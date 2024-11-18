News & Insights

Stock Trend Capital Embraces Crypto Investments

November 18, 2024 — 01:10 pm EST

Stock Trend Capital (TSE:PUMP) has released an update.

Stock Trend Capital has expanded its investment policy to include the crypto sector, allowing for strategic investments in digital assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin. This move reflects the company’s commitment to innovation and providing diverse, high-performing opportunities for investors.

Stocks
