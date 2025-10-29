Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. Q3 Profit Rises, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $36.24 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $29.36 million, or $1.00 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.6% to $77.04 million from $64.98 million last year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $36.24 Mln. vs. $29.36 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.23 vs. $1.00 last year. -Revenue: $77.04 Mln vs. $64.98 Mln last year.

