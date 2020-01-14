Stock To Watch- Benchmark Electronics

(RTTNews) - Shares of engineering design and manufacturing company Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) rose 2.83% in Monday's trading session and closed at $35.67, almost at its 52-week high of $35.90. The stock is more than 50% up in the past year.

For the fourth quarter, Benchmark expects revenue to be between $520 million and $570 million. The consensus estimate by the analysts is $547.67 million. Non-GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.34 - $0.42. This compares to the Street estimate of $0.37.

Fourth-quarter earnings report is scheduled on February 6.

Benchmark Electronics, in November, said, its facility in Thailand providing electronics manufacturing services for the medical, telecommunications, computing, industrial controls, and microelectronics sectors, gained MedAccred accreditation for printed circuit board assemblies.

In October, the company had reported better-than-expected earnings of $0.36, on an adjusted basis, compared with $0.34 estimated by the analysts. Adjusted earnings in the same quarter last year was $0.33. Sales were down at $555 million from $641 million in the same quarter a year ago.

