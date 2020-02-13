Markets
CRSP

Stock To Watch: CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP), which is down more than 20% from its yearly high of $74, recorded last December, expects 2020 to have the potential to be a pivotal year in the company's growth.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene editing company developing gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform.

The Company's lead investigational program is CTX001 in phase I/II trials in ß-thalassemia and sickle cell disease.

Last November, CRISPR Therapeutics and its partner Vertex announced positive, interim data from the first two patients with severe hemoglobinopathies - one patient with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT) and one patient with severe sickle cell disease (SCD) - treated with CTX001 in the ongoing Phase 1/2 CLIMB clinical trials. Enrollment is ongoing in both trials and the companies expect to provide additional data for these programs in 2020.

The other investigational programs in clinical development are:

-- CTX110, under a phase I/II study in subjects with relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies. -- CTX120, under a phase I study of in subjects with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

The Company expects to conduct clinical trials in five indications and anticipates new data from the immuno-oncology and hemoglobinopathies programs this year.

CRISPR Therapeutics ended the year 2019 with cash and cash equivalents of $943.8 million.

CRSP has traded in a range of $30.53 to $74.00 in the last 1 year. As of this writing, the stock is up 1.58% at $58.66.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CRSP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular