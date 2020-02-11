Stock To Watch: United Technologies Corp. (UTX)

(RTTNews) - Shares of United Technologies Corp. (UTX) touched a 52-week high of $157.98 on Feb. 10, and closed Monday's trading session at $156.55, down 28 cents or 0.18%. In the pre-market session today, the stock is currently up 1.25% trading at $158.50. Trading volume was 3.98 million versus an average volume of 3 million shares.

Recent Happenings

On Feb. 10, United Technologies' unit Collins Aerospace Systems announced its plan to invest $225 million in Landing Systems facility expansions in Fort Worth, Spokane, and Pueblo, reflecting the growth of its Landing Systems business in recent years, driven by increasing demand for its wheels, brakes and landing gear from commercial, military and business aviation customers. The company expects to create more than 100 jobs through the completion of all these projects.

On Jan. 28, United Technologies reported better-than-expected Q4 results, fueled by continued aerospace strength and a return to profit growth at Otis.

The company's Q4 net income was $1.14 billion or $1.32 per share versus $686 million or $0.83 per share last year. Adjusted net income increased to $1.68 billion or $1.94 per share from $1.62 billion or $1.95 per share a year ago. Wall Street analysts expected earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Net sales rose to $19.6 billion from the previous year's $18.0 billion.

The Farmington, Connecticut-based United Technologies provides technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries worldwide.

