Stock To Watch: Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC)

(RTTNews) - Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) may be a good stock to watch, as it hovers close to an all-time high. The company, which operates Pizza Hut, KFC and Taco Bell restaurants in China, was spun-off from Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) on November 1, 2016.

Running more than 8,900 restaurants in 1,300+ cities in China, Yum China has an employee count of 450K. In August, the company agreed to buy a controlling stake in Chinese-style simmer pot restaurant operator - the Huang Ji Huang Group. In its Q3-2019 earnings presentation, the company said it has the potential to grow to 20,000 restaurants in the long-term, more than twice its current number.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.