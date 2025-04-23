Stocks
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings of $33.3 Million for Q1 2025

April 23, 2025 — 07:42 am EDT

Stock Yards Bancorp reports record first-quarter earnings of $33.3 million, fueled by strong loan growth and improved net interest margin.

Quiver AI Summary

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. reported record earnings of $33.3 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, up from $25.9 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, in the same period in 2024. The increase was driven by robust loan growth, with total loans rising $797 million, or 14%, year-over-year. The bank's net interest income climbed by 17% to $70.6 million, supported by an improved net interest margin of 3.46%. Non-interest income showed a slight decline of 1%, totaling $23.0 million, while non-interest expenses rose by 4% to $51.0 million. The bank's asset base grew to $9.00 billion with total deposits increasing to $7.29 billion; however, there are concerns about potential impacts on business customers due to market uncertainties. Stock Yards Bancorp has been recognized for its performance and remains committed to organic growth while navigating economic challenges.

Potential Positives

  • Reported record earnings of $33.3 million for Q1 2025, a significant increase from $25.9 million in Q1 2024.
  • Total loans increased by a record $797 million, or 14%, over the last 12 months, indicating strong loan growth across nearly all categories.
  • Net interest income rose by $10.5 million or 17% compared to the prior year, driven by strong organic loan growth.
  • Recognized as one of the Top 50 Best Performing Community Banks by S&P Global Market Intelligence, reflecting strong performance metrics and balance sheet strength.

Potential Negatives

  • Non-interest income declined by $275,000, or 1%, compared to the first quarter of 2024, indicating potential challenges in generating revenue from sources other than interest, which could impact overall profitability.
  • Non-interest expenses increased by $2.1 million, or 4%, from the same quarter last year, suggesting rising operational costs which may affect future profit margins.
  • The company indicated uncertainty in the marketplace regarding tariffs and the global economy, which could lead to a moderation in growth for business customers, potentially impacting future earnings.

FAQ

What were Stock Yards Bancorp's earnings for Q1 2025?

Stock Yards Bancorp reported record earnings of $33.3 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, for Q1 2025.

How much did total loans increase in Q1 2025?

Total loans increased by $797 million, or 14%, over the past 12 months, with $126 million in growth during Q1 2025.

What contributed to the rise in net interest income?

Net interest income rose by $10.5 million, or 17%, largely due to strong organic loan growth and interest income expansion.

How did Stock Yards Bancorp’s deposit base change?

The deposit base grew by $685 million, or 10%, over the past year, driven mainly by a successful time deposit campaign.

What recognitions did Stock Yards Bancorp receive recently?

It was named to the Stephens Art Collector 2025 List and recognized as one of the Top 50 Best Performing Community Banks.

$SYBT Insider Trading Activity

$SYBT insiders have traded $SYBT stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYBT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DAVID P HEINTZMAN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 34,500 shares for an estimated $2,501,892.
  • PHILIP POINDEXTER (President) sold 3,419 shares for an estimated $258,305
  • WILLIAM DISHMAN (Executive Vice President) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $218,045
  • MICHAEL REHM (Executive Vice President) sold 2,650 shares for an estimated $198,254
  • MICHAEL CROCE (Executive Vice President) sold 1,797 shares for an estimated $130,785
  • MICHAEL B NEWTON (Sr. Vice President) sold 45 shares for an estimated $3,454

$SYBT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of $SYBT stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in Louisville, central, eastern and northern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets, today reported record earnings of $33.3 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. This compares to net income of $25.9 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024. Continued strong loan growth contributed to solid first quarter 2025 operating results.




(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)


1Q25




4Q24




1Q24

Net income
$
33,271


$
31,694


$
25,887

Net income per share, diluted

1.13



1.07



0.88





Net interest income
$
70,552


$
69,969


$
60,070

Provision for credit losses

(


1


)

900



2,675



1,425

Non-interest income

22,996



23,507



23,271

Non-interest expenses

51,027



51,657



48,961





Net interest margin

3.46
%


3.44
%


3.20
%

Efficiency ratio

(


2


)

54.50
%


55.21
%


58.68
%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

(


3


)

8.72
%


8.44
%


8.36
%

Annualized return on average assets

(


4


)

1.52
%


1.45
%


1.28
%

Annualized return on average equity

(


4


)

14.14
%


13.45
%


12.09
%








“We started off the year strong, delivering record first quarter earnings highlighted by strong loan growth,” commented James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition to record earnings, the highlight of the quarter was total loans increasing a record $797 million, or 14%, over the last 12 months, with $126 million of growth generated during the first quarter. We experienced growth within nearly every loan category and across all markets, representing our best first quarter of net loan growth when adjusted for acquisition-related activity and our second best first quarter of loan production. Additionally, credit quality metrics remain strong and improved from the prior quarter end. While we have a lot of positive momentum to be excited about, the uncertainty in the marketplace with respect to possible tariffs and the global economy could have an impact on our business customers, and we anticipate growth to moderate.”



“Non-interest revenue contributed to our solid operating results for the first quarter of 2025,” Hillebrand continued. “We are encouraged by the 3% increase in WM&T income compared to the linked quarter, as recent key hires are contributing to production and were able to overcome a significant equity market decline. We are excited about the opportunities our WM&T group has going forward as recent hires continue to establish themselves. Treasury management fees continued to benefit from our growing customer base. In addition, mortgage, brokerage and card income all posted meaningful contributions.”



“We continue to expand our deposit base, which grew $685 million, or 10% over the past 12 months, led mainly by a successful time deposit campaign during the first quarter. Organic growth remains our primary focus while improving our overall funding position. First quarter net interest margin expanded 26 basis points compared to the prior year quarter and two basis points on the linked quarter, boosted by strong loan growth, higher interest earning asset yields in part due to a payoff of a significant non-accrual relationship, and a reduction in our cost of funds,” said Hillebrand.



As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $9.00 billion in assets, $6.65 billion in loans and $7.29 billion in total deposits. The Company’s combined enterprise, which encompasses 73 branch offices across three contiguous states, will continue to benefit from a diversified geographic and economic footprint, including the new Center Grove location that was opened in the Indianapolis MSA at the very end of March.



Key factors contributing to the first quarter of 2025 results included:




  • Total loans increased $797 million, or 14%, over the last 12 months, while growing $126 million, or 2%, on the linked quarter. Broad based loan growth during the quarter included increases in all markets for the fourth consecutive quarter. Nearly all loan categories expanded over the last 12 months. Commercial real estate loan growth of $334 million led all categories, benefiting from strong construction-to-permanent financing conversion over the past 12 months. The yield earned on total loans totaled 6.13% for the first quarter of 2025, with yield expansion and increased production driving an 18-basis point increase compared to the same period in 2024.


  • Deposit balances expanded $685 million, or 10%, over the last 12 months, with the deposit mix continuing to shift from non-interest bearing and low interest-bearing deposits into higher cost deposits. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts increased $18.2 million, or 1%, while interest-bearing deposits grew $667 million, or 13%, led in large part by time deposit growth. On the linked quarter, total deposits expanded $128 million, or 2%. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts increased $43 million, or 3%, while total interest-bearing deposit accounts increased $84.3 million, or 1%, led by time deposit growth.


  • Net interest income increased $10.5 million, or 17%, for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter a year ago. Net interest margin expanded 26 basis points to 3.46% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter a year ago, boosted by the overall growth in interest earning assets and a decline in the cost of funds, marking the second consecutive quarter funding costs have decreased. On the linked quarter, net interest income increased $583,000, or 1%, while net interest margin expanded two basis points. However, adjusted for the impact of the previously mentioned benefit from non-accrual payoff activity, net interest margin was down 1 bp compared to the linked quarter, as the funding mix weighed on net interest income.


  • Provision for credit loss expense

    (1)

    of $900,000 was recorded for the first quarter of 2025, primarily attributed to strong loan growth and increased specific reserves, which were partially offset by net recoveries and annual CECL model methodology updates. Traditional credit quality statistics remained strong at quarter-end.


  • Non-interest income declined $275,000, or 1%, over the first quarter of 2024. Wealth Management & Trust (WM&T) income decreased $124,000, or 1%, to $10.6 million, as otherwise solid performance was muted by significant equity market declines. Treasury management fees grew $48,000, or 2%, over the last 12 months to $2.7 million. Card income decreased $174,000, or 4% over the first quarter of 2024, as a result of lower transaction volume.


  • Total non-interest expenses increased $2.1 million, or 4%, during the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024, and decreased $630,000, or 1%, on the linked quarter.


  • Tangible common equity per share

    (3)

    was $26.01 on March 31, 2025, compared to $24.82 on December 31, 2024, and $22.50 on March 31, 2024.





Hillebrand concluded, “In April 2025, we were named to the Stephens Art Collector 2025 List. This report from Stephens looks at companies that are well-positioned over the next five-plus years to generate strong returns for shareholders over the long-term, and Stock Yards was one of only five banks named to the list. In addition, in March 2025, S&P Global Market Intelligence once again recognized Stock Yards as one of the Top 50 Best Performing Community Banks with total assets between $3 and $10 billion at the end of 2024. The rankings assess the performance of banking institutions based on returns, growth and funding, while placing a premium on balance sheet strength and risk profile. This recognition reflects the dedication and commitment of our employees and our high-level of service to the communities we operate in.”





Results of Operations – First Quarter 2025, Compared with First Quarter 2024




Net interest income, the Company’s largest source of revenue, increased by $10.5 million, or 17%, to $70.6 million. Strong organic loan growth and correlating interest income expansion contributed to significant net interest income expansion.




  • Total interest income increased by $14.6 million, or 15%, to $111.2 million.


    • Interest income and fees on loans increased $13.8 million, or 16%, over the prior year quarter. Consistent with the $788 million, or 14%, increase in average loans and interest rate expansion, the average quarterly yield earned on loans increased 18 basis points over the past 12 months to 6.13%. Approximately $628,000 in additional interest was collected in the first quarter of 2025 primarily related to a large loan recovery that was placed on non-accrual and partially charged off in late 2023, which provided approximately 4 bps of benefit to loan yields for the first quarter of 2025, largely offsetting the impact of the rate reductions enacted by the Federal Reserve in the latter part of 2024.


    • Interest income on securities increased $846,000, or 10%, compared to the first quarter of 2024. While average securities balances declined $122 million, or 8%, over the past 12 months, the rate earned on securities improved 44 basis points to 2.51%, as a result of lower-yielding investment maturities. Over the past 12 months, cash flows from investment portfolio maturities and amortization have been utilized to fund loan growth and provide liquidity in lieu of redeployment into the portfolio.


    • Average overnight funds increased $26 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the year ago quarter. However, corresponding interest income decreased $95,000, or 5%, over the prior year quarter due to the previously mentioned rate reductions enacted by the Federal Reserve.






  • Total interest expense increased $4.1 million, or 11%, to $40.6 million, but the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased two basis points to 2.63%.


    • Interest expense on deposits increased $2.7 million, or 9% over the past 12 months, attributed entirely to the time deposit category and consistent with the successful CD promotion run during the first quarter of 2025. However, the overall cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased to 2.51% in the first quarter of 2025 from 2.53% in the first quarter of 2024, due largely to the previously mentioned rate reductions enacted by the Federal Reserve.


    • The Bank relied more on overnight and long-term fixed FHLB advances during the first quarter of 2025. Average FHLB advance balances grew $192 million, or 70%, resulting in additional FHLB expense of $1.7 million compared to the first quarter of 2024, with the cost of funds declining 27 basis points to 4.12% over the same period.







The Company recorded provision for credit losses on loans expense

(1)

of $900,000 for the first quarter of 2025, consistent with strong loan growth and increased specific reserves, which were partially offset by $971,000 in net recoveries and annual CECL model methodology updates. No provision for credit losses on off balance sheet exposures was recorded for the first quarter of 2025 due to relatively flat utilization trends. For the first quarter of 2024, the Company recorded $1.2 million in provision for credit losses on loans and $250,000 in provision for credit losses on off balance sheet exposures associated with Construction & Land Development and Commercial & Industrial (C&I) lines of credit expansion.



Non-interest income decreased $275,000, or 1%, to $23.0 million compared to the first quarter of 2024.




  • WM&T income ended the first quarter of 2025 at $10.6 million, decreasing $124,000, or 1%, over the first quarter of 2024, as positive business activity was offset by significant equity market declines. Assets under management contracted $692 million, or 9%, compared to the first quarter of 2024.


  • Compared to the first quarter of 2024, treasury management fees increased $48,000, or 2%, to $2.7 million. Consistent treasury management growth has been driven by strong organic growth, modified fee schedules and new product sales.


  • Card income declined $174,000, or 4% as a result of lower transaction volumes.


  • Brokerage income grew $145,000, or 17%, ending at a record $1.0 million, attributed to the addition of a new broker and the benefit of portfolios shifting to more wrap fee-based business.



Non-interest expenses increased by $2.1 million, or 4%, compared to the first quarter of 2024, to $51.0 million.




  • Compensation expense increased $1.7 million, or 7%, compared to the first quarter of 2024, consistent with merit-based increases and full-time equivalent employee expansion. Employee benefits decreased $91,000, or 2%, compared to the first quarter of 2024, as lower health insurance expense more than offset increases in 401(k) matching expense and payroll tax expenses.


  • Net occupancy and equipment expenses increased $453,000, or 12%, over the first quarter of 2024, as the current period included expenses related to increased snow removal associated with severe weather events, rent, and depreciation expense.


  • Marketing and business development expense increased $440,000, or 41%, compared to the first quarter of 2024. The quarter over prior year quarter increase relates to elevated advertising expense tied primarily to time deposit product promotions.


  • Other non-interest expenses declined $157,000, or 6%, compared to the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to significant declines in check and card losses in addition to the benefit of modifications made to the corporate credit card rewards program.





Financial Condition – March 31, 2025, Compared with March 31, 2024




Total assets increased $874 million, or 11%, year over year to $9.00 billion.



Total loans increased $797 million, or 14%, to $6.65 billion, with growth spread across nearly all categories and markets. Total line of credit usage ended at 46% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 39% as of March 31, 2024. C&I line of credit usage expanded to 34% as of period end, representing the highest level of utilization since 2020, however still well below pre-pandemic levels.



Total investment securities decreased $132 million, or 10%, year over year. Over the past 12 months, cash flows from the investment portfolio have been utilized to fund loan growth and provide liquidity in lieu of redeployment.



Total deposits increased $685 million, or 10%, over the past 12 months, with the deposit mix continuing to shift from non-interest bearing and low interest-bearing deposits into higher cost deposits. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts increased $18 million, or 1%, however, average non-interest bearing demand accounts declined $75 million, or 5%. Total interest-bearing deposits grew $667 million, or 13%, led primarily by time deposit growth, and average total interest-bearing deposit accounts increased $536 million, or 11% over the past 12 months.



Non-performing loans totaled $16 million, or 0.24% of total loans outstanding on March 31, 2025, compared to $14 million, or 0.24% of total loans outstanding on March 31, 2024. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans ended at 1.34% on March 31, 2025, compared to 1.38% on March 31, 2024.



As of March 31, 2025, the Company continued to be “well-capitalized,” the highest regulatory capital rating for financial institutions, with all capital ratios experiencing meaningful growth. Total equity to assets

(


3


)

was 10.84% and the tangible common equity ratio

(


3


)

was 8.72% on March 31, 2025, compared to 10.77% and 8.36% on March 31, 2024, respectively.



In February 2025, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per common share. The dividend was paid April 1, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2025.



No shares have been purchased since 2020, and approximately 741,000 shares remain eligible for repurchase under the current buy-back plan, which expires in May 2025.





Results of Operations – First Quarter 2025, Compared with Fourth Quarter 2024




Net interest margin expanded two basis points on the linked quarter to 3.46%, boosted by strong loan growth, higher interest earning asset yields and a decline in cost of funds.



Net interest income increased $583,000, or 1%, over the prior quarter to $70.6 million. Net interest income and net interest margin benefitted from $628,000 in additional interest collected primarily related to one large loan that was placed on non-accrual and partially charged off in late 2023.




  • Total interest income increased $858,000, or 1%.


    • Interest income on loans, including fees, increased $1.8 million, or 2%. Average loans increased $216 million, or 3%, and the corresponding yield earned expanded three basis points to 6.13%. Excluding the impact of the non-accrual payoff noted above, total loan yields would have experienced a slight contraction during the first quarter of 2025, due in part to the impact of the Federal Reserve Board’s 25 basis point interest rate cut enacted in December 2024.




  • Total interest expense increased $275,000, or 1%.


    • Interest expense on deposits, which decreased $1.5 million, or 4%, was more than offset by the increase in utilization of FHLB borrowings. However, maturities within the investment portfolio and the success of current CD promotions helped to eliminate the need for overnight borrowings by period end.





During the first quarter of 2025, the Company recorded $900,000 in provision for credit losses

(1)

. During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company recorded $2.2 million in provision for credit losses on loans and $450,000 of provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures.



Non-interest income decreased $511,000, or 2%, on the linked quarter, to $23.0 million. WM&T income increased $301,000, or 3%, as tax fees and estate fees collected were able to overcome a significant equity market decline.



Non-interest expenses decreased $630,000, or 1% on the linked quarter to $51.0 million, due to decreases in compensation expense and marketing and business development expenses.





Financial Condition – March 31, 2025, Compared with December 31, 2024




Total assets increased $134 million, or 2%, on the linked quarter to $9.00 billion.



Total loans expanded $126 million, or 2%, on the linked quarter, led by increases in nearly every loan category. The Construction and Land Development segment led the growth, increasing $56 million, or 9%, on the linked quarter. Total line of credit usage was unchanged at 46% as of March 31, 2025, and at December 31, 2024. C&I line of credit usage totaled 34% as of March 31, 2025, unchanged from December 31, 2024.



Total deposits increased $128 million, or 2%, on the linked quarter. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts increased $43 million, or 3%, while total interest-bearing deposit accounts increased $84 million, or 1%.





About the Company




Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $9.00 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.”




This report contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company’s management believes the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of these assumptions could be inaccurate. Therefore, there can be no assurance the forward-looking statements included herein will prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: economic conditions both generally and more specifically in the markets in which the Company and its banking subsidiary operates; competition for the Company’s customers from other providers of financial services; changes in, or forecasts of, future political and economic conditions, inflation and efforts to control it; government legislation and regulation, which change and over which the Company has no control; changes in interest rates; material unforeseen changes in liquidity, results of operations, or financial condition of the Company’s customers; and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Refer to Stock Yards’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as its other filings with the SEC for a more detailed discussion of risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.
























Contact:
T. Clay Stinnett


Executive Vice President,


Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer


(502) 625-0890


















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)


First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release


(In thousands unless otherwise noted)




Three Months Ended








March 31,






Income Statement Data


2025


2024



















Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (5)

$ 70,636

$ 60,167







Interest income:











Loans

$ 99,600

$ 85,840







Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks

2,001

2,096







Mortgage loans held for sale

77

31







Federal Home Loan Bank stock

532

468







Investment securities

8,956

8,110







Total interest income

111,166

96,545







Interest expense:











Deposits

34,581

31,866







Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

814

931







Federal funds purchased

70

136







Federal Home Loan Bank advances

4,741

2,997







Subordinated debentures

408

545







Total interest expense

40,614

36,475







Net interest income

70,552

60,070







Provision for credit losses (1)

900

1,425







Net interest income after provision for credit losses

69,652

58,645







Non-interest income:











Wealth management and trust services

10,647

10,771







Deposit service charges

2,079

2,136







Debit and credit card income

4,508

4,682







Treasury management fees

2,673

2,625







Mortgage banking income

917

948







Net investment product sales commissions and fees

1,010

865







Bank owned life insurance

622

588







Other

540

656







Total non-interest income

22,996

23,271







Non-interest expenses:











Compensation

25,932

24,221







Employee benefits

5,785

5,876







Net occupancy and equipment

4,123

3,670







Technology and communication

4,828

5,069







Debit and credit card processing

1,819

1,746







Marketing and business development

1,515

1,075







Postage, printing and supplies

969

926







Legal and professional

907

1,115







FDIC insurance

1,223

1,112







Capital and deposit based taxes

700

630







Intangible amortization

914

1,052







Other

2,312

2,469







Total non-interest expenses

51,027

48,961







Income before income tax expense

41,621

32,955







Income tax expense

8,350

7,068







Net income

$ 33,271

$ 25,887



















Net income per share - Basic

$ 1.13

$ 0.89







Net income per share - Diluted

1.13

0.88







Cash dividend declared per share

0.31

0.30



















Weighted average shares - Basic

29,349

29,250







Weighted average shares - Diluted

29,501

29,361






















March 31,






Balance Sheet Data


2025


2024



















Investment securities

$ 1,246,690

$ 1,379,212







Loans

6,646,360

5,849,715







Allowance for credit losses on loans

88,814

80,897







Total assets

8,997,478

8,123,128







Non-interest bearing deposits

1,499,383

1,481,217







Interest bearing deposits

5,794,583

5,127,863







Federal Home Loan Bank advances

300,000

200,000







Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(79,840)

(95,054)







Stockholders' equity

975,473

874,711



















Total shares outstanding

29,469

29,393







Book value per share (3)

$ 33.10

$ 29.76







Tangible common equity per share (3)

26.01

22.50







Market value per share

69.06

48.91




















Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)


First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release
















Three Months Ended








March 31,






Average Balance Sheet Data


2025


2024



















Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks

$ 180,439

$ 153,990







Mortgage loans held for sale

5,732

4,629







Investment securities

1,455,926

1,578,401







Federal Home Loan Bank stock

30,838

21,121







Loans

6,597,388

5,808,924







Total interest earning assets

8,270,323

7,567,065







Total assets

8,893,907

8,153,364







Non-interest bearing deposits

1,426,088

1,500,602







Interest bearing deposits

5,594,740

5,058,743







Total deposits

7,020,828

6,559,345







Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

158,985

164,979







Federal funds purchased

6,514

10,161







Federal Home Loan Bank advances

466,667

274,451







Subordinated debentures

26,806

26,794







Total interest bearing liabilities

6,253,712

5,535,128







Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(86,622)

(106,763)







Total stockholders' equity

954,040

861,029




















Performance Ratios











Annualized return on average assets (4)

1.52%

1.28%







Annualized return on average equity (4)

14.14%

12.09%







Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent

3.46%

3.20%







Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent

24.56%

27.89%







Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (2)

54.50%

58.68%




















Capital Ratios











Total stockholders' equity to total assets (3)

10.84%

10.77%







Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)

8.72%

8.36%







Average stockholders' equity to average assets

10.73%

10.56%







Total risk-based capital

12.85%

12.69%







Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital

11.25%

11.11%







Tier 1 risk-based capital

11.60%

11.49%







Leverage

9.98%

9.82%




















Loan Segmentation











Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied

$ 1,870,352

$ 1,609,483







Commercial real estate - owner occupied

1,004,774

931,973







Commercial and industrial

1,463,746

1,293,696







Residential real estate - owner occupied

813,823

723,234







Residential real estate - non-owner occupied

381,429

360,958







Construction and land development

679,345

532,183







Home equity lines of credit

252,125

212,443







Consumer

140,009

145,022







Leases

14,460

16,619







Credit cards

26,297

24,104







Total loans and leases

$ 6,646,360

$ 5,849,715




















Deposit Segmentation











Interest bearing demand

$ 2,545,858

$ 2,414,118







Savings

429,171

436,501







Money market

1,343,031

1,241,822







Time deposits

1,476,523

1,035,422







Non-Interest bearing deposits

1,499,383

1,481,217







Total deposits

$ 7,293,966

$ 6,609,080




















Asset Quality Data











Non-accrual loans

$ 15,865

$ 13,984







Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty

-

-







Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing

283

106







Total non-performing loans

16,148

14,090







Other real estate owned

85

10







Total non-performing assets

$ 16,233

$ 14,100







Non-performing loans to total loans

0.24%

0.24%







Non-performing assets to total assets

0.18%

0.17%







Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.34%

1.38%







Allowance for credit losses on loans to average loans

1.35%

1.39%







Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans

550%

574%







Net (charge-offs) recoveries

$ 971

$ 348







Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (6)

0.01%

0.01%




















Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)


First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release
















Quarterly Comparison


Income Statement Data


3-31-25


12-31-24


9-30-24


6-30-24


3-31-24













Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (5)

$ 70,636

$ 70,057

$ 65,064

$ 62,113

$ 60,167

Net interest income

$ 70,552

$ 69,969

$ 64,979

$ 62,022

$ 60,070

Provision for credit losses (1)

900

2,675

4,325

1,300

1,425

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

69,652

67,294

60,654

60,722

58,645

Non-interest income:











Wealth management and trust services

10,647

10,346

10,931

10,795

10,771

Deposit service charges

2,079

2,276

2,314

2,180

2,136

Debit and credit card income

4,508

5,394

5,083

4,923

4,682

Treasury management fees

2,673

2,675

2,939

2,825

2,625

Mortgage banking income

917

781

1,112

1,017

948

Net investment product sales commissions and fees

1,010

991

915

800

865

Bank owned life insurance

622

626

634

595

588

Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment

-

(61)

(59)

20

-

Other

540

479

928

500

656

Total non-interest income

22,996

23,507

24,797

23,655

23,271

Non-interest expenses:











Compensation

25,932

26,453

25,534

24,634

24,221

Employee benefits

5,785

4,677

4,629

5,086

5,876

Net occupancy and equipment

4,123

3,929

3,775

3,819

3,670

Technology and communication

4,828

4,744

4,500

4,894

5,069

Debit and credit card processing

1,819

1,860

1,845

1,811

1,746

Marketing and business development

1,515

2,815

1,438

1,596

1,075

Postage, printing and supplies

969

905

901

913

926

Legal and professional

907

843

968

1,185

1,115

FDIC insurance

1,223

1,171

1,095

1,161

1,112

Capital and deposit based taxes

700

653

825

673

630

Intangible amortization

914

1,330

1,052

1,051

1,052

Other

2,312

2,277

1,890

2,286

2,469

Total non-interest expenses

51,027

51,657

48,452

49,109

48,961

Income before income tax expense

41,621

39,144

36,999

35,268

32,955

Income tax expense

8,350

7,450

7,639

7,670

7,068

Net income

$ 33,271

$ 31,694

$ 29,360

$ 27,598

$ 25,887

























Net income per share - Basic

$ 1.13

$ 1.08

$ 1.00

$ 0.94

$ 0.89

Net income per share - Diluted

1.13

1.07

1.00

0.94

0.88

Cash dividend declared per share

0.31

0.31

0.31

0.30

0.30













Weighted average shares - Basic

29,349

29,319

29,299

29,283

29,250

Weighted average shares - Diluted

29,501

29,493

29,445

29,383

29,361
















Quarterly Comparison


Balance Sheet Data


3-31-25


12-31-24


9-30-24


6-30-24


3-31-24













Cash and due from banks

$ 110,156

$ 78,925

$ 108,825

$ 85,441

$ 71,676

Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks

293,580

212,095

144,241

118,910

88,547

Mortgage loans held for sale

7,797

6,286

4,822

6,438

6,462

Investment securities

1,246,690

1,360,285

1,236,744

1,342,354

1,379,212

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

29,315

21,603

29,419

31,462

24,675

Loans

6,646,360

6,520,402

6,278,133

6,070,963

5,849,715

Allowance for credit losses on loans

88,814

86,943

85,343

82,155

80,897

Goodwill

194,074

194,074

194,074

194,074

194,074

Total assets

8,997,478

8,863,419

8,437,280

8,315,325

8,123,128

Non-interest bearing deposits

1,499,383

1,456,138

1,508,203

1,482,514

1,481,217

Interest bearing deposits

5,794,583

5,710,263

5,217,870

5,086,724

5,127,863

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

151,424

162,967

149,852

152,948

162,528

Federal funds purchased

6,540

6,525

6,442

10,029

9,961

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

300,000

300,000

325,000

400,000

200,000

Subordinated debentures

26,806

26,806

26,806

26,806

26,806

Accumulated other comprehensive income loss

(79,840)

(91,151)

(75,273)

(94,980)

(95,054)

Stockholders' equity

975,473

940,476

934,094

894,535

874,711













Total shares outstanding

29,469

29,431

29,414

29,388

29,393

Book value per share (3)

$ 33.10

$ 31.96

$ 31.76

$ 30.44

$ 29.76

Tangible common equity per share (3)

26.01

24.82

24.58

23.22

22.50

Market value per share

69.09

71.61

61.99

49.67

48.91














Capital Ratios











Total stockholders' equity to total assets (3)

10.84%

10.61%

11.07%

10.76%

10.77%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)

8.72%

8.44%

8.79%

8.42%

8.36%

Average stockholders' equity to average assets

10.73%

10.76%

10.86%

10.65%

10.56%

Total risk-based capital

12.85%

12.73%

12.73%

12.62%

12.69%

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital

11.25%

11.17%

11.16%

11.07%

11.11%

Tier 1 risk-based capital

11.60%

11.52%

11.52%

11.43%

11.49%

Leverage

9.98%

9.94%

10.05%

9.95%

9.82%














Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)


First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release
















Quarterly Comparison


Average Balance Sheet Data


3-31-25


12-31-24


9-30-24


6-30-24


3-31-24













Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks

$ 180,439

$ 251,209

$ 148,818

$ 158,512

$ 153,990

Mortgage loans held for sale

5,732

6,335

4,862

6,204

4,629

Investment securities

1,455,926

1,436,748

1,424,815

1,491,865

1,578,401

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

30,838

23,475

31,193

29,735

21,121

Loans

6,597,388

6,381,869

6,174,309

5,973,801

5,808,924

Total interest earning assets

8,270,323

8,099,636

7,783,997

7,660,117

7,567,065

Total assets

8,893,907

8,718,416

8,384,605

8,246,735

8,153,364

Non-interest bearing deposits

1,426,088

1,492,624

1,510,515

1,515,708

1,500,602

Interest bearing deposits

5,594,740

5,531,441

5,047,771

4,971,804

5,058,743

Total deposits

7,020,828

7,024,065

6,558,286

6,487,512

6,559,345

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

158,985

148,414

156,865

147,327

164,979

Federal funds purchased

6,514

6,508

8,480

10,127

10,161

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

466,667

300,000

461,141

441,484

274,451

Subordinated debentures

26,806

26,806

26,806

26,806

26,794

Total interest bearing liabilities

6,253,712

6,013,169

5,701,063

5,597,548

5,535,128

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(86,622)

(81,585)

(88,362)

(99,640)

(95,747)

Total stockholders' equity

954,040

937,782

910,274

878,233

861,029














Performance Ratios











Annualized return on average assets (4)

1.52%

1.45%

1.39%

1.35%

1.28%

Annualized return on average equity (4)

14.14%

13.45%

12.83%

12.64%

12.09%

Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent

3.46%

3.44%

3.33%

3.26%

3.20%

Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent

24.56%

25.12%

27.59%

27.58%

27.89%

Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (2)

54.50%

55.21%

53.92%

57.26%

58.68%














Loans Segmentation











Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied

$ 1,870,352

$ 1,835,935

$ 1,686,448

$ 1,652,614

$ 1,609,483

Commercial real estate - owner occupied

1,004,774

1,002,853

949,538

943,013

931,973

Commercial and industrial

1,463,746

1,438,654

1,379,293

1,356,970

1,293,696

Residential real estate - owner occupied

813,823

805,080

783,337

749,870

723,234

Residential real estate - non-owner occupied

381,429

382,744

381,051

365,846

360,958

Construction and land development

679,345

623,005

674,918

586,820

532,183

Home equity lines of credit

252,125

247,433

236,819

223,304

212,443

Consumer

140,009

144,644

143,684

151,221

145,022

Leases

14,460

15,514

16,760

17,258

16,619

Credit cards

26,297

24,540

26,285

24,047

24,104

Total loans and leases

$ 6,646,360

$ 6,520,402

$ 6,278,133

$ 6,070,963

$ 5,849,715














Deposit Segmentation











Interest bearing demand

$ 2,545,858

$ 2,649,142

$ 2,361,192

$ 2,422,828

$ 2,414,118

Savings

429,171

419,355

420,772

429,095

436,501

Money market

1,343,031

1,403,978

1,259,484

1,177,995

1,241,822

Time deposits

1,476,523

1,237,788

1,176,422

1,056,806

1,035,422

Non-Interest bearing deposits

1,499,383

1,456,138

1,508,203

1,482,514

1,481,217

Total deposits

$ 7,293,966

$ 7,166,401

$ 6,726,073

$ 6,569,238

$ 6,609,080














Asset Quality Data











Non-accrual loans

$ 15,865

$ 21,727

$ 16,288

$ 17,371

$ 13,984

Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty

-

-

-

-

-

Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing

283

487

870

186

106

Total non-performing loans

16,148

22,214

17,158

17,557

14,090

Other real estate owned

85

10

10

10

10

Total non-performing assets

$ 16,233

$ 22,224

$ 17,168

$ 17,567

$ 14,100

Non-performing loans to total loans

0.24%

0.34%

0.27%

0.29%

0.24%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.18%

0.25%

0.20%

0.21%

0.17%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.34%

1.33%

1.36%

1.35%

1.38%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to average loans

1.35%

1.36%

1.38%

1.38%

1.39%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans

550%

391%

497%

468%

574%

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

$ 971

$ (625)

$ (1,137)

$ 183

$ 348

Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (6)

0.01%

-0.01%

-0.02%

0.00%

0.01%














Other Information











Total WM&T assets under management (in millions)

$ 6,804

$ 7,066

$ 7,317

$ 7,479

$ 7,496

Full-time equivalent employees

1,089

1,080

1,068

1,051

1,062














(1) - Detail of Provision for credit losses follows:




Quarterly Comparison


(in thousands)


3-31-25


12-31-24


9-30-24


6-30-24


3-31-24

Provision for credit losses - loans

$ 900

$ 2,225

$ 4,325

$ 1,075

$ 1,175

Provision for credit losses - off balance sheet exposures

-

450

-

225

250

Total provision for credit losses

$ 900

$ 2,675

$ 4,325

$ 1,300

$ 1,425


























(2) - The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, equals total non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and non-interest income.




Quarterly Comparison


(Dollars in thousands)


3-31-25


12-31-24


9-30-24


6-30-24


3-31-24

Total non-interest expenses (a)

$ 51,027

$ 51,657

$ 48,452

$ 49,109

$ 48,961













Total net interest income, fully tax equivalent

$ 70,636

$ 70,057

$ 65,064

$ 62,113

$ 60,167

Total non-interest income

22,996

23,507

24,797

23,655

23,271

Total revenue - Non-GAAP (b)

93,632

93,564

89,861

85,768

83,438













Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (a/b)

54.50%

55.21%

53.92%

57.26%

58.68%


























(3) - The following table provides a reconciliation of total stockholders’ equity in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity, a non-GAAP disclosure. Bancorp provides the tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP measure, in addition to those defined by banking regulators, because of its widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy:
















Quarterly Comparison


(In thousands, except per share data)


3-31-25


12-31-24


9-30-24


6-30-24


3-31-24

Total stockholders' equity - GAAP (a)

$ 975,473

$ 940,476

$ 934,094

$ 894,535

$ 874,711

Less: Goodwill

(194,074)

(194,074)

(194,074)

(194,074)

(194,074)

Less: Core deposit and other intangibles

(14,904)

(15,818)

(17,149)

(18,201)

(19,252)

Tangible common equity - Non-GAAP (c)

$ 766,495

$ 730,584

$ 722,871

$ 682,260

$ 661,385













Total assets - GAAP (b)

$ 8,997,478

$ 8,863,419

$ 8,437,280

$ 8,315,325

$ 8,123,128

Less: Goodwill

(194,074)

(194,074)

(194,074)

(194,074)

(194,074)

Less: Core deposit and other intangibles

(14,904)

(15,818)

(17,149)

(18,201)

(19,252)

Tangible assets - Non-GAAP (d)

$ 8,788,500

$ 8,653,527

$ 8,226,057

$ 8,103,050

$ 7,909,802













Total stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP (a/b)

10.84%

10.61%

11.07%

10.76%

10.77%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (c/d)

8.72%

8.44%

8.79%

8.42%

8.36%













Total shares outstanding (e)

29,469

29,431

29,414

29,388

29,393













Book value per share - GAAP (a/e)

$ 33.10

$ 31.96

$ 31.76

$ 30.44

$ 29.76

Tangible common equity per share - Non-GAAP (c/e)

26.01

24.82

24.58

23.22

22.50














(4) - Return on average assets equals net income divided by total average assets, annualized to reflect a full year return on average assets. Similarly, return on average equity equals net income divided by total average equity, annualized to reflect a full year return on average equity.














(5) - Interest income on a FTE basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if investments in certain tax-exempt interest earning assets had been made in assets subject to federal, state and local taxes yielding the same after-tax income. Interest income, yields and ratios on a FTE basis are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes net interest income on a FTE basis provides an insightful picture of the interest margin for comparison purposes. The FTE basis also allows management to assess the comparability of revenue arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources. The FTE basis assumes a federal corporate income tax rate of 21%.














(6) - Quarterly net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans ratios are not annualized.





