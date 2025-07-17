Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Awarded 2024 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup for Exceptional Performance

Stock Yards Bancorp received the Raymond James Community Bankers Cup for exceptional performance among community banks in 2024.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, has been awarded the Raymond James Community Bankers Cup for its outstanding performance in 2024, placing it among the top 10% of community banks based on profitability, operational efficiency, and balance sheet metrics. This accolade reflects the bank's commitment to providing exceptional service to its communities, marking the tenth time Stock Yards has received this honor. With assets totaling $9.00 billion, Stock Yards Bancorp operates through its subsidiary, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which has been in existence since 1904 and is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol “SYBT.”

Potential Positives

Stock Yards Bancorp was awarded the prestigious Raymond James Community Bankers Cup for 2024, recognizing it as one of the top 10% of community banks in profitability and operational efficiency.

Receiving the Community Bankers Cup reflects Stock Yards' strong performance and commitment to exceptional service, enhancing its reputation in the financial services industry.

This marks the 10th time Stock Yards Bancorp has been honored with this award, demonstrating sustained excellence over the years.

The recognition solidifies Stock Yards Bancorp's standing within the competitive landscape of banks with assets between $500 million and $10 billion.

Potential Negatives

Despite being awarded the Raymond James Community Bankers Cup, there's no mention of any specific strategies or plans to maintain or improve their current performance, which could raise concerns about sustainability.



The press release emphasizes past achievements rather than detailing future initiatives or addressing potential challenges, which may lead to perceptions of stagnation.



There is no mention of how this award will directly benefit shareholders or impact the bank's financial performance moving forward, potentially leading to disinterest from investors.

FAQ

What is the Raymond James Community Bankers Cup?

The Raymond James Community Bankers Cup is an award recognizing the top 10% of community banks for exceptional performance metrics.

How many times has Stock Yards Bancorp won the Community Bankers Cup?

Stock Yards Bancorp has been awarded the Raymond James Community Bankers Cup a total of 10 times.

What criteria are used to award the Community Bankers Cup?

The award considers profitability, operational efficiency, and balance sheet metrics among community banks.

Where is Stock Yards Bancorp located?

Stock Yards Bancorp is based in Louisville, Kentucky, with offices in surrounding metropolitan areas including Indianapolis and Cincinnati.

What is Stock Yards Bancorp's asset size?

Stock Yards Bancorp has $9.00 billion in assets as of the latest reporting.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SYBT Insider Trading Activity

$SYBT insiders have traded $SYBT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYBT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAURA L WELLS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $389,000 .

. DAVID P HEINTZMAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $372,419 .

. MICHAEL CROCE (Executive Vice President) sold 4,100 shares for an estimated $315,954

WILLIAM DISHMAN (Executive Vice President) sold 2,802 shares for an estimated $218,836

$SYBT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $SYBT stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SYBT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SYBT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SYBT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kelly Motta from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $80.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a target price of $81.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Terry McEvoy from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $80.0 on 04/24/2025

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in Louisville, central, eastern and northern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets, today announced that it is has been awarded the prestigious Raymond James Community Bankers Cup for its performance in 2024.





The award recognizes the top 10% of community banks based on various profitability, operational efficiency, and balance sheet metrics. The pool of banks considered for recognition includes all exchange-traded domestic banks, excluding mutual holding companies, with assets between $500 million and $10 billion as of December 31, 2024.





“We were honored to once again be awarded the 2024 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup. This achievement highlights not only Stock Yards' strong performance but also our continued commitment to delivering exceptional service to the communities we proudly serve.”





Stock Yards Bancorp has been awarded the Raymond James Community Bankers Cup a total of 10 times.





Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $9.00 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.”









Contact:





T. Clay Stinnett





Executive Vice President,





Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer





(502) 625-0890











