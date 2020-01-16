Stock To Watch- H & R Block

(RTTNews) - Shares of tax preparation company H & R Block Inc. (HRB) rose 2.51% on Wednesday before closing at $24.54. The stock has been trading in a range of $22.79- $29.62 in the past one year. The trading volume saw an increase yesterday at $5,172 K compared with the average volume of 3,315 K.

Last week H & R announced that the company is making the year 2020 to "Switch to Block" by offering more options for people to file their taxes. The company's online tax filing platform "Tax Pro Go", launched in 2017 allows people to have their taxes done by a real tax pro without visiting an office.

In December last year, H & R Block had reported revenue growth of 8% in the second quarter to $161 million. Adjusted loss per share, however, widened to $0.85 in the quarter from $0.78 in the corresponding year-ago period.

The company had bought back 7.3 million shares during the first six months of fiscal 2019 for $181.0 million, or $24.75 per share.

