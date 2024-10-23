Stock Yards Bancorp downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Hovde Group

Hovde Group analyst Brendan Nosal downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) to Market Perform from Outperform with a $68 price target
- Stock Yards Bancorp reports Q3 EPS $1.00, consensus 94c
- SYBT Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Stock Yards Bancorp assumed with a Neutral at Piper Sandler
