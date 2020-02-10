Stock To Watch: Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)

(RTTNews) - Shares of Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) are currently trading at $31.98, up 10 cents or 0.31%. Trading volume declines to 25K versus an average volume of $470K. The stock has been trading between $18.38 and $35.68 in the past one year.

Zumiez is a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women. The company operates under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times.

On Jan. 13, the company reported 6.8% growth in its comparable sales for the nine-week period ended January 4, 2020 compared to the nine-week period ended January 5, 2019. In the prior year, comp sales rose 4.0% for the nine-week period ended January 5, 2019.

Citing stronger than expected quarter-to-date sales, the company raised its guidance and now expects comp sales to increase about 6.0% for the quarter, with earnings per share between $1.34 and $1.38. This compares to the previous guidance of comparable sales growth between 2% and 4%, with earnings per share between $1.26 and $1.32.

Zumiez is scheduled to release its Q4 results on March 12, 2020. Seven Wall Street analysts have a consensus earnings estimate of $1.36 per share and revenue of $325.19 million for the quarter.

