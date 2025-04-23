Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings of $33.3 Million for Q1 2025

Stock Yards Bancorp reports record first-quarter earnings of $33.3 million, fueled by strong loan growth and improved net interest margin.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. reported record earnings of $33.3 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, up from $25.9 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, in the same period in 2024. The increase was driven by robust loan growth, with total loans rising $797 million, or 14%, year-over-year. The bank's net interest income climbed by 17% to $70.6 million, supported by an improved net interest margin of 3.46%. Non-interest income showed a slight decline of 1%, totaling $23.0 million, while non-interest expenses rose by 4% to $51.0 million. The bank's asset base grew to $9.00 billion with total deposits increasing to $7.29 billion; however, there are concerns about potential impacts on business customers due to market uncertainties. Stock Yards Bancorp has been recognized for its performance and remains committed to organic growth while navigating economic challenges.

Potential Positives

Reported record earnings of $33.3 million for Q1 2025, a significant increase from $25.9 million in Q1 2024.

Total loans increased by a record $797 million, or 14%, over the last 12 months, indicating strong loan growth across nearly all categories.

Net interest income rose by $10.5 million or 17% compared to the prior year, driven by strong organic loan growth.

Recognized as one of the Top 50 Best Performing Community Banks by S&P Global Market Intelligence, reflecting strong performance metrics and balance sheet strength.

Potential Negatives

Non-interest income declined by $275,000, or 1%, compared to the first quarter of 2024, indicating potential challenges in generating revenue from sources other than interest, which could impact overall profitability.

Non-interest expenses increased by $2.1 million, or 4%, from the same quarter last year, suggesting rising operational costs which may affect future profit margins.

The company indicated uncertainty in the marketplace regarding tariffs and the global economy, which could lead to a moderation in growth for business customers, potentially impacting future earnings.

FAQ

What were Stock Yards Bancorp's earnings for Q1 2025?

Stock Yards Bancorp reported record earnings of $33.3 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, for Q1 2025.

How much did total loans increase in Q1 2025?

Total loans increased by $797 million, or 14%, over the past 12 months, with $126 million in growth during Q1 2025.

What contributed to the rise in net interest income?

Net interest income rose by $10.5 million, or 17%, largely due to strong organic loan growth and interest income expansion.

How did Stock Yards Bancorp’s deposit base change?

The deposit base grew by $685 million, or 10%, over the past year, driven mainly by a successful time deposit campaign.

What recognitions did Stock Yards Bancorp receive recently?

It was named to the Stephens Art Collector 2025 List and recognized as one of the Top 50 Best Performing Community Banks.

Full Release



LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in Louisville, central, eastern and northern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets, today reported record earnings of $33.3 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. This compares to net income of $25.9 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024. Continued strong loan growth contributed to solid first quarter 2025 operating results.







































(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)













1Q25





















4Q24





















1Q24















Net income





$





33,271













$





31,694













$





25,887













Net income per share, diluted









1.13

















1.07

















0.88

































Net interest income





$





70,552













$





69,969













$





60,070













Provision for credit losses



(





1





)











900

















2,675

















1,425













Non-interest income









22,996

















23,507

















23,271













Non-interest expenses









51,027

















51,657

















48,961

































Net interest margin









3.46





%













3.44





%













3.20





%









Efficiency ratio



(





2





)











54.50





%













55.21





%













58.68





%









Tangible common equity to tangible assets



(





3





)











8.72





%













8.44





%













8.36





%









Annualized return on average assets



(





4





)











1.52





%













1.45





%













1.28





%









Annualized return on average equity



(





4





)











14.14





%













13.45





%













12.09





%

































“We started off the year strong, delivering record first quarter earnings highlighted by strong loan growth,” commented James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition to record earnings, the highlight of the quarter was total loans increasing a record $797 million, or 14%, over the last 12 months, with $126 million of growth generated during the first quarter. We experienced growth within nearly every loan category and across all markets, representing our best first quarter of net loan growth when adjusted for acquisition-related activity and our second best first quarter of loan production. Additionally, credit quality metrics remain strong and improved from the prior quarter end. While we have a lot of positive momentum to be excited about, the uncertainty in the marketplace with respect to possible tariffs and the global economy could have an impact on our business customers, and we anticipate growth to moderate.”





“Non-interest revenue contributed to our solid operating results for the first quarter of 2025,” Hillebrand continued. “We are encouraged by the 3% increase in WM&T income compared to the linked quarter, as recent key hires are contributing to production and were able to overcome a significant equity market decline. We are excited about the opportunities our WM&T group has going forward as recent hires continue to establish themselves. Treasury management fees continued to benefit from our growing customer base. In addition, mortgage, brokerage and card income all posted meaningful contributions.”





“We continue to expand our deposit base, which grew $685 million, or 10% over the past 12 months, led mainly by a successful time deposit campaign during the first quarter. Organic growth remains our primary focus while improving our overall funding position. First quarter net interest margin expanded 26 basis points compared to the prior year quarter and two basis points on the linked quarter, boosted by strong loan growth, higher interest earning asset yields in part due to a payoff of a significant non-accrual relationship, and a reduction in our cost of funds,” said Hillebrand.





As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $9.00 billion in assets, $6.65 billion in loans and $7.29 billion in total deposits. The Company’s combined enterprise, which encompasses 73 branch offices across three contiguous states, will continue to benefit from a diversified geographic and economic footprint, including the new Center Grove location that was opened in the Indianapolis MSA at the very end of March.





Key factors contributing to the first quarter of 2025 results included:







Total loans increased $797 million, or 14%, over the last 12 months, while growing $126 million, or 2%, on the linked quarter. Broad based loan growth during the quarter included increases in all markets for the fourth consecutive quarter. Nearly all loan categories expanded over the last 12 months. Commercial real estate loan growth of $334 million led all categories, benefiting from strong construction-to-permanent financing conversion over the past 12 months. The yield earned on total loans totaled 6.13% for the first quarter of 2025, with yield expansion and increased production driving an 18-basis point increase compared to the same period in 2024.



Total loans increased $797 million, or 14%, over the last 12 months, while growing $126 million, or 2%, on the linked quarter. Broad based loan growth during the quarter included increases in all markets for the fourth consecutive quarter. Nearly all loan categories expanded over the last 12 months. Commercial real estate loan growth of $334 million led all categories, benefiting from strong construction-to-permanent financing conversion over the past 12 months. The yield earned on total loans totaled 6.13% for the first quarter of 2025, with yield expansion and increased production driving an 18-basis point increase compared to the same period in 2024.



Deposit balances expanded $685 million, or 10%, over the last 12 months, with the deposit mix continuing to shift from non-interest bearing and low interest-bearing deposits into higher cost deposits. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts increased $18.2 million, or 1%, while interest-bearing deposits grew $667 million, or 13%, led in large part by time deposit growth. On the linked quarter, total deposits expanded $128 million, or 2%. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts increased $43 million, or 3%, while total interest-bearing deposit accounts increased $84.3 million, or 1%, led by time deposit growth.



Deposit balances expanded $685 million, or 10%, over the last 12 months, with the deposit mix continuing to shift from non-interest bearing and low interest-bearing deposits into higher cost deposits. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts increased $18.2 million, or 1%, while interest-bearing deposits grew $667 million, or 13%, led in large part by time deposit growth. On the linked quarter, total deposits expanded $128 million, or 2%. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts increased $43 million, or 3%, while total interest-bearing deposit accounts increased $84.3 million, or 1%, led by time deposit growth.



Net interest income increased $10.5 million, or 17%, for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter a year ago. Net interest margin expanded 26 basis points to 3.46% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter a year ago, boosted by the overall growth in interest earning assets and a decline in the cost of funds, marking the second consecutive quarter funding costs have decreased. On the linked quarter, net interest income increased $583,000, or 1%, while net interest margin expanded two basis points. However, adjusted for the impact of the previously mentioned benefit from non-accrual payoff activity, net interest margin was down 1 bp compared to the linked quarter, as the funding mix weighed on net interest income.



Net interest income increased $10.5 million, or 17%, for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter a year ago. Net interest margin expanded 26 basis points to 3.46% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter a year ago, boosted by the overall growth in interest earning assets and a decline in the cost of funds, marking the second consecutive quarter funding costs have decreased. On the linked quarter, net interest income increased $583,000, or 1%, while net interest margin expanded two basis points. However, adjusted for the impact of the previously mentioned benefit from non-accrual payoff activity, net interest margin was down 1 bp compared to the linked quarter, as the funding mix weighed on net interest income.



Provision for credit loss expense



(1)



of $900,000 was recorded for the first quarter of 2025, primarily attributed to strong loan growth and increased specific reserves, which were partially offset by net recoveries and annual CECL model methodology updates. Traditional credit quality statistics remained strong at quarter-end.



Provision for credit loss expense of $900,000 was recorded for the first quarter of 2025, primarily attributed to strong loan growth and increased specific reserves, which were partially offset by net recoveries and annual CECL model methodology updates. Traditional credit quality statistics remained strong at quarter-end.



Non-interest income declined $275,000, or 1%, over the first quarter of 2024. Wealth Management & Trust (WM&T) income decreased $124,000, or 1%, to $10.6 million, as otherwise solid performance was muted by significant equity market declines. Treasury management fees grew $48,000, or 2%, over the last 12 months to $2.7 million. Card income decreased $174,000, or 4% over the first quarter of 2024, as a result of lower transaction volume.



Non-interest income declined $275,000, or 1%, over the first quarter of 2024. Wealth Management & Trust (WM&T) income decreased $124,000, or 1%, to $10.6 million, as otherwise solid performance was muted by significant equity market declines. Treasury management fees grew $48,000, or 2%, over the last 12 months to $2.7 million. Card income decreased $174,000, or 4% over the first quarter of 2024, as a result of lower transaction volume.



Total non-interest expenses increased $2.1 million, or 4%, during the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024, and decreased $630,000, or 1%, on the linked quarter.



Total non-interest expenses increased $2.1 million, or 4%, during the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024, and decreased $630,000, or 1%, on the linked quarter.



Tangible common equity per share



(3)



was $26.01 on March 31, 2025, compared to $24.82 on December 31, 2024, and $22.50 on March 31, 2024.











Hillebrand concluded, “In April 2025, we were named to the Stephens Art Collector 2025 List. This report from Stephens looks at companies that are well-positioned over the next five-plus years to generate strong returns for shareholders over the long-term, and Stock Yards was one of only five banks named to the list. In addition, in March 2025, S&P Global Market Intelligence once again recognized Stock Yards as one of the Top 50 Best Performing Community Banks with total assets between $3 and $10 billion at the end of 2024. The rankings assess the performance of banking institutions based on returns, growth and funding, while placing a premium on balance sheet strength and risk profile. This recognition reflects the dedication and commitment of our employees and our high-level of service to the communities we operate in.”









Results of Operations – First Quarter 2025, Compared with First Quarter 2024









Net interest income, the Company’s largest source of revenue, increased by $10.5 million, or 17%, to $70.6 million. Strong organic loan growth and correlating interest income expansion contributed to significant net interest income expansion.







Total interest income increased by $14.6 million, or 15%, to $111.2 million.





Interest income and fees on loans increased $13.8 million, or 16%, over the prior year quarter. Consistent with the $788 million, or 14%, increase in average loans and interest rate expansion, the average quarterly yield earned on loans increased 18 basis points over the past 12 months to 6.13%. Approximately $628,000 in additional interest was collected in the first quarter of 2025 primarily related to a large loan recovery that was placed on non-accrual and partially charged off in late 2023, which provided approximately 4 bps of benefit to loan yields for the first quarter of 2025, largely offsetting the impact of the rate reductions enacted by the Federal Reserve in the latter part of 2024.





Interest income on securities increased $846,000, or 10%, compared to the first quarter of 2024. While average securities balances declined $122 million, or 8%, over the past 12 months, the rate earned on securities improved 44 basis points to 2.51%, as a result of lower-yielding investment maturities. Over the past 12 months, cash flows from investment portfolio maturities and amortization have been utilized to fund loan growth and provide liquidity in lieu of redeployment into the portfolio.





Average overnight funds increased $26 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the year ago quarter. However, corresponding interest income decreased $95,000, or 5%, over the prior year quarter due to the previously mentioned rate reductions enacted by the Federal Reserve.







Total interest income increased by $14.6 million, or 15%, to $111.2 million.







Total interest expense increased $4.1 million, or 11%, to $40.6 million, but the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased two basis points to 2.63%.





Interest expense on deposits increased $2.7 million, or 9% over the past 12 months, attributed entirely to the time deposit category and consistent with the successful CD promotion run during the first quarter of 2025. However, the overall cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased to 2.51% in the first quarter of 2025 from 2.53% in the first quarter of 2024, due largely to the previously mentioned rate reductions enacted by the Federal Reserve.





The Bank relied more on overnight and long-term fixed FHLB advances during the first quarter of 2025. Average FHLB advance balances grew $192 million, or 70%, resulting in additional FHLB expense of $1.7 million compared to the first quarter of 2024, with the cost of funds declining 27 basis points to 4.12% over the same period.











Total interest expense increased $4.1 million, or 11%, to $40.6 million, but the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased two basis points to 2.63%.





The Company recorded provision for credit losses on loans expense



(1)



of $900,000 for the first quarter of 2025, consistent with strong loan growth and increased specific reserves, which were partially offset by $971,000 in net recoveries and annual CECL model methodology updates. No provision for credit losses on off balance sheet exposures was recorded for the first quarter of 2025 due to relatively flat utilization trends. For the first quarter of 2024, the Company recorded $1.2 million in provision for credit losses on loans and $250,000 in provision for credit losses on off balance sheet exposures associated with Construction & Land Development and Commercial & Industrial (C&I) lines of credit expansion.





Non-interest income decreased $275,000, or 1%, to $23.0 million compared to the first quarter of 2024.







WM&T income ended the first quarter of 2025 at $10.6 million, decreasing $124,000, or 1%, over the first quarter of 2024, as positive business activity was offset by significant equity market declines. Assets under management contracted $692 million, or 9%, compared to the first quarter of 2024.



WM&T income ended the first quarter of 2025 at $10.6 million, decreasing $124,000, or 1%, over the first quarter of 2024, as positive business activity was offset by significant equity market declines. Assets under management contracted $692 million, or 9%, compared to the first quarter of 2024.



Compared to the first quarter of 2024, treasury management fees increased $48,000, or 2%, to $2.7 million. Consistent treasury management growth has been driven by strong organic growth, modified fee schedules and new product sales.



Compared to the first quarter of 2024, treasury management fees increased $48,000, or 2%, to $2.7 million. Consistent treasury management growth has been driven by strong organic growth, modified fee schedules and new product sales.



Card income declined $174,000, or 4% as a result of lower transaction volumes.



Card income declined $174,000, or 4% as a result of lower transaction volumes.



Brokerage income grew $145,000, or 17%, ending at a record $1.0 million, attributed to the addition of a new broker and the benefit of portfolios shifting to more wrap fee-based business.







Non-interest expenses increased by $2.1 million, or 4%, compared to the first quarter of 2024, to $51.0 million.







Compensation expense increased $1.7 million, or 7%, compared to the first quarter of 2024, consistent with merit-based increases and full-time equivalent employee expansion. Employee benefits decreased $91,000, or 2%, compared to the first quarter of 2024, as lower health insurance expense more than offset increases in 401(k) matching expense and payroll tax expenses.



Compensation expense increased $1.7 million, or 7%, compared to the first quarter of 2024, consistent with merit-based increases and full-time equivalent employee expansion. Employee benefits decreased $91,000, or 2%, compared to the first quarter of 2024, as lower health insurance expense more than offset increases in 401(k) matching expense and payroll tax expenses.



Net occupancy and equipment expenses increased $453,000, or 12%, over the first quarter of 2024, as the current period included expenses related to increased snow removal associated with severe weather events, rent, and depreciation expense.



Net occupancy and equipment expenses increased $453,000, or 12%, over the first quarter of 2024, as the current period included expenses related to increased snow removal associated with severe weather events, rent, and depreciation expense.



Marketing and business development expense increased $440,000, or 41%, compared to the first quarter of 2024. The quarter over prior year quarter increase relates to elevated advertising expense tied primarily to time deposit product promotions.



Marketing and business development expense increased $440,000, or 41%, compared to the first quarter of 2024. The quarter over prior year quarter increase relates to elevated advertising expense tied primarily to time deposit product promotions.



Other non-interest expenses declined $157,000, or 6%, compared to the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to significant declines in check and card losses in addition to the benefit of modifications made to the corporate credit card rewards program.











Financial Condition – March 31, 2025, Compared with March 31, 2024









Total assets increased $874 million, or 11%, year over year to $9.00 billion.





Total loans increased $797 million, or 14%, to $6.65 billion, with growth spread across nearly all categories and markets. Total line of credit usage ended at 46% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 39% as of March 31, 2024. C&I line of credit usage expanded to 34% as of period end, representing the highest level of utilization since 2020, however still well below pre-pandemic levels.





Total investment securities decreased $132 million, or 10%, year over year. Over the past 12 months, cash flows from the investment portfolio have been utilized to fund loan growth and provide liquidity in lieu of redeployment.





Total deposits increased $685 million, or 10%, over the past 12 months, with the deposit mix continuing to shift from non-interest bearing and low interest-bearing deposits into higher cost deposits. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts increased $18 million, or 1%, however, average non-interest bearing demand accounts declined $75 million, or 5%. Total interest-bearing deposits grew $667 million, or 13%, led primarily by time deposit growth, and average total interest-bearing deposit accounts increased $536 million, or 11% over the past 12 months.





Non-performing loans totaled $16 million, or 0.24% of total loans outstanding on March 31, 2025, compared to $14 million, or 0.24% of total loans outstanding on March 31, 2024. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans ended at 1.34% on March 31, 2025, compared to 1.38% on March 31, 2024.





As of March 31, 2025, the Company continued to be “well-capitalized,” the highest regulatory capital rating for financial institutions, with all capital ratios experiencing meaningful growth. Total equity to assets



(





3





)



was 10.84% and the tangible common equity ratio



(





3





)



was 8.72% on March 31, 2025, compared to 10.77% and 8.36% on March 31, 2024, respectively.





In February 2025, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per common share. The dividend was paid April 1, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2025.





No shares have been purchased since 2020, and approximately 741,000 shares remain eligible for repurchase under the current buy-back plan, which expires in May 2025.









Results of Operations – First Quarter 2025, Compared with Fourth Quarter 2024









Net interest margin expanded two basis points on the linked quarter to 3.46%, boosted by strong loan growth, higher interest earning asset yields and a decline in cost of funds.





Net interest income increased $583,000, or 1%, over the prior quarter to $70.6 million. Net interest income and net interest margin benefitted from $628,000 in additional interest collected primarily related to one large loan that was placed on non-accrual and partially charged off in late 2023.







Total interest income increased $858,000, or 1%.





Interest income on loans, including fees, increased $1.8 million, or 2%. Average loans increased $216 million, or 3%, and the corresponding yield earned expanded three basis points to 6.13%. Excluding the impact of the non-accrual payoff noted above, total loan yields would have experienced a slight contraction during the first quarter of 2025, due in part to the impact of the Federal Reserve Board’s 25 basis point interest rate cut enacted in December 2024.







Total interest income increased $858,000, or 1%.



Total interest expense increased $275,000, or 1%.





Interest expense on deposits, which decreased $1.5 million, or 4%, was more than offset by the increase in utilization of FHLB borrowings. However, maturities within the investment portfolio and the success of current CD promotions helped to eliminate the need for overnight borrowings by period end.







Total interest expense increased $275,000, or 1%.





During the first quarter of 2025, the Company recorded $900,000 in provision for credit losses



(1)



. During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company recorded $2.2 million in provision for credit losses on loans and $450,000 of provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures.





Non-interest income decreased $511,000, or 2%, on the linked quarter, to $23.0 million. WM&T income increased $301,000, or 3%, as tax fees and estate fees collected were able to overcome a significant equity market decline.





Non-interest expenses decreased $630,000, or 1% on the linked quarter to $51.0 million, due to decreases in compensation expense and marketing and business development expenses.









Financial Condition – March 31, 2025, Compared with December 31, 2024









Total assets increased $134 million, or 2%, on the linked quarter to $9.00 billion.





Total loans expanded $126 million, or 2%, on the linked quarter, led by increases in nearly every loan category. The Construction and Land Development segment led the growth, increasing $56 million, or 9%, on the linked quarter. Total line of credit usage was unchanged at 46% as of March 31, 2025, and at December 31, 2024. C&I line of credit usage totaled 34% as of March 31, 2025, unchanged from December 31, 2024.





Total deposits increased $128 million, or 2%, on the linked quarter. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts increased $43 million, or 3%, while total interest-bearing deposit accounts increased $84 million, or 1%.









About the Company









Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $9.00 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.”







This report contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company’s management believes the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of these assumptions could be inaccurate. Therefore, there can be no assurance the forward-looking statements included herein will prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: economic conditions both generally and more specifically in the markets in which the Company and its banking subsidiary operates; competition for the Company’s customers from other providers of financial services; changes in, or forecasts of, future political and economic conditions, inflation and efforts to control it; government legislation and regulation, which change and over which the Company has no control; changes in interest rates; material unforeseen changes in liquidity, results of operations, or financial condition of the Company’s customers; and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Refer to Stock Yards’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as its other filings with the SEC for a more detailed discussion of risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.



















Contact:





T. Clay Stinnett













Executive Vice President,













Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer













(502) 625-0890











































































Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)

















First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release

















(In thousands unless otherwise noted)

























Three Months Ended









































March 31,

































Income Statement Data













2025













2024



























































































Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (5)









$ 70,636









$ 60,167





































Interest income:





















































Loans









$ 99,600









$ 85,840





































Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks









2,001









2,096





































Mortgage loans held for sale









77









31





































Federal Home Loan Bank stock









532









468





































Investment securities









8,956









8,110





































Total interest income









111,166









96,545





































Interest expense:





















































Deposits









34,581









31,866





































Securities sold under agreements to repurchase









814









931





































Federal funds purchased









70









136





































Federal Home Loan Bank advances









4,741









2,997





































Subordinated debentures









408









545





































Total interest expense









40,614









36,475





































Net interest income









70,552









60,070





































Provision for credit losses (1)









900









1,425





































Net interest income after provision for credit losses









69,652









58,645





































Non-interest income:





















































Wealth management and trust services









10,647









10,771





































Deposit service charges









2,079









2,136





































Debit and credit card income









4,508









4,682





































Treasury management fees









2,673









2,625





































Mortgage banking income









917









948





































Net investment product sales commissions and fees









1,010









865





































Bank owned life insurance









622









588





































Other









540









656





































Total non-interest income









22,996









23,271





































Non-interest expenses:





















































Compensation









25,932









24,221





































Employee benefits









5,785









5,876





































Net occupancy and equipment









4,123









3,670





































Technology and communication









4,828









5,069





































Debit and credit card processing









1,819









1,746





































Marketing and business development









1,515









1,075





































Postage, printing and supplies









969









926





































Legal and professional









907









1,115





































FDIC insurance









1,223









1,112





































Capital and deposit based taxes









700









630





































Intangible amortization









914









1,052





































Other









2,312









2,469





































Total non-interest expenses









51,027









48,961





































Income before income tax expense









41,621









32,955





































Income tax expense









8,350









7,068





































Net income









$ 33,271









$ 25,887

























































































Net income per share - Basic









$ 1.13









$ 0.89





































Net income per share - Diluted









1.13









0.88





































Cash dividend declared per share









0.31









0.30

























































































Weighted average shares - Basic









29,349









29,250





































Weighted average shares - Diluted









29,501









29,361



































































































March 31,

































Balance Sheet Data













2025













2024



























































































Investment securities









$ 1,246,690









$ 1,379,212





































Loans









6,646,360









5,849,715





































Allowance for credit losses on loans









88,814









80,897





































Total assets









8,997,478









8,123,128





































Non-interest bearing deposits









1,499,383









1,481,217





































Interest bearing deposits









5,794,583









5,127,863





































Federal Home Loan Bank advances









300,000









200,000





































Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(79,840)









(95,054)





































Stockholders' equity









975,473









874,711

























































































Total shares outstanding









29,469









29,393





































Book value per share (3)









$ 33.10









$ 29.76





































Tangible common equity per share (3)









26.01









22.50





































Market value per share









69.06









48.91



























































































Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)

















First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release













































































Three Months Ended









































March 31,

































Average Balance Sheet Data













2025













2024



























































































Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks









$ 180,439









$ 153,990





































Mortgage loans held for sale









5,732









4,629





































Investment securities









1,455,926









1,578,401





































Federal Home Loan Bank stock









30,838









21,121





































Loans









6,597,388









5,808,924





































Total interest earning assets









8,270,323









7,567,065





































Total assets









8,893,907









8,153,364





































Non-interest bearing deposits









1,426,088









1,500,602





































Interest bearing deposits









5,594,740









5,058,743





































Total deposits









7,020,828









6,559,345





































Securities sold under agreements to repurchase









158,985









164,979





































Federal funds purchased









6,514









10,161





































Federal Home Loan Bank advances









466,667









274,451





































Subordinated debentures









26,806









26,794





































Total interest bearing liabilities









6,253,712









5,535,128





































Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(86,622)









(106,763)





































Total stockholders' equity









954,040









861,029



























































































Performance Ratios























































Annualized return on average assets (4)









1.52%









1.28%





































Annualized return on average equity (4)









14.14%









12.09%





































Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent









3.46%









3.20%





































Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent









24.56%









27.89%





































Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (2)









54.50%









58.68%



























































































Capital Ratios























































Total stockholders' equity to total assets (3)









10.84%









10.77%





































Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)









8.72%









8.36%





































Average stockholders' equity to average assets









10.73%









10.56%





































Total risk-based capital









12.85%









12.69%





































Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital









11.25%









11.11%





































Tier 1 risk-based capital









11.60%









11.49%





































Leverage









9.98%









9.82%



























































































Loan Segmentation























































Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied









$ 1,870,352









$ 1,609,483





































Commercial real estate - owner occupied









1,004,774









931,973





































Commercial and industrial









1,463,746









1,293,696





































Residential real estate - owner occupied









813,823









723,234





































Residential real estate - non-owner occupied









381,429









360,958





































Construction and land development









679,345









532,183





































Home equity lines of credit









252,125









212,443





































Consumer









140,009









145,022





































Leases









14,460









16,619





































Credit cards









26,297









24,104





































Total loans and leases









$ 6,646,360









$ 5,849,715



























































































Deposit Segmentation























































Interest bearing demand









$ 2,545,858









$ 2,414,118





































Savings









429,171









436,501





































Money market









1,343,031









1,241,822





































Time deposits









1,476,523









1,035,422





































Non-Interest bearing deposits









1,499,383









1,481,217





































Total deposits









$ 7,293,966









$ 6,609,080



























































































Asset Quality Data























































Non-accrual loans









$ 15,865









$ 13,984





































Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty









-









-





































Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing









283









106





































Total non-performing loans









16,148









14,090





































Other real estate owned









85









10





































Total non-performing assets









$ 16,233









$ 14,100





































Non-performing loans to total loans









0.24%









0.24%





































Non-performing assets to total assets









0.18%









0.17%





































Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans









1.34%









1.38%





































Allowance for credit losses on loans to average loans









1.35%









1.39%





































Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans









550%









574%





































Net (charge-offs) recoveries









$ 971









$ 348





































Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (6)









0.01%









0.01%



























































































Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)

















First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release













































































Quarterly Comparison

















Income Statement Data













3-31-25













12-31-24













9-30-24













6-30-24













3-31-24



































































Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (5)









$ 70,636









$ 70,057









$ 65,064









$ 62,113









$ 60,167













Net interest income









$ 70,552









$ 69,969









$ 64,979









$ 62,022









$ 60,070













Provision for credit losses (1)









900









2,675









4,325









1,300









1,425













Net interest income after provision for credit losses









69,652









67,294









60,654









60,722









58,645













Non-interest income:





















































Wealth management and trust services









10,647









10,346









10,931









10,795









10,771













Deposit service charges









2,079









2,276









2,314









2,180









2,136













Debit and credit card income









4,508









5,394









5,083









4,923









4,682













Treasury management fees









2,673









2,675









2,939









2,825









2,625













Mortgage banking income









917









781









1,112









1,017









948













Net investment product sales commissions and fees









1,010









991









915









800









865













Bank owned life insurance









622









626









634









595









588













Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment









-









(61)









(59)









20









-













Other









540









479









928









500









656













Total non-interest income









22,996









23,507









24,797









23,655









23,271













Non-interest expenses:





















































Compensation









25,932









26,453









25,534









24,634









24,221













Employee benefits









5,785









4,677









4,629









5,086









5,876













Net occupancy and equipment









4,123









3,929









3,775









3,819









3,670













Technology and communication









4,828









4,744









4,500









4,894









5,069













Debit and credit card processing









1,819









1,860









1,845









1,811









1,746













Marketing and business development









1,515









2,815









1,438









1,596









1,075













Postage, printing and supplies









969









905









901









913









926













Legal and professional









907









843









968









1,185









1,115













FDIC insurance









1,223









1,171









1,095









1,161









1,112













Capital and deposit based taxes









700









653









825









673









630













Intangible amortization









914









1,330









1,052









1,051









1,052













Other









2,312









2,277









1,890









2,286









2,469













Total non-interest expenses









51,027









51,657









48,452









49,109









48,961













Income before income tax expense









41,621









39,144









36,999









35,268









32,955













Income tax expense









8,350









7,450









7,639









7,670









7,068













Net income









$ 33,271









$ 31,694









$ 29,360









$ 27,598









$ 25,887





















































































































Net income per share - Basic









$ 1.13









$ 1.08









$ 1.00









$ 0.94









$ 0.89













Net income per share - Diluted









1.13









1.07









1.00









0.94









0.88













Cash dividend declared per share









0.31









0.31









0.31









0.30









0.30

































































Weighted average shares - Basic









29,349









29,319









29,299









29,283









29,250













Weighted average shares - Diluted









29,501









29,493









29,445









29,383









29,361











































































Quarterly Comparison

















Balance Sheet Data













3-31-25













12-31-24













9-30-24













6-30-24













3-31-24



































































Cash and due from banks









$ 110,156









$ 78,925









$ 108,825









$ 85,441









$ 71,676













Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks









293,580









212,095









144,241









118,910









88,547













Mortgage loans held for sale









7,797









6,286









4,822









6,438









6,462













Investment securities









1,246,690









1,360,285









1,236,744









1,342,354









1,379,212













Federal Home Loan Bank stock









29,315









21,603









29,419









31,462









24,675













Loans









6,646,360









6,520,402









6,278,133









6,070,963









5,849,715













Allowance for credit losses on loans









88,814









86,943









85,343









82,155









80,897













Goodwill









194,074









194,074









194,074









194,074









194,074













Total assets









8,997,478









8,863,419









8,437,280









8,315,325









8,123,128













Non-interest bearing deposits









1,499,383









1,456,138









1,508,203









1,482,514









1,481,217













Interest bearing deposits









5,794,583









5,710,263









5,217,870









5,086,724









5,127,863













Securities sold under agreements to repurchase









151,424









162,967









149,852









152,948









162,528













Federal funds purchased









6,540









6,525









6,442









10,029









9,961













Federal Home Loan Bank advances









300,000









300,000









325,000









400,000









200,000













Subordinated debentures









26,806









26,806









26,806









26,806









26,806













Accumulated other comprehensive income loss









(79,840)









(91,151)









(75,273)









(94,980)









(95,054)













Stockholders' equity









975,473









940,476









934,094









894,535









874,711

































































Total shares outstanding









29,469









29,431









29,414









29,388









29,393













Book value per share (3)









$ 33.10









$ 31.96









$ 31.76









$ 30.44









$ 29.76













Tangible common equity per share (3)









26.01









24.82









24.58









23.22









22.50













Market value per share









69.09









71.61









61.99









49.67









48.91



































































Capital Ratios























































Total stockholders' equity to total assets (3)









10.84%









10.61%









11.07%









10.76%









10.77%













Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)









8.72%









8.44%









8.79%









8.42%









8.36%













Average stockholders' equity to average assets









10.73%









10.76%









10.86%









10.65%









10.56%













Total risk-based capital









12.85%









12.73%









12.73%









12.62%









12.69%













Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital









11.25%









11.17%









11.16%









11.07%









11.11%













Tier 1 risk-based capital









11.60%









11.52%









11.52%









11.43%









11.49%













Leverage









9.98%









9.94%









10.05%









9.95%









9.82%



































































Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)

















First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release













































































Quarterly Comparison

















Average Balance Sheet Data













3-31-25













12-31-24













9-30-24













6-30-24













3-31-24



































































Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks









$ 180,439









$ 251,209









$ 148,818









$ 158,512









$ 153,990













Mortgage loans held for sale









5,732









6,335









4,862









6,204









4,629













Investment securities









1,455,926









1,436,748









1,424,815









1,491,865









1,578,401













Federal Home Loan Bank stock









30,838









23,475









31,193









29,735









21,121













Loans









6,597,388









6,381,869









6,174,309









5,973,801









5,808,924













Total interest earning assets









8,270,323









8,099,636









7,783,997









7,660,117









7,567,065













Total assets









8,893,907









8,718,416









8,384,605









8,246,735









8,153,364













Non-interest bearing deposits









1,426,088









1,492,624









1,510,515









1,515,708









1,500,602













Interest bearing deposits









5,594,740









5,531,441









5,047,771









4,971,804









5,058,743













Total deposits









7,020,828









7,024,065









6,558,286









6,487,512









6,559,345













Securities sold under agreement to repurchase









158,985









148,414









156,865









147,327









164,979













Federal funds purchased









6,514









6,508









8,480









10,127









10,161













Federal Home Loan Bank advances









466,667









300,000









461,141









441,484









274,451













Subordinated debentures









26,806









26,806









26,806









26,806









26,794













Total interest bearing liabilities









6,253,712









6,013,169









5,701,063









5,597,548









5,535,128













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(86,622)









(81,585)









(88,362)









(99,640)









(95,747)













Total stockholders' equity









954,040









937,782









910,274









878,233









861,029



































































Performance Ratios























































Annualized return on average assets (4)









1.52%









1.45%









1.39%









1.35%









1.28%













Annualized return on average equity (4)









14.14%









13.45%









12.83%









12.64%









12.09%













Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent









3.46%









3.44%









3.33%









3.26%









3.20%













Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent









24.56%









25.12%









27.59%









27.58%









27.89%













Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (2)









54.50%









55.21%









53.92%









57.26%









58.68%



































































Loans Segmentation























































Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied









$ 1,870,352









$ 1,835,935









$ 1,686,448









$ 1,652,614









$ 1,609,483













Commercial real estate - owner occupied









1,004,774









1,002,853









949,538









943,013









931,973













Commercial and industrial









1,463,746









1,438,654









1,379,293









1,356,970









1,293,696













Residential real estate - owner occupied









813,823









805,080









783,337









749,870









723,234













Residential real estate - non-owner occupied









381,429









382,744









381,051









365,846









360,958













Construction and land development









679,345









623,005









674,918









586,820









532,183













Home equity lines of credit









252,125









247,433









236,819









223,304









212,443













Consumer









140,009









144,644









143,684









151,221









145,022













Leases









14,460









15,514









16,760









17,258









16,619













Credit cards









26,297









24,540









26,285









24,047









24,104













Total loans and leases









$ 6,646,360









$ 6,520,402









$ 6,278,133









$ 6,070,963









$ 5,849,715



































































Deposit Segmentation























































Interest bearing demand









$ 2,545,858









$ 2,649,142









$ 2,361,192









$ 2,422,828









$ 2,414,118













Savings









429,171









419,355









420,772









429,095









436,501













Money market









1,343,031









1,403,978









1,259,484









1,177,995









1,241,822













Time deposits









1,476,523









1,237,788









1,176,422









1,056,806









1,035,422













Non-Interest bearing deposits









1,499,383









1,456,138









1,508,203









1,482,514









1,481,217













Total deposits









$ 7,293,966









$ 7,166,401









$ 6,726,073









$ 6,569,238









$ 6,609,080



































































Asset Quality Data























































Non-accrual loans









$ 15,865









$ 21,727









$ 16,288









$ 17,371









$ 13,984













Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty









-









-









-









-









-













Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing









283









487









870









186









106













Total non-performing loans









16,148









22,214









17,158









17,557









14,090













Other real estate owned









85









10









10









10









10













Total non-performing assets









$ 16,233









$ 22,224









$ 17,168









$ 17,567









$ 14,100













Non-performing loans to total loans









0.24%









0.34%









0.27%









0.29%









0.24%













Non-performing assets to total assets









0.18%









0.25%









0.20%









0.21%









0.17%













Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans









1.34%









1.33%









1.36%









1.35%









1.38%













Allowance for credit losses on loans to average loans









1.35%









1.36%









1.38%









1.38%









1.39%













Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans









550%









391%









497%









468%









574%













Net (charge-offs) recoveries









$ 971









$ (625)









$ (1,137)









$ 183









$ 348













Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (6)









0.01%









-0.01%









-0.02%









0.00%









0.01%



































































Other Information























































Total WM&T assets under management (in millions)









$ 6,804









$ 7,066









$ 7,317









$ 7,479









$ 7,496













Full-time equivalent employees









1,089









1,080









1,068









1,051









1,062



































































(1) - Detail of Provision for credit losses follows:

























Quarterly Comparison

















(in thousands)













3-31-25













12-31-24













9-30-24













6-30-24













3-31-24















Provision for credit losses - loans









$ 900









$ 2,225









$ 4,325









$ 1,075









$ 1,175













Provision for credit losses - off balance sheet exposures









-









450









-









225









250













Total provision for credit losses









$ 900









$ 2,675









$ 4,325









$ 1,300









$ 1,425























































































































(2) - The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, equals total non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and non-interest income.

























Quarterly Comparison

















(Dollars in thousands)













3-31-25













12-31-24













9-30-24













6-30-24













3-31-24















Total non-interest expenses (a)









$ 51,027









$ 51,657









$ 48,452









$ 49,109









$ 48,961

































































Total net interest income, fully tax equivalent









$ 70,636









$ 70,057









$ 65,064









$ 62,113









$ 60,167













Total non-interest income









22,996









23,507









24,797









23,655









23,271













Total revenue - Non-GAAP (b)









93,632









93,564









89,861









85,768









83,438

































































Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (a/b)









54.50%









55.21%









53.92%









57.26%









58.68%























































































































(3) - The following table provides a reconciliation of total stockholders’ equity in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity, a non-GAAP disclosure. Bancorp provides the tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP measure, in addition to those defined by banking regulators, because of its widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy:













































































Quarterly Comparison

















(In thousands, except per share data)













3-31-25













12-31-24













9-30-24













6-30-24













3-31-24















Total stockholders' equity - GAAP (a)









$ 975,473









$ 940,476









$ 934,094









$ 894,535









$ 874,711













Less: Goodwill









(194,074)









(194,074)









(194,074)









(194,074)









(194,074)













Less: Core deposit and other intangibles









(14,904)









(15,818)









(17,149)









(18,201)









(19,252)













Tangible common equity - Non-GAAP (c)









$ 766,495









$ 730,584









$ 722,871









$ 682,260









$ 661,385

































































Total assets - GAAP (b)









$ 8,997,478









$ 8,863,419









$ 8,437,280









$ 8,315,325









$ 8,123,128













Less: Goodwill









(194,074)









(194,074)









(194,074)









(194,074)









(194,074)













Less: Core deposit and other intangibles









(14,904)









(15,818)









(17,149)









(18,201)









(19,252)













Tangible assets - Non-GAAP (d)









$ 8,788,500









$ 8,653,527









$ 8,226,057









$ 8,103,050









$ 7,909,802

































































Total stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP (a/b)









10.84%









10.61%









11.07%









10.76%









10.77%













Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (c/d)









8.72%









8.44%









8.79%









8.42%









8.36%

































































Total shares outstanding (e)









29,469









29,431









29,414









29,388









29,393

































































Book value per share - GAAP (a/e)









$ 33.10









$ 31.96









$ 31.76









$ 30.44









$ 29.76













Tangible common equity per share - Non-GAAP (c/e)









26.01









24.82









24.58









23.22









22.50



































































(4) - Return on average assets equals net income divided by total average assets, annualized to reflect a full year return on average assets. Similarly, return on average equity equals net income divided by total average equity, annualized to reflect a full year return on average equity.





































































(5) - Interest income on a FTE basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if investments in certain tax-exempt interest earning assets had been made in assets subject to federal, state and local taxes yielding the same after-tax income. Interest income, yields and ratios on a FTE basis are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes net interest income on a FTE basis provides an insightful picture of the interest margin for comparison purposes. The FTE basis also allows management to assess the comparability of revenue arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources. The FTE basis assumes a federal corporate income tax rate of 21%.





































































(6) - Quarterly net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans ratios are not annualized.













