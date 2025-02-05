Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. to Participate in Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Winter Financial Services Conference

Stock Yards Bancorp executives will attend the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ Winter Financial Services Conference February 12-14, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. announced that key executives, including Chairman and CEO Ja Hillebrand, President Phil Poindexter, and EVP and CFO T. Clay Stinnett, will participate in the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Winter Financial Services Conference from February 12 to 14, 2025. They plan to engage in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors, and related discussion materials will be made available on the company's website by February 12. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Stock Yards Bancorp has $8.86 billion in assets and serves multiple regions, with its common shares traded on NASDAQ under the symbol "SYBT."

Potential Positives

Participation in the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ Winter Financial Services Conference demonstrates the company's engagement with institutional investors, potentially strengthening investor relations.

The presentation and discussions at the conference could enhance visibility and promote Stock Yards Bancorp’s financial performance and strategic initiatives to a wider audience.

Management will make discussion materials available prior to the conference, indicating transparency and readiness to share key information with stakeholders.

The company’s established presence in multiple key metropolitan markets positions it favorably for growth and investor interest.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What event will Stock Yards Bancorp participate in?

Stock Yards Bancorp will participate in the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ Winter Financial Services Conference from February 12th to 14th, 2025.

Who are the key executives attending the conference?

Key executives attending include Ja Hillebrand, Phil Poindexter, and T. Clay Stinnett.

Where can I find relevant presentation materials?

Management's discussion materials will be posted in the investor section of the Company’s website, www.syb.com, on or before February 12, 2025.

What is Stock Yards Bancorp's asset value?

Stock Yards Bancorp has an asset value of $8.86 billion.

When was Stock Yards Bancorp incorporated?

Stock Yards Bancorp was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SYBT Insider Trading Activity

$SYBT insiders have traded $SYBT stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYBT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID P HEINTZMAN has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 40,200 shares for an estimated $2,849,647 .

. PHILIP POINDEXTER (President) sold 3,419 shares for an estimated $258,305

WILLIAM DISHMAN (Executive Vice President) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $218,045

MICHAEL REHM (Executive Vice President) sold 2,650 shares for an estimated $198,254

MICHAEL CROCE (Executive Vice President) sold 1,797 shares for an estimated $130,785

RICHARD A LECHLEITER purchased 650 shares for an estimated $36,656

MICHAEL B NEWTON (Sr. Vice President) sold 45 shares for an estimated $3,454

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SYBT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $SYBT stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in Louisville, central, eastern and northern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets, today announced that Ja Hillebrand, Chairman and CEO, Phil Poindexter, President and T. Clay Stinnett, EVP and CFO, will participate in the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ Winter Financial Services Conference to be held February 12



th



to 14



th



, and will participate in a series of one-on-one meetings with institutional investors.





Management’s discussion materials to be used at this conference will be posted to the investor section of the Company’s website,



www.syb.com



, on or before February 12, 2025.





Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $8.86 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.”









Contact:









T. Clay Stinnett

















Executive Vice President,

















Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer

















(502) 625-0890















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.