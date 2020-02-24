Stock To Watch: One Down, One To Go For Cytokinetics (CYTK)

(RTTNews) - Shares of Cytokinetics Inc. (CYTK) have gained more than 40 percent so far this month as the Company gears up for the second interim analysis in its GALACTIC-HF trial.

GALACTIC-HF is a phase III study of Omecamtiv mecarbil in patients with heart failure. This study is being conducted by Amgen (AMGN), in collaboration with Cytokinetics.

GALACTIC-HF, which has enrolled 8,256 patients at roughly 1,000 sites in 35 countries, is not only one of the largest clinical trials of heart failure ever conducted but it has been designed to enroll a population of heart failure patients who are at high risk for cardiovascular events despite receiving standard of care therapies, according to Cytokinetics.

The trial passed the first interim futility analysis last March, and the Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) recommended that the study could continue without any changes.

The second interim analysis of the GALACTIC-HF trial is expected to occur later in this quarter (Q1, 2020) and the final results from this clinical trial are anticipated later this year.

CYTK has traded in a range of $5.75 to $16.96 in the last 1 year. The stock closed Friday's trading at $15.28, down 1.36%.

