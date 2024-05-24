News & Insights

Stock Trend Capital Announces New Auditor

May 24, 2024 — 12:37 pm EDT

Stock Trend Capital (TSE:PUMP) has released an update.

Stock Trend Capital Inc., a company with a keen focus on AI and the Canadian cannabis industry, has announced a change in auditors, with McGovern Hurley LLP taking over from Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte. This shift comes without any reported disagreements or unresolved issues from the previous auditor’s tenure. The procedural formalities for the change have been completed and filed in accordance with regulatory requirements.

