Stock To Watch - US Foods Holding

(RTTNews) - Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) closed Monday's trading at $42.01, almost at its 52 weeks high of $43.10.

US Foods is a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators. In September, when USFD acquired SGA's Food Group of Companies, a leading foodservice distributor with a diverse customer base in the West and Northwest regions of the country, it expanded the network in the West and Northwest parts of the United States.

The company is projecting better-than-expected full-year earnings in the range of $2.35-$2.40 per share. The Consensus estimate is at $2.3.

Net income in the third quarter ended September 30, was $105 million or $0.47 per share compared with $114 million or $0.52 per share in the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted EPS increased by 12.1% to $0.65 compared with $0.61 expected by the Street. Net sales for the quarter increased 6.1% to $6.531 billion from last year.

