Stock To Watch- Kohl's Corporation

(RTTNews) - Shares of Department stores chain Kohl's Corporation (KSS) were down 6.54% on Thursday and closed at $46.15. The stock has been trading in a range of $43.33- $75.91 in the past one year.

The trading volume, meanwhile, saw a big increase yesterday at 18,983K, way higher than the average volume of 3,671K.

The omnichannel retailer yesterday announced that it expects its fiscal 2019 EPS to be at the low end of its previously announced guidance range of $4.75 to $4.95, while analysts see earnings at $4.79 per share. Comparable-store sales for November and December combined also dipped 0.2% compared with the same period last year.

When the company reported third-quarter results in November, revenue had remained nearly flat at $4.625 with last year's. Earnings were down to $0.78 from $0.98 per share. Comparable sales in the third quarter had shown a slight increase of 0.4%.

Fourth-quarter earnings results are expected to be reported on March 2.

