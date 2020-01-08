Stock To Watch - Inphi Corporation

(RTTNews) - Shares of Inphi Corporation (IPHI) rose 4.68% on Tuesday's trading before closing at $78.98, close to its 52-week high of $79.57.

For the fourth quarter, the company sees revenue in the range of $97.8 million to $101.8 million and EPS are expected in a range of $0.40 to $0.50. Analysts expect earnings of $0.45 on revenues of $100.07 million. The company's earnings have surpassed the consensus estimates in all the past three quarters.

Fourth-quarter earnings are scheduled to be reported on January 27.

In November last year, the high-speed analog semiconductor solutions provider had signed an agreement to acquire eSilicon, a leading provider of SerDes, Custom Silicon and advanced 2.5D packaging solutions.

Inphi had reported better-than-expected third-quarter results in October.

Revenue in the third quarter was $94.2 million, up 20.8% year-over-year. Adjusted earnings grew to $21.5 million, or $0.45 per share from $13.7 million, or $0.30 per share in the corresponding quarter last year. This compares with the Street estimate of $0.37 per share.

