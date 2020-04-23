Stock To Watch: Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

(RTTNews) - Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) are picking up steam as the Company gears up to present in an appropriate forum the phase 1a clinical study results of its off-the-shelf, allogeneic ATA188 in patients with progressive Multiple Sclerosis, this quarter.

The Company will be presenting the ATA188 Phase 1a six-month clinical results for cohorts 1-4 and 12-month results for cohorts 1-3. The Company has temporarily paused the screening and enrollment of patients in the Phase 1b randomized controlled study of ATA188.

As for its most advanced experimental product Tab-cel, Atara believes that it remains on track to initiate a biologics license application submission for Tab-cel, being developed for patients with Epstein-Barr virus-associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD) in the second half of 2020.

ATRA has been trading in a range of $4.52 to $36.55 in the last 1 year. The stock is currently trading at $9.19, up 12.15%.

