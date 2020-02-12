Stock To Watch: Endo International (ENDP)

(RTTNews) - Shares of Endo International plc (ENDP) are down more than 46 percent from their yearly high but have gained a decent 17 percent so far this month.

Endo International is a generics and specialty branded pharmaceutical company. It is slated to announce its fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 financial results on February 26, 2020.

For full-year 2019, the Company expects adjusted net income per share from continuing operations to be between $2.10 and $2.25 and total revenues to be between $2.86 billion and $2.89 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters are expecting earnings of $2.21 per share and revenue of $2.88 billion.

The Company's Biologics License Application for collagenase clostridium histolyticum (CCH) for the treatment of cellulite in the buttocks is under FDA review, with a decision expected on July 6, 2020.

ENDP has traded in a range of $1.97 to $12.49 in the last 1 year. The stock is currently trading at $6.66, up 6.13%.

