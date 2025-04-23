STOCK YARDS BAN Earnings Results: $SYBT Reports Quarterly Earnings

STOCK YARDS BAN ($SYBT) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $1.13 per share, beating estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $93,630,000, missing estimates of $94,696,800 by $-1,066,800.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SYBT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

STOCK YARDS BAN Insider Trading Activity

STOCK YARDS BAN insiders have traded $SYBT stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYBT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID P HEINTZMAN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 34,500 shares for an estimated $2,501,892 .

. PHILIP POINDEXTER (President) sold 3,419 shares for an estimated $258,305

WILLIAM DISHMAN (Executive Vice President) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $218,045

MICHAEL REHM (Executive Vice President) sold 2,650 shares for an estimated $198,254

MICHAEL CROCE (Executive Vice President) sold 1,797 shares for an estimated $130,785

MICHAEL B NEWTON (Sr. Vice President) sold 45 shares for an estimated $3,454

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

STOCK YARDS BAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of STOCK YARDS BAN stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.