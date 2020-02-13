Stock To Watch: CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

(RTTNews) - CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP), which is down more than 20% from its yearly high of $74, recorded last December, expects 2020 to have the potential to be a pivotal year in the company's growth.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene editing company developing gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform.

The Company's lead investigational program is CTX001 in phase I/II trials in ß-thalassemia and sickle cell disease.

Last November, CRISPR Therapeutics and its partner Vertex announced positive, interim data from the first two patients with severe hemoglobinopathies - one patient with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT) and one patient with severe sickle cell disease (SCD) - treated with CTX001 in the ongoing Phase 1/2 CLIMB clinical trials. Enrollment is ongoing in both trials and the companies expect to provide additional data for these programs in 2020.

The other investigational programs in clinical development are:

-- CTX110, under a phase I/II study in subjects with relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies. -- CTX120, under a phase I study of in subjects with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

The Company expects to conduct clinical trials in five indications and anticipates new data from the immuno-oncology and hemoglobinopathies programs this year.

CRISPR Therapeutics ended the year 2019 with cash and cash equivalents of $943.8 million.

CRSP has traded in a range of $30.53 to $74.00 in the last 1 year. As of this writing, the stock is up 1.58% at $58.66.

