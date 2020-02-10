Stock To Watch: Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)

(RTTNews) - Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) were down 3.68% and closed Friday's trading session at $13.62. In the pre-market session today, the stock is currently trading at $13.82, up 20 cents or 1.47%. The stock has been trading in a range of $10.26 - $19.00 in the past one year.

Today, Intellia is presenting new data from two of its development programs at Keystone Symposia's Engineering the Genome Conference, a joint meeting with the Emerging Cellular Therapies: Cancer and Beyond Conference, taking place Feb. 8-12, 2020, in Banff, Canada.

Intellia researchers are presenting data in support of the company's lead engineered cell therapy development candidate, NTLA-5001 for the treatment of the hematological cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Intellia also is sharing preclinical results for its hereditary angioedema (HAE) program, which is Intellia's third CRISPR/Cas9 development program, announced in January 2020.

"Intellia continues to demonstrate strong progress across both our engineered cell therapy and in vivo pipelines," said Intellia President and Chief Executive Officer John Leonard, M.D. "We are observing very favorable preclinical data with our engineered T cells, and we are moving ahead with IND-enabling studies and manufacturing for NTLA-5001, to enable a regulatory submission in the first half of 2021..."

The data being presented at the Keystone conference substantiate the advantages that a homogeneous T cell product developed through CRISPR engineering, like NTLA-5001, may have over traditional T cell engineering approaches.

