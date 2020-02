(RTTNews) - Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) are climbing 7.70 % on Monday at $27.82. The stock has lost nearly 30% in the past one year.

The shares have been trending down for the last five years, during which period, EPC lost its value by almost one-fourth.

The company is scheduled to report its first-quarter results on February 10.

