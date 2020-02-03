Stock To Watch: Hoegh LNG Partners

(RTTNews) - Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) are falling 4.51% on Monday at $14.39. The stock has been trading in a range of $13.92- $19.98 in the past one year.

In January, the company had announced a dividend of 0.44 per share to stockholders of record January 30, to be paid on February 14.

The fourth-quarter results of the company are scheduled on February 26.

