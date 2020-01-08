Markets
IPHI

Stock To Watch - Inphi Corporation

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Inphi Corporation (IPHI) rose 4.68% on Tuesday's trading before closing at $78.98, close to its 52-week high of $79.57.

For the fourth quarter, the company sees revenue in the range of $97.8 million to $101.8 million and EPS are expected in a range of $0.40 to $0.50. Analysts expect earnings of $0.45 on revenues of $100.07 million. The company's earnings have surpassed the consensus estimates in all the past three quarters.

Fourth-quarter earnings are scheduled to be reported on January 27.

In November last year, the high-speed analog semiconductor solutions provider had signed an agreement to acquire eSilicon, a leading provider of SerDes, Custom Silicon and advanced 2.5D packaging solutions.

Inphi had reported better-than-expected third-quarter results in October.

Revenue in the third quarter was $94.2 million, up 20.8% year-over-year. Adjusted earnings grew to $21.5 million, or $0.45 per share from $13.7 million, or $0.30 per share in the corresponding quarter last year. This compares with the Street estimate of $0.37 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IPHI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular