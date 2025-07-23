Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. Q2 Income Advances, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $34.02 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $27.60 million, or $0.94 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.2% to $97.91 million from $85.77 million last year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $34.02 Mln. vs. $27.60 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.15 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue: $97.91 Mln vs. $85.77 Mln last year.

