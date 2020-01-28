Markets
USNA

Stock To Watch: USANA Shares Fall

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA), a direct selling company that makes nutritional, personal care, and weight management products, fell 10% on Monday before closing at $66.82. The stock is nearly 40% down in the past one year.

USANA's sales were badly hit in China by the negative media coverage on health products and direct selling industries after the government conducted a 100-day review of these industries in January last year. A 100-day follow-up review was started in September. Following this, USANA had updated its full-year 2019 outlook in October.

For the full-year, net sales are expected to be in the range of $1.030 billion to $1.045 billion and EPS to be between $3.90 and $4.05. Analysts see earnings of $3.99 on revenues of $1.04 billion.

Fourth-quarter and full-year earnings results are expected to be announced on February 5.

In the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, net sales had decreased 12.2% year-on-year to $260.6 million. EPS also fell to $1.09 from $1.24 in the corresponding quarter last year. The company's total number of active customers at the end of the third quarter was down at 558,000, from 615,000 in the prior-year period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

USNA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular