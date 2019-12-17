Stock To Watch: Avista

(RTTNews) - Avista Corporation (AVA), an electric and natural gas utility company closed yesterday's trading at $48.6, close to 52-week high of $49.33.

The company that provides electricity to nearly 340,000 customers and natural gas to about 300,000, sees upbeat earnings for the full-year 2019 in a range of $2.83 to $3.03 per share while analysts expect $1.9.

Recently, there were reports of institutional investors increasing their positions in Avista Corporation.

Last month, Avista had reported third-quarter net income of $5.1 million, or $0.08 per share compared with $10.1 million, or $0.15 per share for the corresponding year-ago period. Revenue in the third quarter was $274.93 million, down from $279.55 million.

