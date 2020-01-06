Stock To Watch: Motorola Solutions

(RTTNews) - Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) was up $1.70% on Friday's trading when it closed at $164.38. The stock has been trading in a range of $110.61- $182.28 for the past one year.

Motorola Solutions provides communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services.

Motorola's stock price has increased more than double over the last three years driven by growing revenues. From 2006, the company has been making strategic investments through acquisitions. In 2009 alone, the company had bought 3 companies.

For the full-year 2019, the company had raised its guidance in October 2019. Earnings per share are now expected in the range of $7.77 to $7.82, up from the prior guidance of $7.67 to $7.77. Analysts expect $7.81 per share. The company sees revenue growth in the range of 7.25% to 7.5% for the year. This compares with 7.40% growth estimated by analysts.

Fourth-quarter earnings on an adjusted basis are expected to be in the range of $2.75 to $2.80. This compares with the Street expectation of $2.78. Revenue growth in the quarter is seen in the range of 5% to 5.5% compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 while analysts expect the revenue to grow 5.3%.

Fourth-quarter earnings results are scheduled to be published on February 6.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.