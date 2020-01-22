Stock To Watch: Zoetis

(RTTNews) - Shares of animal health company Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) hit a new high of $142.52, on Tuesday before closing at $141.93. The stock, which rose 1.26% yesterday has gained nearly 70% in the past one year.

Zoetis offers a diverse portfolio of products, services and animal health solutions across eight core animal species.

The company had entered into reference laboratory services by acquiring Phoenix Lab in October last year. Later, in November, it expanded the services by buying ZNLabs, a full-service veterinary clinical reference laboratory.

Simparica Trio (sarolaner/moxidectin/pyrantel), once- monthly, triple combination antiparasitic tablets for dogs, was approved by the European Commission in September last year. The drug got approval in Canada in October 2019. Zoetis expects to launch Simparica Trio in these markets in the first quarter of 2020.

Regulatory reviews are underway in the U.S., Australia, Brazil, and Japan, with further submissions expected globally.

In October last year, Zoetis has further expanded its poultry vaccine portfolio with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) approving Poulvac Procerta HVT-ND, the company's first vector vaccine that protects chickens against Marek's disease and Newcastle disease, highly contagious viral infections.

In the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, revenue for the company had grown 7% to $1.584 billion from the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted EPS in the quarter rose to $0.94 from $0.83.

For the full year, revenue is expected to be between $6.20 billion and $6.25 billion. Analysts forecast revenue of $6.23 billion. The company sees adjusted EPS for the full-year to be in the range of $3.57 to $3.62. The consensus estimate is for $3.61.

Zoetis' earnings have been surpassing estimates in all the past three quarters.

The company is expected to report fourth-quarter earnings on February 13, before market open.

