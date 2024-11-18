Stock Trend Capital Embraces Crypto Investments

Stock Trend Capital (TSE:PUMP) has released an update.

Stock Trend Capital has expanded its investment policy to include the crypto sector, allowing for strategic investments in digital assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin. This move reflects the company’s commitment to innovation and providing diverse, high-performing opportunities for investors.

