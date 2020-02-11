Stock To Watch: NeoGenomics (NEO)

(RTTNews) - NeoGenomics (NEO) is currently trading at $33.26, an increase of 3.54 percent from the previous closing price of $32.44.

The Company plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 financial results on February 27, 2020.

NeoGenomics is a commercial-stage cancer diagnostics and pharma services company. The Company has grown its revenue over the years, thanks to the unparalleled reach of its services into all customer segments, including hospitals, pathologists, and community oncology practices.

While reporting third-quarter results last October, the Company boosted its revenue outlook for full-year 2019 to a range of $401 million to $406 million from a prior range of $388 million to $402 million. The full-year revenue in 2018 was $276.7 million.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the Company to report earnings of $0.28 per share on revenue of $406.22 million.

Last month, the Company acquired the Oncology Division assets of Human Longevity Inc. for $37 million. The Division generated approximately $10 million in revenues in 2019 and ended the year with a backlog of approximately $15 million of signed contracts.

Will NeoGenomics' financial results meet or beat analysts' expectations?

NEO has traded in a range of $16.30 to $34.44 in the last 1 year.

