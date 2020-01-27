Stock To Watch: Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

(RTTNews) - Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cancer therapies, has a couple of catalysts to watch out for in the coming months.

The Company's drug candidates include AB928, which is under phase Ib and phase II trials, in multiple tumor types; AB154, under a phase II study in non-small cell lung cancer and AB680 in a phase I trial in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), among others.

Anticipated Milestones:

-- Initial data from Phase 1b expansion trial of AB928 (multiple tumor types) are expected starting in mid-2020 -- Mature Phase 1b and early Phase 2 randomized data of AB928 in multiple tumor types are expected by the fourth quarter of 2020. -- Randomized data from a phase II study of AB154 in first-line NSCLC are expected by the fourth quarter of this year -- Early data from the phase Ib expansion trial of AB680 in PDAC is expected starting in mid-2020.

Cash Position:

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and investments of $197.0 million.

RCUS has traded in a range of $6.30 to $13.66 in the last 1 year. The stock is currently trading at $9.72, up 3.60%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.