Stock Up Now on These 11 Walmart Items for Winter

Grab a shopping cart and wheel around the aisles of Walmart, and you’ll find a little bit of everything — especially when it comes to winter shopping. And not only does the big-box retailer have plenty of variety, it also features everyday low prices, so you know you’re getting a good deal.

From throat lozenges to classic hot beverages, here are 11 Walmart items to stock up on now for winter.

Throat Lozenges: $2.50-$5 per Package

Nothing’s worse than having a painful sore throat with no relief in sight. However, that won’t be the case if you stock up on throat lozenges. Walmart has throat lozenges for every taste and preference, including extra strength, pain relief and menthol in flavors such as mixed berry, honey lemon and wild cherry.

Hurst HamBeens Dried 15 Bean Soup: $2.72 per 20-Ounce Bag

A big pot of steaming, hearty soup is filling and comforting all at once. And a few packages of Hurst HamBeens Dried 15 Bean Soup is great to have on hand for those bone-chilling winter days. To make the perfect pot of soup, you’ll need to add water; ham, ham hocks or smoked sausage; onion; diced tomatoes; chili powder; lemon juice and minced garlic.

Kleenex Ultra Soft Facial Tissues, 4 Flat Boxes: $6.98

Runny noses are common during the winter season, and there’s nothing more soothing to your skin than ultra soft Kleenex. Stock up with four flat boxes containing 120 three-ply tissues each. That way, you can avoid using scratchy paper towels or toilet paper to wipe your nose.

Mainstays Cozy Plush Throw Blanket: $8.86 Each

This 50-inch by 60-inch blanket is the perfect size to cuddle up with and keep the chill off when you’re watching your favorite streaming series. And at under $10, you can afford to stock up on a few of these, so everyone can grab one and get cozy on those cold winter nights.

Emergen-C Immune+ Powder, 30 Count: $14.44

Give your immune system a boost with Emergen-C powder packs. Each pack contains antioxidants vitamin C, zinc and manganese. Additionally, they contain fortifying vitamin D and also B vitamins for energy support. All you have to do is mix one packet daily with 4-6 ounces of water and drink.

Pacific Foods Boxed Soups: $3.18-$4.12 Each

Sometimes, you don’t have the time or motivation to make homemade soup. A good substitution to keep stocked in your pantry are 32-ounce boxed soups from Pacific Foods. The soups come in savory flavors, including Red Pepper and Tomato, Butternut Squash, Creamy Tomato and Organic Chicken Broth.

Burt’s Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm: $6.12-$10.97

The cold winter weather can zap the moisture out of your lips in no time, so it’s wise to keep lip balm on hand. And Burt’s Bees is a good choice, because it’s 100% natural. Buy a two-pack or a multipack, so you’ll never be without.

Jergens Hand and Body Lotion, Ultra-Healing: $7.47

Just like your lips dry out in the winter, so will your skin. Having a bottle of Jergens ultra-healing hand and body lotion will help keep your skin protected and hydrated, because the formula penetrates skin down deep and hydrates for up to 48 hours. Plus, it comes in a 21-ounce size, so you can use it daily without running out for a good while.

Arm & Hammer Simply Saline Nasal Mist: $5.88

Dry nasal passages and stuffy noses are other common occurrences during the winter months. One way to cure those issues naturally is to use saline nasal mist. It’s drug-free, preservative-free and safe to use as many times as needed throughout the day.

Mucinex Fast-Max Kickstart Severe Cold and Flu Medicine: $13.97

Winter is well-known as cold and flu season, and it can pay to be prepared with an all-in-one remedy in your medicine cabinet. Mucinex Fast-Max Kickstart comes in a 6-ounce bottle and contains acetaminophen, a cough suppressant, an expectorant and a nasal decongestant to tackle nine cold and flu symptoms, including fever, cough and nasal congestion.

Land O Lakes Cocoa Classics: $0.72 per Package

Sure, $0.72 is kind of pricey for one package of hot cocoa mix when you can buy a box of Swiss Miss or Nestle for between $2-$3, but if you’re a cocoa connoisseur, you’ll want to stock up on these packages of Land O Lakes Cocoa Classics. Choose from these delicious flavors: mint and chocolate, caramel and chocolate, chocolate supreme, French vanilla and chocolate, and raspberry and chocolate.

