Markets
BPMC

Stock To Watch: Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp. (BPMC) are down more than 30 percent from their yearly high and currently trade around $64.

The Company's first medicine AYVAKIT won the FDA approval for the treatment of adults with unresectable or metastatic gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) harboring a PDGFRA exon 18 mutation, including PDGFRA D842V mutations in January of this year. The active ingredient in AYVAKIT is avapritinib.

Blueprint Medicines has a couple of Avapritinib-related events to watch out for in the coming months.

-- A phase III trial of Avapritinib in third-line GIST, dubbed VOYAGER, is underway, with top-line data expected in the second quarter of 2020. -- The FDA decision on Avapritinib for the treatment of adults with fourth-line gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) is expected by May 14, 2020. -- A supplemental new drug application for Avapritinib for third-line GIST is planned for submission in the second half of 2020. -- A supplemental NDA seeking approval of Avapritinib for advanced systemic mastocytosis is expected to be submitted to the FDA in the second half of 2020. -- A phase II clinical trial of Avapritinib in patients with indolent systemic mastocytosis, dubbed PIONEER, is underway. The initial data from Part 1 of the PIONEER trial presented last December were encouraging. Updated data from Part 1 of the PIONEER trial is expected this quarter.

Next up in the pipeline is Pralsetinib (BLU-667) for the treatment of RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer. The Company has initiated a rolling NDA submission to the FDA for Pralsetinib for the treatment of RET fusion-positive NSCLC, and the submission is expected to be completed this quarter.

A New Drug Application for Pralsetinib for previously treated RET-mutant medullary thyroid cancer is expected to be filed with the FDA in the second quarter of 2020.

The Company has plans to seek approval of Pralsetinib for RET fusion-positive NSCLC in Europe in the second quarter of 2020.

A phase III trial of Pralsetinib in first-line RET-mutant medullary thyroid cancer is expected to be initiated in the second half of 2020.

The Company is slated to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 financial results and provide a corporate update tomorrow (Feb.13, 2020).

BPMC has traded in a range of $60.60 to $102.98 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BPMC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular