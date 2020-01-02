Stock To Watch - General Mills

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of food company General Mills, Inc. (GIS) closed Tuesday's trading at $53.56, close to its 52-week high of $56.40.

General Mills' brands include Nature Valley, Betty Crocker, Annie's organic snacks, Häagen-Dazs, Cheerios, and Pillsbury among others.

In November last year, the company achieved its 20% sodium reduction goal across all 10 key U.S. product categories, that was announced in 2010.

Last month, the Fortune 100 multinational company reported better- than- expected adjusted earnings of $0.95 per share in the second quarter. This was a 67% increase from the same quarter a year ago. The Consensus estimate stood at $0.88 per share. Revenue for the quarter was flat at $4.4 billion versus last year.

For FY2020, the company expects earnings, on an adjusted basis, to be in the range of $3.31- $3.38 per share. This compares with the Street expectation of $3.38.

