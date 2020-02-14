Stock To Watch: Cortexyme (CRTX)

(RTTNews) - Shares of Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) are up nearly 37 percent in the last 5 trading days.

Cortexyme is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for altering the course of Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases.

CRTX was one of the stocks we highlighted in our article titled "Healthcare IPOs That Delivered Solid Returns In 2019" on December 12, 2019.

The Company's lead drug candidate is COR388, which is under a phase II/III study in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, dubbed GAIN.

An interim analysis for overwhelming efficacy in the ongoing GAIN trial is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of this year. The analysis will be conducted after approximately 100 patients in each of the GAIN Trial's three arms complete six months of treatment.

The top-line results from the study's final analysis are expected in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Cortexyme went public on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on May 9, 2019, pricing its shares at $17 each.

Earlier in the week, the Company closed a $125 million private placement, wherein it issued 2.5 million shares of common stock for a purchase price of $50.00 per share.

As of this writing, CRTX is at $71.25, up 11.15%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.