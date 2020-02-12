Stock To Watch: Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

(RTTNews) - Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) is currently trading at $23.28, an increase of 4.82 percent from the previous closing price of $22.82.

Collegium Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company operating in the pain management space.

The Company markets Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER, and Nucynta IR, or the Nucynta Products, all indicated for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate.

Collegium expects profitability in 2020 driven by Xtampza and Nucynta franchise.

In the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, Xtampza ER net product revenues were $26.5 million and Nucynta franchise net product revenues were $46.4 million.

Looking forward to 2020, the Company expects Xtampza ER revenues to be in the range of $150.0 million to $160.0 million, and Nucynta franchise revenues in the range of $170.0 million to $180.0 million.

The stock has traded in a range of $10.01 to $25.59 in the last 1 year.

