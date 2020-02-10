Stock To Watch: CEL-SCI Corp (CVM)

(RTTNews) - CEL-SCI Corp. (CVM) continues to wait for the final results of a phase III trial of its lead investigational drug Multikine in head and neck cancer.

The trial, which is the largest study in the world in head and neck cancer, according to the Company, has now been running for 9 years with the last patients being enrolled in September 2016.

The primary endpoint of the study is a 10% improvement in overall survival of the Multikine treatment regimen plus standard of care (SOC) vs. SOC alone, the two main comparator arms of the study. The standard of care involves surgery plus radiation or surgery plus concurrent radiochemotherapy.

Last December, the Company raised gross proceeds of roughly $5.5 million through an underwritten public offering of 606,395 shares of its common stock at a price of $9.07 per share. In January 2020, the underwriters fully exercised the over-allotment option of an additional 90,959 shares of common stock at a price of $9.07 per share bringing the total gross proceeds to roughly $6.325 million.

CVM has traded in a range of $2.37 to $15.00 in the last 1 year. The stock closed Friday's trading at $14.55, up 3.05%.

