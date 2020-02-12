Stock To Watch: DaVita Inc. (DVA)

(RTTNews) - Shares of DaVita (DVA) touched a 52-week high of $89.65 on Feb. 11, and closed Tuesday's trading session at $88.50, up $5.75 or 6.95%. The stock has been trading in a range of $43.40 - $89.65 in the past one year. Trading volume soared to 3.18 million versus an average volume of 1.28 million shares.

On Feb. 11, the company raised its fiscal 2020 guidance, while reporting upbeat Q4 profit.

For 2020, the company now projects adjusted net income from continuing operations of $5.75 - $6.25 per share, revised from prior guidance range of $5.25 - $5.75 per share. Revenue is targeted in the range of $11.50 billion - $11.70 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $5.57 per share on revenue of $11.56 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude certain special items.

Fourth-quarter income from continuing operations was $242 million or $1,86 per share versus $160 million or $0.96 per share last year. Adjusted income from cont. ops. was $242 million or $1.86 per share, higher than the prior year's $149 million or $0.90 per share. Total revenues were $2.90 billion compared to $2.82 billion, last year. Wall Street analysts expected earnings of $1.66 per share and revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter.

Total U.S. dialysis treatments for the fourth quarter were 7,681,462, or an average of 96,744 treatments per day, a per day increase of 1.7% over the fourth quarter of 2018.

The Denver, Colorado based company provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD).

