Stock To Watch: Roadrunner Transportation Shares Up 40%

(RTTNews) - Shares of asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics service provider Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (RRTS) soared more than 40% on Wednesday following its decision to sell the prime distribution services business to C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) for $225 million in cash.

The stock, which had been trading in triple digits until the beginning of 2018, dwindled since then. Wednesday, it closed the trading at $9.06. RRTS has been highly volatile, trading in a range of $6.02- $14.75 during the past one year.

The company plans to pay off all of its asset-based loans and term loan credit facilities with the proceeds from the sell-off. In an attempt to focus more on its core business, Roadrunner had sold its Flatbed business unit in December last year.

When the company reported its third-quarter results in November, revenues decreased year-on-year to $459.1 million from $536.6 million. Loss per share narrowed to $2.60 from $26.99 on higher share count.

Fourth quarter earnings results are expected to be reported on March 10.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.