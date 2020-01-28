Stock To Watch: USANA Shares Fall

(RTTNews) - Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA), a direct selling company that makes nutritional, personal care, and weight management products, fell 10% on Monday before closing at $66.82. The stock is nearly 40% down in the past one year.

USANA's sales were badly hit in China by the negative media coverage on health products and direct selling industries after the government conducted a 100-day review of these industries in January last year. A 100-day follow-up review was started in September. Following this, USANA had updated its full-year 2019 outlook in October.

For the full-year, net sales are expected to be in the range of $1.030 billion to $1.045 billion and EPS to be between $3.90 and $4.05. Analysts see earnings of $3.99 on revenues of $1.04 billion.

Fourth-quarter and full-year earnings results are expected to be announced on February 5.

In the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, net sales had decreased 12.2% year-on-year to $260.6 million. EPS also fell to $1.09 from $1.24 in the corresponding quarter last year. The company's total number of active customers at the end of the third quarter was down at 558,000, from 615,000 in the prior-year period.

