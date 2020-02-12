Stock To Watch: STAAR Surgical Company (STAA)

(RTTNews) - Shares of STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) have gained nearly 14 percent so far this month in the run-up to the release of financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 3, 2020, slated for February 26, 2020.

STAAR Surgical is a developer and marketer of implantable lenses, which include the EVO Visian ICL product line, and companion delivery systems for the eye.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company expects to report net sales of $38.9 million compared to $31.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The total net sales for full-year 2019 are expected to be $150.2 million, up from $124 million reported in 2018.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2020, the Company sees total net sales growth, year-over-year, in the range of 16% to 20% with a mid-point of 18%, representing approximately $177.2 million.

The Company is targeting sales CAGR of 25% by the end of 2022.

STAA has traded in a range of $21.70 to $42.73 in the last 1 year.

