Stock To Watch: ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR)

(RTTNews) - Shares of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR), which trade around $8, are a long way off from the 52-week high of $16.07 recorded on April 5, 2019.

ProQR Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing RNA therapies to treat severe genetic rare diseases.

The Company's lead drug candidate is Sepofarsen (QR-110) for Leber's congenital amaurosis 10, an eye disorder that primarily affects the retina.

A phase III trial of Sepofarsen for Leber's congenital amaurosis 10, dubbed Illuminate, is ongoing, with top-line data expected during the first half of 2021.

The other investigational drugs in the pipeline are:

-- QR-421a, which is under a phase 1/2 trial in patients with Usher syndrome type 2, dubbed Stellar. Usher syndrome type II is characterized by hearing loss from birth and progressive vision loss that begins in adolescence or adulthood. (Source: Genetics Home reference). Interim data from this trial is expected during the first quarter of 2020.

-- QR-1123, under a phase I/II clinical trial of in patients with autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa, dubbed Aurora. Initial data from the study are expected in 2021.

At September 30, 2019, ProQR had cash and cash equivalents of €74.8 million. On October 18, 2019, the Company raised net proceeds of roughly €49.3 million from a public offering.

PRQR has traded in a range of $5.49 to $16.07 in the last 1 year. The stock is currently trading at $8.52, up 1.31%.

