, state and local taxes yielding the same after-tax income. Interest income, yields and ratios on a FTE basis are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes net interest income on a FTE basis provides an insightful picture of the interest margin for comparison purposes. The FTE basis also allows management to assess the comparability of revenue arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources. The FTE basis assumes a federal corporate income tax rate of 21%.













































































(6) - Quarterly net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans ratios are not annualized.

















